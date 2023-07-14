Friday, July 14, 2023 | 
image.png
0723_Cover.jpg
July/August 2023 In-depth journalism. Unique voices. Principled points of view. Get Deseret Magazine delivered to your mailbox.
E_pluribus_disunion_tilt.jpg
Perspective
E pluribus disunion?
A conversation with scholars and commentators on whether the nation has reached a nadir of division and rancor.
By Hal Boyd
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 18, 2016.
Politics
Journey to the center of the news
By Ethan Bauer
UNBRIDELED_PASSIONS_COVER.jpg
Sports
Why our presidents love sports
By Chris Cillizza
Past issues
June 2023 Cover.jpg
Deseret Magazine - June 2023
May 2023.jpg
May 2023
April 2023 cover.jpg
April 2023
March 2023 cover.jpg
March 2023
DM21.1.jpg
January/February 2023
DM20 Cover.jpg
December 2022

VIEW ALL
Section 1
Cost_State_Line_1.jpg
The West
The cost of a state line
Eastern Oregon wants to join the state of Idaho. But can Oregon afford to leave Oregon?
By Laurenz Busch
Rockets_red_glare_LN.jpg
InDepth
Deconstructing America’s obsession with fireworks
Why are we still so fascinated? And how did minor explosives become synonymous with Independence Day?
By Alexandra Rain
prayer_for_court.jpg
Perspective
Pray for the court
The Supreme Court’s ‘neutral’ stance on religion creates more chaos than clarity
By Steven Smith
Summer_soundtrack.jpg
Family
The unofficial soundtrack of summer
Dad jokes, drive-thru orders and singalongs — how bittersweet are the sounds of the American family road trip.
By Jennifer Graham
tree_rings_yellow.jpg
Perspective
Perspective: Behind the fight to protect sacred land
There is hope that beneath our deep cultural rifts lies solid ground.
By Stephanie Barclay
Sold_Out_Show.jpg
Culture
Can the summer blockbuster save movie theaters?
Can the summer blockbuster save movie theaters?
By Natalia Galicza
censorship.jpg
Politics
Courtesy or censorship?
Here is a look at the resurgent fight over politically correct speech.
By Natalia Galicza
in_the_right_gg.jpg
Education
In the right
Who loses in the fight over parental rights in schools?
By Natalia Galicza
Winds_of_Change.jpg
Perspective
The winds of change
The Middle East is in the midst of a generational sea change. Could that mean more freedom and religious tolerance?
By Hal Boyd
constitution_in_crisis_.png
Perspective
Perspective: The Constitution in crisis
Calls to remodel the Constitution could spell doom for the American Experiment.
By John Yoo
enduring_promise.jpg
Perspective
Can the American experiment survive?
Two constitutional scholars — from the left and right — on the promise of the Declaration of Independence
By Paul S. Edwards
Crowd_Story_5.jpg
Perspective
To disagree in good faith
A constitutional scholar reminds us to consider other points of view
By Lois M. Collins