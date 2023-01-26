Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 
Environment
Is a climate exodus coming?
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
By Benoît Morenne
rat_website_illustration.jpg
Perspective
Perspective: The beauty of an old clock in a fast-paced world
By Gene Weingarten
Ted_Koppel_Cover.jpg
The West
Could the rural West’s ‘culture of self-reliance’ help it survive the next imminent disaster?
By Ted Koppel
Also in this issue
Nuns distribute food to the poor and homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic
Perspective
The sustaining power of faith in times of crisis
In times of need, we need spiritual as well as temporal sustenance.
By Gérald Caussé
boots_on_the_ground_rider_cover.jpg
The West
How young, female farmers are redefining Western ranching
Statistics say that women are better stewards of the land. Kelsey Scott is here to prove it.
By Mary McIntyre
The author’s fellow students arrive at an overhang on Day 3 of their expedition, near a rugged backcountry canyon known as “The Gulch.”&nbsp;
The West
I spent a week living in the wilderness. Here’s what I learned about surviving modern life
When you’re searching for something inscrutable, what are the chances you’ll find it in the wilderness?
By Ethan Bauer
carlos_wizard_martins_cover.jpg
Faith
From Brazil to BYU to billionaire: Carlos Martins’ improbable odyssey
In an era of pandemics and displacement, one of Brazil’s richest men is helping refugees find a home.
By Hal Boyd
kids_screens_HRZ_f_STILL.jpg
Perspective
The search for the perfect amount of screen time
The relationship between screen time and kids’ mental health is more complicated than we thought.
By Jean M. Twenge
teen_covid_epidemic_f.jpg
Health
The mental health crisis that’s tormenting American teens
The pandemic’s mental health impact on teens is raising alarm, but there are answers.
By Lois M. Collins
merlin_2905492.jpg
Sports
What this Olympic medalist hopes to learn from competing in college
At 19, Olympic medalist Grace McCallum already knows one of life’s most important lessons: never stop learning.
By Ethan Bauer
CHARLES_KOCH_wesbite_illustration.jpg
Perspective
Why Charles Koch abandoned partisanship for partnerships
One of America’s most influential conservatives explores the mistake of betting on one party — and what we can learn from it.
By Charles Koch and Brian Hooks
Two_Cultures_Tonga_Utah.jpg
Family
Navigating life as a Tongan raised in a white family
Activist Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou discusses navigating life in two cultures.
By Lois M. Collins