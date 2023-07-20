Thursday, July 20, 2023 | 
image.png
June 2023 Cover.jpg
June 2023 In-depth journalism. Unique voices. Principled points of view. Get Deseret Magazine delivered to your mailbox.
Vice President Mike Pence bows his head in prayer during a discussion with local faith leaders to encourage them to resume in-person church services in a responsible fashion in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa.
Politics
Mike Pence is on a mission
Can the former vice president convince Trump voters to turn his way?
By Michael J. Mooney
Colorado_River_1.jpg
The West
The hardest working river in the West
By Spenser Heaps
Illustration of a woman
InDepth
The women that ‘Me too’ left behind
By Natalia Galicza
Past issues
June 2023 Cover.jpg
June 2023
May 2023.jpg
May 2023
April 2023 cover.jpg
April 2023
March 2023 cover.jpg
March 2023
DM21.1.jpg
January/February 2023
DM20 Cover.jpg
December 2022

VIEW ALL
Also in this issue
inthelineoffire.jpg
InDepth
Estonia in the line of fire
As the war with Ukraine carries on, a tiny Baltic nation worries it could be next
By James L. Walker
thelongemancipation.jpg
Politics
The story behind the newest federal holiday
Juneteenth reminds us of the work it takes to forge a reality that matches our ideals.
By Alexandra Rain
reawakenings_karolis_strautniekas.jpg
Family
Dying with disease, not from it
A son grapples with his father’s dementia, and learns the meaning of life.
By Eric Schulzke
babyboomorbust.jpg
Perspective
Baby boom or bust?
The interaction between religion and baby-making is not as simple as mitzvahs, dogmas or church teachings.
By Timothy P. Carney
gospel_of_reconciliation_ea.JPG
Perspective
The gospel of reconciliation
The most important step is to educate ourselves about the issues.
By Jacqueline Cooke-Rivers
national_parks_gk.jpg
The West
The tipping point of national parks
’Tis the season for crowded trails and hissy fits at the park gates. What’s the solution?
By Heather Hansman
trans_athletes_ian_sullivan.jpg
Perspective
Perspective: Leveling the playing field
Exploring how trans athletes fit into elite sports.
By Ethan Bauer
go_fish_danlin_zhang.jpg
Family
Go fish
“You know, you need a hobby,” she said. “Something to get you out of the house. Go … fish!”
By Stephen Fried
softerbones.jpg
Culture
Softer Bones
A poem.
By Angelika Brewer
liberalism_freefall_Adam_Niklewicz.jpg
Perspective
Populism is rising around the world. Did liberalism fail?
Populism is rising around the world. Did liberalism fail? And if so, what’s next?
By Patrick Deneen
reinvent_business_ea.jpg
Business
Meet the futurist who is optimistic about what’s to come
A bestselling author, columnist, podcaster and international speaker has made it his life’s work to help companies figure out their bigger roles and propel them forward.
By Lois M. Collins