Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | 
image.png
DM1121Cover.jpg
November 2021 Get the digital edition of this month's issue plus access to every issue in the Deseret Magazine Archive.
elephant_snake.jpg
Perspective
Why the GOP shouldn’t want Trump to run again in 2024
Infighting among Republicans has become openly hostile. Can the party of Lincoln fight a path forward?
By Miles Taylor
basement.jpg
U.S. & World
Escape from Afghanistan
By Scott Carrier
AP21117458293960.jpg
Coronavirus
Failed lessons from past pandemics
By Niall Ferguson
Past issues
DM20 Cover.jpg
December 2022
1121_BOOK.Final_cropped_cover_edited.jpg
November 2022
October_2022_Cover.jpg
October 2022
image (11).png
September 2022
July_August_2022_Cover.jpg
July/August 2022
June_2022_Cover.jpg
June 2022
Also in this issue
kids_internet_hannah_decker.jpg
Culture
The ethics of sharing your children on social media
Many parents create a digital footprint for their children from the first post of their baby’s ultrasound.
By Ethan Bauer
under_one_roof_Illustration_michelle_duRbano.jpg
Faith
Can I raise my children to be both Jewish and Muslim?
Data from Pew Research Center shows interfaith marriages are becoming more common.
By Mya Jaradat
merlin_2888193.jpg
American Family Survey
Family matters
Families faced challenges in relationships, physical and mental health needs, as well as finances and job security during the pandemic. But overall, the story of the American family in the last year has been one of resilience.
By Lois M. Collins
H_R_McMaster_web_f.jpg
Q&A
Why H.R. McMaster thinks Biden’s foreign policy is putting the country in danger
The word “surrender” is rarely used to describe American foreign policy. Yet that is how H.R. McMaster characterizes our Afghanistan withdrawal.
By Hal Boyd
mail_it_in.jpg
Politics
Why is one red state bucking the trend on voting by mail?
Vote by mail is popular in Utah. So why are other conservative states trying to curb it?
By Sofia Jeremias
greateridaho_f3.gif
Politics
What the battle over redrawing state borders in the West says about our politics
The plan to turn Idaho into a conservative megastate including rural parts of Oregon, Washington and California shows the extent of our rural-urban political divide.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
red_jacket.jpg
The West
How these wild horses are transforming inmates
The Wyoming Honor Farm is transforming both wild horses and incarcerated men.
By Lauren Steele
restaurant_resignation_boise.gif
Business
Beating the ‘great resignation’ at a family business in Idaho
The Jalapeño’s Bar and Grill in Boise may hold the key to keeping staff during a public health crisis and the “great resignation.”
By Benoît Morenne
50_river_above.jpg
Perspective
Hiking, biking and canoeing my way out of a midlife crisis
I’m 50, and no, I won’t live forever. But I want to keep my focus on what still lies ahead.
By Matt Crossman
Schmigadoon_Photo_010608.jpg
Culture
They created ‘Despicable Me,’ ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’ What’s next?
The show’s greatest power isn’t in its charming homage to musical theater tropes. It’s found instead in what it has to say about love, about honesty and about openness to growth and change.
By Ethan Bauer
American_Peasants_f.jpg
Perspective
America’s 21st century ‘peasants’
More than half of Americans have less than $1,000 in the bank. Here’s why that matters.
By Victor Davis Hanson
AP21045102068893.jpg
Opinion
The Black church can depolarize religious freedom
The traditional Black church’s public witness provides a compelling example of how to disagree and fight for freedom without contempt.
By Justin Giboney
Astrid Tuminez, president of Utah Valley University, speaks about the Wasatch Innovation Network during a press conference.
Q&A
A college president talks diversity and mental health
Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez shares her thoughts on the college experience and making higher education more inclusive.
By Lois M. Collins