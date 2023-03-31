Friday, March 31, 2023 | 
image.png
April 2023 cover.jpg
April 2023 Get the digital edition of this month's issue plus access to every issue in the Deseret Magazine archive.
A_crucible_of_dreams_1.jpg
Faith
A crucible of dreams
Before migrants embark on what may be the most dangerous 60 miles in the world, a small parish in Colombia prepares them for the journey
By Kyle Dunphey
The_faith_that_stares_through_death_1.jpg
Perspective
The faith that stares through death
By Paul Kix
demworkingclass.jpg
Politics
How the Democrats lost the white working class
By Mya Jaradat
Past issues
DM21.1.jpg
January/February 2023
DM20 Cover.jpg
December 2022
1121_BOOK.Final_cropped_cover_edited.jpg
November 2022
October_2022_Cover.jpg
October 2022
image (11).png
September 2022
July_August_2022_Cover.jpg
July/August 2022
Faith under fire
fromtheashes.jpg
Faith
How community and faith helped Tonga rise from the ashes
When a volcanic eruption set a tsunami in motion last year, thousands of Tongans tapped the island’s deep reserves of faith
By Ethan Bauer
grace_on_wheels_1.jpg
Faith
Grace on wheels
In war-torn Israel, volunteer drivers see past ethnic and religious differences to deliver Palestinian children to the health care they need
By Mya Jaradat
Religious_Freedom_Diversity_2.jpg
Faith
Faith under fire
Religious freedom is threatened in countries around the world. Here’s how the U.S. is fighting back.
By Kelsey Dallas
the_bridge_builder.jpg
Perspective
How the advocates and the builders can work together for religious freedom
How religious engagement increases all freedoms around the world
By Brian Grim
still_I_rise.jpg
Perspective
Dealing with the dilemma of fighting back or turning the other cheek
How five values helped a target of religious bigotry and racism find a higher way.
By Simran Jeet Singh
birdbreakchain.jpg
Perspective
Religious freedom is a bedrock right. Why is it given second-class status?
While Republican and Democratic administrations have been reluctant to fully protect religious freedom, this advocate is optimistic that will change.
By Katrina Lantos Swett
Also in this issue
forever_renters_03.jpg
Business
Enter the forever renters
Buying a home has never felt this out of reach. Is it time to redefine the American dream?
By Marc Nielsen
sending_parents_home_.jpg
Family
Sending parents home
Exploring paid family leave, a popular policy that can’t seem to pass Congress
By Marc Nielsen
split_decision.jpg
Family
The impact of divorce is real. How do we help the children?
Children who aren’t exposed to hostility during a divorce can process the end of their parents’ marriage in a healthy manner and have lasting marriages for themselves.
By Alexandra Rain
a_portrait_of_the_artist_1.jpg
Culture
A portrait of the artist
What compels us to document ourselves and the lives we live?
By Alexandra Rain
Bird_Dance_1.jpg
Culture
Bird dance
A poem
By Alexandra Rain
compasscale.jpg
Perspective
The ethicist: David W. Miller weighs right and wrong
Ethics is the art and discipline of discerning the right, the good and the fitting action to take and having the creativity and courage to do it.
By Lois M. Collins