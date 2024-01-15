Monday, January 15, 2024 | 
image.png
Jan:Feb 2024.jpg
January/February 2024 In-depth journalism. Unique voices. Principled points of view. Get Deseret Magazine delivered to your mailbox.
myth_of_left_right_db.jpg
Politics
The myth of left and right
For the last half-century, American politics has been defined on a left and right spectrum. What if it’s a myth?
By Hyrum Lewis
depolarizing_magazine.jpg
Perspective
Depolarizing ourselves
By Ezra Klein
The_trouble_with_RFK.jpg
Politics
The trouble with RFK Jr.
By Michael J. Mooney
Past issues
November 2023_Page_1.jpg
November 2023
October 2023.jpg
October 2023
September 2023 cover.jpg
September 2023
0723_Cover.jpg
July/August 2023
June 2023 Cover.jpg
June 2023
May 2023.jpg
May 2023

VIEW ALL
View from here
car_crash.jpg
How to disagree better
By Hal Boyd
State of disunion
One_Nation_Indivisible.jpg
Perspective
One nation indivisible
Americans can learn to disagree better
By Spencer Cox
megaphone_magazine.jpg
Perspective
Seven ideas to reduce political polarization
A formula for saving America from itself
By Rachel Kleinfeld and Aaron Sobel
IMG_4493.jpg
Perspective
Flipping the script
Finding common ground may require challenging our personal narratives
By Matthew Brown
Sake_of_Unity.jpg
Perspective
Compromise for the sake of unity
That animating spirit of the Constitution is every bit as vital to its preservation today as it was in the summer of 1787
By Thomas B. Griffith
lizard_america.jpg
Perspective
Quieting the lizard
In this fractured world, talk of love and belonging is exactly what we need.
By john a. powell
what_brings_us_together_e__2_.JPG
Perspective
Bridging the troubled waters of polarization
Politics, race, class, generation among other issues cast a dark shadow upon the future of the American experiment.
By John Wood Jr.
beyond_right_left.jpg
Perspective
Beyond right and left
How builders can fix a polarized America
By Tomicah Tillemann and Luke Johnson
Section 3
Illustration of people talking
Politics
The Republican Party of today is barely recognizable. What is its future?
A journalist and historian of the right looks at the fate of the American conservative.
By Matthew Continetti
Section 4
neighborhood_flag.jpg
Perspective
Love thy Neighbor, America
Cross-class friendships foster economic mobility, and religious communities lead the way.
By Shaylyn Romney Garrett, Contributor