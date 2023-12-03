During the withdrawal from Afghanistan, most local allies who had unshakable loyalty to U.S. troops were left to fend for themselves. The bond between these two men was too strong for that.
Also in this issue
Smart machines do not unfurl unprecedented challenges. They remind us of the oldest test of all — how to be humane.
The complexity of parenthood is the product of the mediated, consumerist world in which we now live.
How a Black colloquialism become shorthand for an “overrighteous liberalism”, as one British journalist put it.
Everybody should have the privilege of declaring themselves privileged — and powerful.
Once one of the largest farming communities in Colorado, Longmont is now enveloped by suburban sprawl.
Meet the legal mind fighting for creators’ right to say “no.”
Even the people tasked with making laws regarding ESG often have a hard time defining what it is or what it does — a fact that does little to temper their enthusiasm either for or against it.
Fiscal conservatives and “New Right” conservatives will have to find a way to unite or face defeat at the ballot box.