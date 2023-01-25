Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | 
Perspective
Welcome to ‘woke’ university
Is illiberal campus activism redefining American values?
By Robby Soave
Sports
The education of Zach Wilson
By Ethan Bauer
Family
Does your DNA explain how you parent?
By Abigail Tucker
Also in this issue
roadschooling_horz_f.jpg
Education
Why some homeschooling families hit the road during the pandemic
The pandemic revealed what veteran homeschoolers knew all along: There is more than one way to teach a child.
By Matt Crossman
midwives_.jpg
Health
The U.S. has terrible maternal mortality rates. Could midwives help?
Midwives who travel could give rural women a better birthing experience.
By Sofia Jeremias
fendi_baby_names.jpg
Culture
What’s in a (baby) name? A lot, actually
You say your name thousands of times. What does it say about you?
By Fendi Wang
Celeste Headlee sits on her porch in Rockville, Maryland, with two dogs in August 2021.
Culture
The surprising benefits of doing nothing
Amid the “great resignation,” some Americans are accomplishing more by doing less.
By Sofia Jeremias
jack_canfield.jpg
Culture
Let joy lead: A recipe for life from the ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ guy
Jack Canfield shares his recipe for a happy life and a roadmap for finding success.
By Jennifer Graham
Church_State_1_3.jpg
Faith
On gay rights, religious colleges face pressure from all directions
As support for gay rights grows, religious schools of all shapes and sizes face pressure to change policies on sexuality, gender and same-sex marriage.
By Kelsey Dallas
Next_Door_f.jpg
Culture
Do the Nextdoor app and security cameras really make us safer?
Thanks to social media, we know more than ever about local crime. But are we any safer?
By Ethan Bauer
Salt_Flats_racing_cover.jpg
The West
A race against time on the Bonneville Salt Flats
On the Bonneville Salt Flats, racing records have been set and reset. But all that while, the salt was disappearing.
By Mary McIntyre
Montana_tent_city_cover.jpg
The West
Will these tent cities for homeless people be a model or a warning?
Cities across the West struggle with rising homelessness. The city of Missoula, Montana, is trying out a unique solution.
By Sofia Jeremias
river_is_round_pascal_shirley_r1.jpg
The West
Opinion: What does fishing have to do with COVID-19 and climate change? Let me tell you
Without looking at a map, I want to show you where I went fishing. Then I will tell you what I learned, leaving out all the parts about fishing.
By Scott Carrier
Miseducation_Black_History_f.gif
Perspective
Why our schools aren’t doing justice to the complexities of Black history
The problem isn’t critical race theory. We should worry about miseducation instead.
By LaGarrett King
brain_cubes.jpg
Science & Tech
Are brain enhancements a good idea?
Companies are inventing ways to measure and enhance the brain. Is it a good idea?
By Erin Berger
merlin_2873365.jpg
Q&A
Joel Peterson on taking a stand
One of America’s most successful entrepreneurs talks cancel culture, shares tips for success and standing up for your beliefs.
By Lois M. Collins