Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | 
image.png
Deseret Magazine - April 2022
April 2022 Get the digital edition of this month's issue plus access to every issue in the Deseret Magazine Archive.
Cuba_Ethan_house.jpg
Faith
56 years after my family left Cuba, I returned in search of something forgotten
A Cuban American journeys to the island his family fled more than 50 years ago, seeking answers about faith, freedom and the enduring power of ancestral legacies.
By Ethan Bauer
Church_Ball_lede.jpg
Sports
Before March Madness, there was the ‘All-Church’ basketball tournament
By Ethan Bauer
golf_lede.jpg
The West
Golf is becoming more popular. But is the sport worth its environmental costs?
By Ethan Bauer
Past Issues
Deseret Magazine - April 2022
May Cover.14.jpg
May 2022
June_2022_Cover.jpg
June 2022
July_August_2022_Cover.jpg
July/August 2022
image (11).png
September 2022
October_2022_Cover.jpg
The State of Faith
State_of_Faith_red_pink.jpg
Faith in America
Do you believe in God? We asked. Here’s what Americans said
Yes, organized religion is on the decline. But new research shows faith still plays a powerful, unifying role in American life
By Kelsey Dallas
shakers_lede.jpg
Faith
The last Shakers: How the final two are holding the faith
At their peak, there were 5,000 Shakers. Only two remain. The faith group’s impact on America’s cultural and religious landscape will endure long after they’re gone.
By Séan Alonzo Harris
The_New_Reformers_Website_Illustration.jpg
Faith
20 leaders who have us rethinking what it means to be a religious conservative
There is a cast of crusaders inching religious conservatives toward something more expansive.
By Kelsey Dallas and Jennifer Graham
God_is_not_dead.jpg
Faith
Want to understand religion in America? Let go of these 3 myths
The obituary for American Christianity has been written again and again, but the data tells a different story.
By Ryan Burge
merlin_2895033.jpg
Faith
The power of interfaith friendship, according to an Anglican priest
The Rev. Andrew Teal, an Oxford scholar and Anglican priest, shares how to help each other through hard times.
By Lois M. Collins
In this image from video, Senate chaplain retired Navy Adm. Barry Black gives the opening prayer during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Perspective
Why do we wait until tragedy strikes to give unity a chance?
A sermon from the U.S. Senate chaplain during a time of war and upheaval
By Barry C. Black
Also in this issue
stay_at_home_dad_f.jpg
Perspective
The pandemic made me a better worker and dad. Until it didn’t
It’s been surprisingly difficult to find work-life balance in a pandemic-ridden world.
By Jesse Hyde
coddling_american_teen.jpg
Family
Are we too quick to coddle our kids?
The case for interacting with children wholeheartedly but interfering minimally — as long as they are safe.
By Lois M. Collins
BookBan_Website_Illustration_3.jpg
Education
Book bans in schools are becoming more common. Who’s to blame?
Out of the 125 bills Pen America tracked over the past year that seek to censor educational material, 72 were filed in January alone
By Laurenz Busch
Liu_ancestry_ceo_f2.jpg
Business
Ancestry’s CEO on making a better world for the next generation of business leaders
Ancestry.com CEO Deb Liu knows the playing field is uneven. That’s why she’s looking to disrupt the business world.
By Lauren Steele
polarized_SCOTUS_r1.jpg
Politics
What’s the future of abortion law?
As the Supreme Court rethinks Roe v. Wade, activists prepare for the fallout.
By D. Hunter Schwarz