Finding the Light
Meet the Africans pioneering a unique approach to higher ed with BYU’s Pathway program
Those involved with the program believe it’s reshaping what higher education might look like in African society writ large.
By Tad Walch
Sports
College football as we know it is over
By Michael J. Mooney
Perspective
Why college teaching is so bad. And how to fix it
By William Deresiewicz
Special section
Restoring the promise of American education
Also in this issue
Family
The angst of parenting without a report card
If I had to guess, a therapist would tell me I have some sort of arrested development disorder, though I would never tell my therapist about this flaw of mine because I want to get an A in therapy.
By Meg Walter
The West
Meet the independent who is disrupting partisanship
Nearly half of all Colorado’s active voters are currently registered as unaffiliated, totaling over 45 percent.
By Ethan Bauer
Culture
Self-preservation is trending
In troubled times, home canning makes a comeback
By Natalia Galicza
Education
A solution for kids living on the edge of poverty
For millions of kids in poverty one mentor can make a difference.
By Alexandra Rain
Education
She’s on a mission to make all college degrees matter
Astrid Tuminez, the first female president of Utah Valley University, discusses the future of higher education and why she still believes in it.
By Meg Walter
Education
A degree of risk
Congress needs to raise the bar for American colleges and universities
By Beth Akers
Culture
Don’t ask me how time is spent
A poem
By Ruth Arce
Education
Out of print
Can libraries survive the digital age?
By Marc Nielsen
Culture
An ode to the trampoline
Praising our favorite vehicle for near-death experiences
By Marc Nielsen
Perspective
On building families
Why sliding into marriage doesn’t work
By Lois M. Collins