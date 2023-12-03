Sunday, December 3, 2023 | 
Politics
The final mission
During the withdrawal from Afghanistan, most local allies who had unshakable loyalty to U.S. troops were left to fend for themselves. The bond between these two men was too strong for that.
By Paul Kix
Tech
With artificial intelligence, the future is here
By Deseret Magazine
Entertainment
Neither infinite, nor beyond: Why is Pixar struggling?
By Natalia Galicza
Also in this issue
Perspective
Am I a machine?
Smart machines do not unfurl unprecedented challenges. They remind us of the oldest test of all — how to be humane.
By John Durham Peters
Perspective
A mom post 40 and the anxiety of knowing too much
The complexity of parenthood is the product of the mediated, consumerist world in which we now live.
By Bridget Phetasy
Politics
What even is woke?
How a Black colloquialism become shorthand for an “overrighteous liberalism”, as one British journalist put it.
By Deseret Magazine
Culture
Facing our fear of the dark
How many classic horror movies start with a camping trip?
By Ethan Bauer
Perspective
Is the push for diversity training working?
Everybody should have the privilege of declaring themselves privileged — and powerful.
By Eboo Patel
The West
In Colorado, a housing program for low-income agricultural workers reveals an industry in flux
Once one of the largest farming communities in Colorado, Longmont is now enveloped by suburban sprawl.
By Ethan Bauer
Politics
Where do freedom of religion and free speech meet?
Meet the legal mind fighting for creators’ right to say “no.”
By Lois M. Collins
Politics
What is ‘ESG’ investing, and how did it enter the culture wars?
Even the people tasked with making laws regarding ESG often have a hard time defining what it is or what it does — a fact that does little to temper their enthusiasm either for or against it.
By Ethan Bauer
Perspective
Can the GOP’s warring factions make peace?
Fiscal conservatives and “New Right” conservatives will have to find a way to unite or face defeat at the ballot box.
By Josh Hammer
Family
An ode to masked strangers
A trick, a treat and a growing sense of community
By Alexandra Rain
Politics
Does the Supreme Court need fixing?
Taking sides over whether to reform the Supreme Court
By Deseret Magazine