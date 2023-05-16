Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 
image.png
May 2023.jpg
May 2023 In-depth journalism. Unique voices. Principled points of view. Get Deseret Magazine delivered to your mailbox.
Volunteers build a temporary dike along Main Street near the Salt Lake Temple.
Faith
In 1983, a 100-year flood was no match for a community united
As the water roared, thousands came to help. “To watch it happen was soul-stirring.”
By Lee Benson
generational_despair_lede_Untitled_1.jpg
Health
A lesson in generational despair
By Jean M. Twenge
conservative_climate_change_jk.jpg
Politics
The conservative case for climate action
By Ethan Bauer
Past issues
March 2023 cover.jpg
March 2023
DM21.1.jpg
January/February 2023
DM20 Cover.jpg
December 2022
1121_BOOK.Final_cropped_cover_edited.jpg
November 2022
October_2022_Cover.jpg
October 2022
image (11).png
September 2022

VIEW ALL
Also in this issue
freedomjustnorthofhope.jpg
InDepth
Freedom, just north of hope
As Haiti unravels, refugees find themselves in search of something better on the other side of Hispaniola. It may not be there
By Natalia Galicza
Political_Beasts_1.jpg
The West
Political beasts
Will we ever be at peace with wolves?
By Kylie Mohr
Fate_Indian_Welfare_Act.jpg
Politics
The fate of the Indian Child Welfare Act
When it comes to children, should tribes govern themselves?
By Mya Jaradat
what_brings_us_together_e.JPG
Perspective
Perspective: Why ending the filibuster would be a bad idea
These days, everyone seems to hate the legislative filibuster. Here’s why they should change their view.
By Gordon Smith
socialmedia.jpg
Family
Why red states are coming for big tech
In the fight over safety and free speech, who wins?
By Mya Jaradat
Farm_Bill_Table.jpg
Politics
The law that feeds America
How a new farm bill will decide what we eat — and who gets paid
By Marc Nielsen
strolling_into_controversy_ad.jpg
Opinion
Strolling into controversy
The ‘15-minute city’ reimagines our car-centric urban spaces. Some are up in arms
By Marc Nielsen
Campus_Chill.jpg
Perspective
Religious and conservative students worry about speaking up on campus — but so do progressives
Proposals to rescue illiberal college campuses will do little if America’s undergraduates want censorship.
By Lauren Noble
cold_war_ea.jpg
Perspective
The new cold war
Is it too late to stop Moscow and Beijing’s new world order?
By Dan Runde
wisdom_of_squirrels_od.jpg
Culture
The wisdom of squirrels
What an invasive species taught me about home
By Paisley Rekdal
rootbound_blue.jpg
Business
The change agent
Life lessons from a corporate turnaround artist who believes in people
By Lois M. Collins