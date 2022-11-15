Tuesday, November 15, 2022 | 
Politics
How to inoculate yourself from fake election news
The man Fox News canned explains how the news media is getting it wrong and alienating Americans, left, right and center.
By Chris Stirewalt
The West
This is the space
By Ethan Bauer
Politics
The United States of impeachment
By Mya Jaradat
Also in this issue
The West
Fading whispers
Meet one man trying to preserve his native people’s tongue — and with it, their culture
By Ethan Bauer
The West
The great campus paper caper
Will Arizona’s decadeslong college mystery ever be solved?
By Ciara O’Rourke
InDepth
Love thy Neighbor, America
Cross-class friendships foster economic mobility, and religious communities lead the way
By Shaylyn Romney Garrett, Contributor
Family
Age of distraction and the myth of multitasking
It’s not just the kids. Parents can’t focus either. What’s the answer?
By Deborah Farmer Kris
Parenting
Is gentle parenting spoiling our children?
Parenting is hard, but in many ways, we’re making it harder on ourselves by trying to be “gentle” and “positive” versions of ourselves.
By Bethany Mandel
Politics
The huddled masses
Immigration at the southern border has bedeviled Republican and Democratic presidents for decades. Has it reached a crisis point?
By Benjamin Bombard
Utah
The housing market is broken. Can anyone afford to live in America anymore?
In almost every community you consider, the housing situation is bad. Very bad.
By Heather Hansman
The West
Flipping the switch
Why do Western states lag behind when it comes to renewable energy?
By Miyo McGinn
Family
The modern male is struggling. Can he catch up?
Why the modern male is struggling, why it matters and what to do about it. A conversation with Richard Reeves
By Suzanne Bates
Culture
Inside the new temperance
Americans are drinking less alcohol. These ‘bars’ are counting on it.
By Fendi Wang
Politics
The star-man maneuver for the holidays
How to win arguments at holiday gatherings without alienating family and friends.
By Lois M. Collins