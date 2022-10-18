In this issue
Religious schools must differentiate on their unique spiritual purposes, even as they strive to tie into the broader academic community.
The West
Fossils unearthed in the depths of the desert could change how we see the past — and the future.
Anna Borgman could barely scramble eggs when she entered culinary school. Now, she is a full-time butcher and being who she always wanted to be.
Ideas
Could the Nebraska senator’s expertise and affability make him the perfect person to address the problems facing higher education in America?
The modern research ideal has pushed debate of life’s big questions out of college and into the exclusive domain of religious institutions. But at what consequence?
Last Word
Robert Abrams: “If you can explain to your constituents what motivated you to vote that way ... even if they don’t agree with you, they’ll understand.”
Special section