Deseret Magazine - April 2022

A Cuban American journeys to the island his family fled more than 50 years ago, seeking answers about faith, freedom and the enduring power of ancestral legacies.
Past Issues
The State of Faith
Yes, organized religion is on the decline. But new research shows faith still plays a powerful, unifying role in American life
At their peak, there were 5,000 Shakers. Only two remain. The faith group’s impact on America’s cultural and religious landscape will endure long after they’re gone.
There is a cast of crusaders inching religious conservatives toward something more expansive.
The obituary for American Christianity has been written again and again, but the data tells a different story.
The Rev. Andrew Teal, an Oxford scholar and Anglican priest, shares how to help each other through hard times.
A sermon from the U.S. Senate chaplain during a time of war and upheaval
Also in this issue
It’s been surprisingly difficult to find work-life balance in a pandemic-ridden world.
The case for interacting with children wholeheartedly but interfering minimally — as long as they are safe.
Out of the 125 bills Pen America tracked over the past year that seek to censor educational material, 72 were filed in January alone
Ancestry.com CEO Deb Liu knows the playing field is uneven. That’s why she’s looking to disrupt the business world.
As the Supreme Court rethinks Roe v. Wade, activists prepare for the fallout.