June 2021
Donny Osmond smiles by his pool at his home in Provo, Utah.
Culture
After nearly 6 decades in the business, Donny Osmond isn’t done yet
The legendary crooner is about to begin a new residency in Las Vegas — this time without his sister. It’s got him thinking about all the different eras of his life.
By Michael J. Mooney
Fred_Harvey_horseshoe_bend.jpg
The West
Meet the man who ‘introduced America to Americans’
By Stephen Fried
Missy Mendo crouches in front of a Columbine memorial in Colorado.
U.S. & World
Healing shattered lives
By Ethan Bauer
Also in this issue
Whitney Fredette stands next to a mirror in her Colorado home.
Family
Whitney and Jimmer Fredette: Half a world away
Whitney Fredette addresses how she got through the long months of the COVID-19 pandemic apart from her basketball star husband.
By Fendi Wang
Tamekia McMahon and her daughter, Ife Shango, enjoy a dance show in Washington, D.C.
Family
Why you should probably start going to your family reunions
Family reunions are about more than assorted salads and games — They’re about building strong bonds.
By Lauren Steele
free_range_parent.jpg
Family
The summer of the free-range parent
After being cooped up during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, kids need a long leash to roam and explore.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Ann_Miura_K_f.jpg
Tech
Once called ‘the most powerful woman in startups,’ Ann Miura-Ko explains her success
The co-founder of the Floodgate fund discusses business, books and how to find success in the world of venture capital investing.
By Erica Evans
green_jello_f.jpg
Perspective
Lessons from the Jell-O belt
America’s political leaders can learn from Utah’s highly effective habits.
By Gary Herbert
A mountain lion finds cover in a tree on Mount Timpanogos in Utah
The West
The tense relationship between mountain lions and humans is only going to get worse
Is our fear of mountain lions unwarranted — or an alarm bell for the changing West?
By Anna Callaghan
Tapahe_vertical_photos_road.jpg
The West
How an old dance is healing new wounds
How one Navajo photographer passed down a history of healing and brought his family closer together.
By Mary McIntyre
The_New_Culture_War_Background_Website_Illustration_2.jpg
Opinion
The new culture war battleground is you
The shifting definition of identity is changing American society and the very meaning of existence.
By Carl R. Trueman
an_unlikely_retirement_f.jpg
Culture
Will we ever retire from social media show-and-tell?
I thought by now I’d be peacefully offline, but true adult behavior is learning how to use social media well.
By Fendi Wang
Conference goers file into the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Family
Uniting the country could be simpler than you think
In her recent book, Shaylyn Romney Garrett argues that social connections will heal a fragmented country.
By Lois M. Collins