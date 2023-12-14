From Bing Crosby to Brandon Flowers, the unlikely story behind a Christmas classic
Section 1
An Arizona woman is fighting a legal battle to preserve everyone’s right to help.
Was George Romney not as greedy as his son Mitt Romney? A new book shows how a generation post-war CEOS reduced inequality by taking less.
The latest American Family Survey finds that parents need help from an unlikely source to manage their kids’ social media use.
Behind “Debtors Clothesline” — the movement for child support reform in Latin America.
Academics are exploring the finer details that separate games from theater, poetry or film. The games can tell stories through us, a unique way to find something within ourselves.
Fast fashion has made it easier than ever to buy something fun to wear. But at what cost?
Earlier this summer, Oklahoma approved what would be the nation’s first religious charter school. The decision immediately was challenged by a lawsuit.
How the online retailing giant became both a boon and a bane to America’s small businesses.
Surveying the United States today, there are lessons from New York City’s past that should inform ongoing debates about America’s big cities.