Opinion
The battle cry for a post-Trump GOP
The Republican Party’s own history offers a path forward.
By Peter Wehner
Opinion
LGBTQ rights and religion: Neither side has to lose. Utah proves it
By Jonathan Rauch
InDepth
The dreams Maj. Brent Taylor carried into war
By Chad Nielsen
Also in this issue
Opinion
The Republican Party is not dead yet
The GOP’s potential is as strong as ever — thanks in part to Donald Trump.
By Matt Whitlock
Faith
How religious freedom benefits the Black church
The fight for religious freedom must include defending the rights of all people.
By Jacqueline Cooke-Rivers
Books
Bestselling author and single mom Joanna Ho knows she can’t have it all
The author of “Eyes That Kiss in the Corners” describes stumbling through the COVID-19 pandemic as a working, single mom.
By Mya Jaradat
Family
Instagram influencers make me feel like a bad mom
As a new mom, social media became toxic for me.
By Kelsey Dallas
Business
What Rachel Parcell wore to the pandemic
The social media sensation had an early vision for online shopping. Here’s how she shifted from blogger to businesswoman.
By Lane Anderson
InDepth
What if the forests won’t grow back?
Many forests in the West are adapted to fire, but scientists are increasingly worried the hundreds of thousands of acres that burned in massive wildfires may never return.
By Sofia Jeremias
Science & Tech
How tribes in Northern California are working to close the digital divide
Tribal governments in Humboldt County, California have become a potential model for other rural areas seeking to give more families broadband access.
By Sofia Jeremias
Faith
Where would America’s economy be without faith?
Religious freedom sets religion free to help communities across the country to thrive.
By Brian Grim
Entertainment
For Lindsey Stirling, it’s not just the notes that have highs and lows
Lindsey Stirling is the world’s most prominent violinist. She’s also its most unstoppable.
By Ethan Bauer
Business
How this economist went from Zambia to the world stage
Dambisa Moyo is worried about growing debt, lagging economic growth and the state of democracy.
By Lois M. Collins