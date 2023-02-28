Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 
The West
The compassion of Abby Cox
Does Utah’s first lady — and her empathy-driven work ethic — spell a new way forward for conservatives in western states?
By Meg Walter
Order_In_The_Court_Website.jpg
Politics
Does the Supreme Court need to be reformed?
By Ilya Shapiro
Untitled_1.jpg
Culture
Is artificial intelligence art or artifice?
By Natalia Galicza
State of the West
State_Of_The_West_1.jpg
The West
A region reckons with unchecked growth
A region reckons with decades of unchecked growth.
By Kyle Dunphey
BuuNygren.jpg
The West
Buu Nygren leads the nation
Can the Navajo Nation’s youngest-ever president improve the path on the largest reservation in the U.S.?
By Ethan Bauer
calmstorm.jpg
The West
Aden Batar is the calm in the storm
How a former refugee’s deep understanding of what it means to flee one’s home has enabled him to meet other refugees’ needs.
By Mya Jaradat
homerange2.jpg
The West
Meet the cowboys of yesterday, today and tomorrow
Ivan McClellan’s intimate portraits of the Black cowboys of the West
By Lauren Steele
Reinventing_The_West_1b.jpg
The West
How the West was reinvented
The Intermountain West is booming. Here’s a demographic view of what the change looks like.
By Marc Nielsen
Also in this issue
desconstructedflag.jpg
InDepth
The lost art of civic virtue
The Founding Fathers lived by rules of civility our country can’t survive without them.
By Lynn G. Robbins
Reimagining_Immgration_1.jpg
U.S. & World
Reimagining immigration
Behind the headlines, leaders on both sides find paths for welcoming immigrants
By Marc Nielsen
Untitled_1.jpg
Politics
How moms became a political force
Women in general — and moms, in particular — compose a huge part of the electorate, making the ‘mom vote’ highly sought after.
By Mya Jaradat
Professor_of_Happiness_1.jpg
Perspective
The professor of happiness
Arthur Brooks — Harvard professor, past head of the American Enterprise Institute and once-aspiring musician — reveals the secret of contentment.
By Doug Wilks
Untitled_1.jpg
InDepth
The fight over two freedoms
Will a Supreme Court ruling over a web designer’s opposition to same-sex marriage reshape the First Amendment?
By Kelsey Dallas
bars.jpg
Family
Is the criminal justice reform movement hurting families?
We are on the cusp of a generational shift in how our society approaches the core government duty of securing the public against criminal violence, theft and disorder.
By Rafael A. Mangual
standing_up_for_women_ea.JPG
Perspective
Standing up for women
An Afghan exile laments her country’s lost freedoms
By Lois M. Collins