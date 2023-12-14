Thursday, December 14, 2023 | 
image.png
December 2023.jpg
December 2023 In-depth journalism. Unique voices. Principled points of view. Get Deseret Magazine delivered to your mailbox.
wherethelightgleams.jpg
InDepth
Where the love light gleams
From Bing Crosby to Brandon Flowers, the unlikely story behind a Christmas classic
By Natalia Galicza
pursuit_of_forgiveness.jpg
InDepth
The pursuit of forgiveness
By Ethan Bauer
put_ring_on_it.jpg
Family
Put a ring on it
By Melissa Kearney
Past issues
November 2023_Page_1.jpg
November 2023
October 2023.jpg
October 2023
September 2023 cover.jpg
September 2023
0723_Cover.jpg
July/August 2023
June 2023 Cover.jpg
June 2023
May 2023.jpg
May 2023

VIEW ALL
Section 1
merlin_3003120.jpg
The West
Arrested for feeding the homeless. What happened next
An Arizona woman is fighting a legal battle to preserve everyone’s right to help.
By Ethan Bauer
Noblesse_dave_plunkert.jpg
Perspective
Noblesse oblige
Was George Romney not as greedy as his son Mitt Romney? A new book shows how a generation post-war CEOS reduced inequality by taking less.
By David Leonhardt
diy_christmas_ornaments.jpg
An ode to DIY ornaments
Why the best gifts often cost nothing at all
By Jennifer Graham
under_age.jpg
American Family Survey 2023
Parents want help monitoring their kids’ social media
The latest American Family Survey finds that parents need help from an unlikely source to manage their kids’ social media use.
By Lois M. Collins
paradigm_shift_3_r3.jpg
Family
Paradigm shift
How changing course can save our relationships, communities and families
By Richard Eyre
justice_tied_together_with_clotheslines_copy.jpg
Family
‘If justice doesn’t reach them, let shame do it’
Behind “Debtors Clothesline” — the movement for child support reform in Latin America.
By Natalia Galicza
Noblesse.jpg
InDepth
Shelter from the storm
The conservative fix to the housing crisis
By Alap Davé
game_theory.jpg
Culture
The surprising case for video games as literature
Academics are exploring the finer details that separate games from theater, poetry or film. The games can tell stories through us, a unique way to find something within ourselves.
By Clay Grubbs
FASTFASHION_FINAL.jpg
Business
Cheap clothes, convenient shopping and a growing disaster
Fast fashion has made it easier than ever to buy something fun to wear. But at what cost?
By Natalia Galicza
of_church_and_state.jpg
Faith
Will the nation’s first religious charter school survive?
Earlier this summer, Oklahoma approved what would be the nation’s first religious charter school. The decision immediately was challenged by a lawsuit.
By Eric Schulzke
past_prime.jpg
Business
Point-counterpoint: Is Amazon past its prime?
How the online retailing giant became both a boon and a bane to America’s small businesses.
By Ethan Bauer
111523_new_york_december_magazine.jpg
Perspective
Urban America is in free fall. New York City may hold answers
Surveying the United States today, there are lessons from New York City’s past that should inform ongoing debates about America’s big cities.
By Robert Doar
gentle_ending_eliza_anderson.JPG
Gentle endings
Lessons learned in a hospice for those without a home
By Lois M. Collins