October 2022 Get the digital edition of this month's issue plus access to every issue in the Deseret Magazine Archive.
Magazine
How to stop the next mass shooting
A symposium from across the political spectrum focusing on nine topics that arise in the wake of every mass shooting gun violence and what to do about it.
By Ethan BauerMya Jaradat, and 2 more
U.S. & World
The man who saw too much
By Ethan Bauer
Magazine
Women have always been trailblazers in the West. Why are some states falling behind?
By Nicole McNulty
Deseret Magazine - April 2022
May 2022
June 2022
July/August 2022
September 2022
Also in this issue:
Magazine
The battle over ‘the big lie’
This November, voters will decide the future of American elections. Arizona is ground zero.
By Ethan Bauer
Magazine
The uncharted waters of moral injury
For more than two years, there has been a widespread loss of safety, normalcy, financial security, relationships, imagined futures and loved ones. Turns out, the internal storm it creates inside of us has a name.
By Lauren Steele
Magazine
Perspective: A genuine independence
Young people are not natural rebels. We can help them think for themselves.
By Robert P. George
Sports
Lessons on risk and second acts from a pioneer in women’s sports
Natalie Williams, general manager of the WNBA-champion Las Vegas Aces, is once again treading unfamiliar terrain.
By Ethan Bauer
Faith
What this ‘sleeper case’ could mean for public schools and the separation of church and state
The implications of Supreme Court’s ruling in Carson v. Makin are huge for both America’s public schools and the separation between church and state.
By Mya Jaradat
Magazine
Freedom and abundance
What matters is not the physical limits of our planet, but human freedom to experiment and reimagine the use of resources that we have.
By Marian L. Tupy
Culture
Is there a Latter-day Saint cuisine?
A Portland food cart, which has been described as “Mormon cooking,” shows how cuisine bridges divides and unites generations.
By Ethan Bauer
Magazine
Lost Boys
The internet is fertile ground for deadly racist ideology. Can parents protect their kids?
By Benjamin Bombard
Magazine
Signed. Sealed. Not delivered. What’s wrong with the post office?
This tale of the decline of tiny Gabbs, Nevada shows what can happen when the Postal Service fails rural America.
By Benoît Morenne
Magazine
How COVID-19 and war in Ukraine are leaving Sudan on the brink
Three million children under five years of age are suffering from acute malnutrition in the country.
By James L. Walker
Perspective
Secularism as scapegoat
It has been commonplace in the age of growing religious disaffiliation and the rise of the “nones” to equate unbelief with the rise of secularism. But what if the problem is contemporary Christianity becoming too easy and brittle?
By Terryl Givens and Nathaniel Givens
Magazine
Finding our bearings
Can the invention behind Stonehenge and bicycles help solve a fractured society?
By Scott Carrier
Magazine
Dating gone bad
What America gets wrong about sex.
By Lois M. Collins