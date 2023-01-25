Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | 
image.png
October 2021.jpg
October 2021 Get the digital edition of this month's issue plus access to every issue in the Deseret Magazine Archive.
social_media_prism_lead.jpg
Perspective
Why sites like Twitter bring out the worst in us
The root of political tribalism isn’t in social media echo chambers — it’s deep inside ourselves.
By Chris Bail
A man sweeps water from a tunnel near Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
The West
The maze of tunnels under Las Vegas — and the people who live in them
By Michael J. Mooney
flag_faces_craig_frazier.jpg
Perspective
The danger of bringing religious zeal to the political realm
By Shadi Hamid
Past issues
DM20 Cover.jpg
December 2022
1121_BOOK.Final_cropped_cover_edited.jpg
November 2022
October_2022_Cover.jpg
October 2022
image (11).png
September 2022
July_August_2022_Cover.jpg
July/August 2022
June_2022_Cover.jpg
June 2022
Also in this issue
Jim_Gaffigan_horz.gif
Q&A
America’s funniest dad
Jim Gaffigan discusses faith, family and work-life balance.
By Fendi Wang
lonliness_story.jpg
Perspective
Why are American men so lonely?
One study found that in terms of damage to your health, loneliness was the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
By Sonora Jha
balance_Deseret_magazine_.jpg
Family
How parents are (still) balancing homeschool and work
A silver lining of the prolonged pandemic might just be the way it rapidly reprioritized life choices toward the essentials — especially family.
By Bethany Mandel
electric_cars_the_west.jpg
The West
Is the West too wild for electric cars?
As interest in electric vehicles grows, the infrastructure needed to support these cars and trucks is lagging behind.
By Sofia Jeremias
Caldwell_Idaho_Lopez.jpg
The West
These Western cities are booming — but they’re also experiencing growing pains
Caldwell, Idaho, is one of the West’s fastest-growing cities. Its leaders and residents say that’s not always a good thing.
By Benoît Morenne
valley.jpg
The West
The problem with allowing Western land to go to the highest bidder
The American West has never been “no man’s land.”
By Heather Hansman
vine_face_october2021.jpg
Perspective
The conservative case for environmentalism
We need more conservative people, like many in Utah’s Carbon and Emery counties, to join the conversation about climate change.
By Benji Backer
In this Sept. 14, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives for a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable in Phoenix.
Politics
Will religious Latinos pull both political parties to the center?
As more Latinos in the United States leave Catholicism, they are changing their politics that better align with conservative thinking on abortion, marriage and religious liberty. How are Republicans and Democrats responding?
By Mya Jaradat
Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo just keeps winning despite obvious disadvantages.
Sports
In Annapolis with Ken Niumatalolo
The Navy football coach just keeps winning despite obvious disadvantages.
By Ethan Bauer
elephant_parade.jpg
Politics
How millennials and Gen Z are remaking the GOP
Young Republicans are trying to pull their party into the future.
By Sofia Jeremias
woke_college_campus_The_Chair_f.jpg
Perspective
Students are running our universities. Just watch Netflix’s ‘The Chair’
It doesn’t seem to matter whether they are on campus four years, four days or four hours. Students are in charge.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
merlin_762702.jpg
Q&A
A life centered around hope
The Rev. Theresa Dear, a leadership consultant and advocate, addresses faith, giving back and paying forward.
By Lois M. Collins