Dare to be Different
Religious schools must differentiate on their unique spiritual purposes, even as they strive to tie into the broader academic community.
By Clark G. Gilbert
U.S. & World
Haunted by Topaz: A last note for the trumpeter’s father
By Ethan Bauer
Business
Cashing in on college sports: Inside the world of NIL
By Eric Adelson
The West
Bones: Why Utah’s desert is a paleontologist’s playground
Fossils unearthed in the depths of the desert could change how we see the past — and the future.
By Ethan Bauer
This woman has a solution for one of America’s most broken markets
Anna Borgman could barely scramble eggs when she entered culinary school. Now, she is a full-time butcher and being who she always wanted to be.
By Mary McIntyre
Ideas
Can Ben Sasse and the Republicans fix higher education?
Could the Nebraska senator’s expertise and affability make him the perfect person to address the problems facing higher education in America?
By Sarah Isgur and Declan Garvey
Has exploring life’s meaning been lost in higher education?
The modern research ideal has pushed debate of life’s big questions out of college and into the exclusive domain of religious institutions. But at what consequence?
By Anthony T. Kronman
‘We need bridge-builders’: Lessons from one of New York’s elder statesmen
Robert Abrams: “If you can explain to your constituents what motivated you to vote that way ... even if they don’t agree with you, they’ll understand.”
By Lois M. Collins
