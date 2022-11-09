Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | 
The West
When the desert runs dry
It’s time to talk about the future of Glen Canyon and Lake Powell.
By Eric Balken
GOP_Magazine.jpg
Politics
How Florida became the front lines of ‘America First’
By Tarpley Hitt
Veteran_Getty_walking_f.jpg
Health
Rural veterans are facing a suicide crisis. This program gives them hope
By Benoît Morenne
Also in this issue
a_growing_vice_sportsbeetting_f.jpg
Sports
Where will the rise of online sports betting lead?
There’s a new kind of sports gambling on the rise. Could it pose a threat to professional sports?
By Ethan Bauer
gummy_bear_outdoors.jpg
Perspective
When your adventure partner keeps demanding gummy bears
Having kids has made exploring the outdoors, well, different
By Megan Michelson
John_D_Lee_Masacre_Website_Illustration.jpg
Politics
Inside the house of Lee
More powerful than the Kennedys or Bushes? Meet the West’s most prominent political dynasty
By Matthew Brown
JESSIE_LIN.jpg
Perspective
How to learn to love growing older
In a culture where ‘old’ is bad, how can we learn to embrace aging?
By Connie Zweig
TYLER_WILKINSON_RAY_Website_Image.jpg
Environment
Meet the filmmaker diversifying the great outdoors
Filmmaker and podcast host Faith Briggs is finding her way, and leaving a new kind of path behind her.
By Ethan Bauer
Volunteers.jpg
Coronavirus
Will the volunteers come back?
Nonprofits hope the pandemic will spark a resurgence of helping hands.
By Lois M. Collins
AI_magazine_f.jpg
Perspective
The dark side of AI
Artificial intelligence holds promise, but also potential risks for religious freedom.
By Bonnie Glick and Kennedy Lee
The_Contrarian_Website_Illustration.jpg
Q&A
The woman who confounds the left and the right
Elizabeth Bruenig, a staff writer for The Atlantic, makes no apologies for being a Catholic, socialist, family-focused thinker.
By Lois M. Collins
hilltop_flags_2_future_of_israel_r1.jpg
Perspective
Is this the future of Israel?
Nearly 75 years after the United Nations voted to partition Palestine, an Israeli citizen returns to assess the promise of the Jewish state.
By Mya Jaradat
Saving_Grace_3.jpg
Arts
The man on a mission to bring ballet into the 21st century
Adam Sklute rescued Ballet West from the brink. Now, can he revolutionize the dance world as a whole?
By Benoît Morenne