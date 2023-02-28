Does Utah’s first lady — and her empathy-driven work ethic — spell a new way forward for conservatives in western states?
Past issues
State of the West
Can the Navajo Nation’s youngest-ever president improve the path on the largest reservation in the U.S.?
How a former refugee’s deep understanding of what it means to flee one’s home has enabled him to meet other refugees’ needs.
Ivan McClellan’s intimate portraits of the Black cowboys of the West
The Intermountain West is booming. Here’s a demographic view of what the change looks like.
Also in this issue
The Founding Fathers lived by rules of civility our country can’t survive without them.
Behind the headlines, leaders on both sides find paths for welcoming immigrants
Women in general — and moms, in particular — compose a huge part of the electorate, making the ‘mom vote’ highly sought after.
Arthur Brooks — Harvard professor, past head of the American Enterprise Institute and once-aspiring musician — reveals the secret of contentment.
Will a Supreme Court ruling over a web designer’s opposition to same-sex marriage reshape the First Amendment?
We are on the cusp of a generational shift in how our society approaches the core government duty of securing the public against criminal violence, theft and disorder.