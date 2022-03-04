Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Traders gather at a post on the floor.
U.S. & World
Stocks plunge amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Global stocks saw a sharp drop as Russia invaded Ukraine.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 24, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
IRS issued stimulus checks.
Moneywise
How will your crypto trades be taxed?
Here is a quick guide to report your cryptocurrency activity on your taxes
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 26, 2022 12:22 p.m. MST
Dollar bills sit on a table.
Moneywise
It’s a ‘worker’s market’: The perfect time to ask for a raise
Wondering when to ask for a raise? Now is the time. Here are three tips to help you get started.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 27, 2021 10:52 a.m. MST
Cars and trucks make their way along the Massachusetts Turnpike Route I-90, in Boston.
Moneywise
How to save money as a driver
Three tips to save money as price of gas, insurance and cars continue to rise.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 20, 2021 1 p.m. MST
Black Friday shoppers in California.
Parenting
Teach your children personal finance during the holidays
Here are four tips to teach your children about budgeting, saving and spending.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 16, 2021 5:26 p.m. MST
An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021.
World & Nation
The reason not to throw away old hard drives might be surprising — there could be bitcoin on there
James Howells claims that the drive had 7,500 bitcoins, worth more than $280 million today. To retrieve it, he needs permission from his local council to search the landfill.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 10, 2021 1:05 p.m. MST
AdobeStock_218148153.jpeg
Utah
Utah economy shows few signs of slowing despite coronavirus scare, analyst says
By Jasen Lee
Feb 27, 2020 4:01 p.m. MST
Plan on tapping into your home equity to make a springtime splurge? Michelle Singletary shares some things to consider.
Family
Michelle Singletary: Thinking of cashing in your home’s equity? Here’s something you should know
Plan on tapping into your home equity to make a springtime splurge?
By Deseret News
April 27, 2018 11:10 a.m. MDT
Michelle Singletary clears up some common misunderstandings about debt collection.
Family
Michelle Singletary: When is it morally right to duck debt?
Michelle Singletary clears up some common misunderstandings about debt collection.
By Deseret News
April 17, 2018 7:45 p.m. MDT
Michelle Singletary says to resist the urge to become a banker to grown children.
Family
Michelle Singletary: Resist the urge to become a banker to grown children
Resist the urge to become a banker to grown children
By Deseret News
April 3, 2018 6:15 p.m. MDT
y law, taxpayers have just three years to claim a refund. So, this April 17 is the last chance to get your money for the 2014 tax year. But like the lottery, where you have to play to win, you have to file to collect a refund.
Family
Michelle Singletary: IRS says it has refunds worth $1.1 billion just waiting to be claimed
By law, taxpayers have just three years to claim a refund. So, this April 17 is the last chance to get your money for the 2014 tax year. But like the lottery, where you have to play to win, you have to file to collect a refund.
By Deseret News
March 20, 2018 5:25 p.m. MDT
Family
Michelle Singletary: When a $4,000 dress is a symbol of frugality
Tiffany Haddish — who grew up in foster care and is now socializing with such big-time uber wealthy actors and actresses as Will and Jada Smith — is holding on to her frugal roots.
By Deseret News
March 13, 2018 7:30 p.m. MDT
Family
Michelle Singletary: It’s not fun to do a ‘paycheck checkup’ — but do it anyway
It’s not fun to do a “paycheck checkup” — but do it anyway. With the tax changes taking effect this year, you need to do this. And no, you can’t wait and do it later.
By Deseret News
March 6, 2018 7:15 p.m. MST
Michelle Singletary shares the new twist on an old tax fraud.
Family
Michelle Singletary: Same old tax scam, but with a new troubling twist
Because many more people have become aware of the telephone tax-payment trick and learned to ignore the threats, the schemers had to evolve. And the latest twist on this swindle is just pure evil.
By Deseret News
Feb 27, 2018 8 p.m. MST
Michelle Singletary recommends reviewing your IRS Form W-4 on a regular basis.
Family
Michelle Singletary: Check your paycheck — you might be getting too much money
With a new tax law in the land, you might need to do some calculations to see if your withholdings are correct.
By Deseret News
Feb 20, 2018 8:05 p.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Four lessons from the stock market if you’re looking for love
There’s a lot that couples can learn from the turbulence we’re seeing in the stock market. Investors, like couples in love, can get lulled into such a blissful state that they forget that the honeymoon doesn’t last forever.
By Deseret News
Feb 16, 2018 12:37 p.m. MST
A couple is getting married. But Michelle Singletary says too many times, she's shown up for an event and been told after consuming the meal that she's expected not just to pay for the food, but to chip in for the guest of honor.
Family
Michelle Singletary: Stop charging me to attend your celebrations
I don’t mean any harm, but I am not paying to attend your parties anymore. I want to commemorate your life moments — your birthday, engagement, bridal shower, baby shower, anniversary or retirement. But if you can’t afford to host, stop charging me.
By Deseret News
Feb 6, 2018 8:15 p.m. MST
These three financial fasts can help you get your spending under control.
Family
Michelle Singletary: Want to save more money? Try these 3 financial fasts
If you are interested in saving money this year, Michelle Singletary proposes three types of financial fasts to help you on your journey to financial freedom -- a food fast, a clothing fast, or the 21-day financial fast.
By Deseret News
Jan 30, 2018 8:05 p.m. MST
Dave Ramsey thinks businesses that only accept cards — no cash —are being silly.
Family
No cash businesses?
Businesses that are suddenly into the “no cash” thing lose out on a lot of transactions.
By Dave Ramsey
Jan 23, 2018 8:05 p.m. MST
This Monday, July 10, 2017, photo shows a house for sale, in North Andover, Mass.
Family
Guidelines for mortgage debt to income ratios; don’t invest in commodities
Do you have a guideline ratio for mortgage debt to income? Do you recommend having gold and silver as part of your investment portfolio?
By Dave Ramsey
Jan 10, 2018 2:15 p.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Start the new year looking at your taxes
Start the new year looking at your taxes, not one deduction at a time, but from a comprehensive perspective.
By Deseret News
Jan 9, 2018 7:32 p.m. MST
"Don't be fooled by the word 'sale,'" Michelle Singletary advises.
Family
Michelle Singletary: Don’t be fooled by the word ‘sale’
Michelle Singletary “Color of Money” column: Don’t be fooled by the word “sale.”
By Deseret News
Jan 3, 2018 3:30 p.m. MST
Columnist Dave Ramsey offers advice on LLCs, creditors and partnerships.
Family
Business issues and family
Dave Ramsey offers financial advice.
By Dave Ramsey
Jan 3, 2018 3:05 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Dave Ramsey answers a question about from a loan co-signer when the loan has gone to collections.
Family
The past can haunt you
Columnist Dave Ramsey offers financial advice to readers.
By Dave Ramsey
Dec 27, 2017 1:05 p.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Don’t gamble on becoming a bitcoin millionaire
If you have a regular job, a mortgage, kids to put through college, and a lackluster retirement account, don’t even think about buying bitcoin. The currency may be virtual, but the investment risk is very real
By Deseret News
Dec 19, 2017 7 p.m. MST
Family
Michelle Singletary: Being debt-free for the holidays is a feeling you can’t buy in a store
Giving gifts is a rewarding practice but being debt-free of the holidays is a feeling you can’t buy in a store.
By Deseret News
Dec 13, 2017 6:15 p.m. MST
Dave Ramsey answers a question about adjusting a budget from someone who has gotten a new job that pays more.
Family
What to do after getting a raise
Financial advice from Dave Ramsey.
By Dave Ramsey
Dec 13, 2017 3:05 p.m. MST
Family
Chris Hogan: 5 money moves to make before the end of 2017
In the seasonal hullabaloo, it’s easy to forget one very important activity that must be on your to-do list: an end-of-year financial check-in.
By Deseret News
Dec 13, 2017 2:35 p.m. MST
Dave Ramsey advises how to plan for spending for Christmas.
Family
Budgeting for holiday happiness, plus 5 financial gotchas during the holiday season
Dave Ramsey advises how to plan for spending for Christmas.
By Dave Ramsey
Dec 6, 2017 1:15 p.m. MST
Co-anchors Hoda Kotb, center left, and Savannah Guthrie, right, sit on the set during a news segment of "Today" show Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in New York, in the wake of the firing of longtime "Today" show anchor and host Matt Lauer, for "inappropriate se
Family
Michelle Singletary: Financial vulnerability keeps many women quiet
There are many factors that keep a woman quiet. But chief among them is money. They fear losing their ability to make a living. And we shouldn’t judge them for this decision.
By Deseret News
Dec 5, 2017 8:15 p.m. MST
In this photograph taken July 15, 2010, a home is advertised for sale in Springfield, Ill. Dave Ramsey offers advice to someone saving to buy their first home.
Family
How to create a plan to support the dream of home ownership
Dave Ramsey answers a question about saving to buy a home and about life insurance.
By Dave Ramsey
Nov 29, 2017 1:15 p.m. MST
Travelers arrive to catch their flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Family
Michelle Singletary: Don’t be embarrassed if you can’t afford a holiday visit
Don’t be embarrassed if you can’t afford a holiday visit.
By Deseret News
Nov 28, 2017 6:05 p.m. MST
A parent asks Dave Ramsey about having her son pay off his student loan debt now that he's graduated from law school.
Family
Dave Ramsey: Should parents ask their soon-to-be lawyer son to pay off student loan debt?
Dave Ramsey answers questions from a parent asking if they can ask their son to pay off his student loan and also a question about used cars.
By Dave Ramsey
Nov 22, 2017 12:55 p.m. MST
Dave Ramsey recommends for everyone, married or single, to create a budget to stay on track with finance.
Family
Dave Ramsey: Married or single, budgeting is the key
Dave Ramsey answers questions about tips for singles staying on track with a budget and about used car warranties.
By Dave Ramsey
Nov 15, 2017 2:35 p.m. MST
While it never hurts to ask and explain some extenuating circumstances in business situations, be humble and don't demand. And don't grumble when the answer is no.
Family
Michelle Singletary: Ask and you might receive
One of the financial tips I’ve passed on to my children is the concept that “it never hurts to ask.”
By Deseret News
Nov 8, 2017 4:25 p.m. MST
A parent asks Dave Ramsey about helping children learn the value of giving versus receiving.
Family
Teaching a preteen the value of giving vs. getting
Dave Ramsey answers a question about teaching preteens the value of giving versus getting and one from a woman who feels uncomfortable having her financial information on file with a medical specialist.
By Dave Ramsey
Nov 8, 2017 3:05 p.m. MST
Michelle Singletary shares about people who have more than $1 million saved for retirement.
Family
Michelle Singletary: The 401(k) millionaire next door
If you have a 401(k) or similar workplace retirement plan, you need to be up in arms. Simply put, one of the best investment vehicles out there is under attack — and it could cost you a secure retirement.
By Deseret News
Nov 1, 2017 7:45 p.m. MDT
Dave Ramsey answers questions about handling rental property in a debt snowball and budgeting for taxes in a small business.
Family
Handling rental property in the baby steps
Dave Ramsey answers questions about handling rental property in a debt snowball and budgeting for taxes in a small business.
By Dave Ramsey
Nov 1, 2017 6:45 p.m. MDT
This month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released its annual Student Loan Ombudsman Report. The consumer watchdog agency said it has handled 20,600 federal and private student loan complaints from September 2016 through August 2017.
Family
Michelle Singletary: Don’t fall for student loan relief scams
This month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released its annual Student Loan Ombudsman Report. The consumer watchdog agency said it has handled 20,600 federal and private student loan complaints from September 2016 through August 2017.
By Deseret News
Oct 24, 2017 7:45 p.m. MDT
Dave Ramsey answers a question about the difference between a bank and a credit union.
Family
What’s the difference between a bank and a credit union?
Dave Ramsey answers questions about the difference between a bank and a credit union and how to tell when to leave the day job for the more enjoyable side jobs.
By Dave Ramsey
Oct 24, 2017 6:50 p.m. MDT
Michelle Singletary offers three tips to help prevent fraud for seniors.
Family
Michelle Singletary: 3 tips to help protect seniors from fraud
With every data breach comes an increased need for fraud sentinels for seniors. And by that I mean if you are a caregiver for a senior, you should become familiar with schemes targeting the elderly.
By Deseret News
Oct 17, 2017 8:25 p.m. MDT
Dave Ramsey answers a question about buying a vacation home and then renting it out when not using it.
Family
A readers asks if he should buy vacation home and rent it when not in use?
Dave Ramsey answers questions about buying a vacation home and renting it out when when the homeowner isn’t using it and about pausing a debt snowball for in vitro fertilization.
By Dave Ramsey
Oct 17, 2017 7:30 p.m. MDT
Michelle Singletary writes that the irony is not lost on her — nor should it be on you — that National Cyber Security Awareness Month falls at the same time we celebrate Halloween.
Family
Michelle Singletary: October is a spooky month for cybersecurity awareness
The irony is not lost on me — nor should it be on you — that National Cyber Security Awareness Month falls at the same time we celebrate Halloween.
By Deseret News
Oct 10, 2017 8:20 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this file photo made Nov. 2, 2009, a customer swipes a MasterCard debit card through a machine while checking-out at a shop in Seattle.
Family
Financial tips for son going to college
Dave Ramsey answers questions from a mom for advice for her son as he goes off to college and about leasing a cellphone.
By Dave Ramsey
Oct 10, 2017 7:25 p.m. MDT
Equifax Inc. is seen, Saturday, July 21, 2012, in Atlanta. Equifax Inc. is a consumer credit reporting agency in the United States. Founded in 1899, Equifax is the oldest of the three agencies and gathers and maintains information on millions of credit ho
Family
Michelle Singletary: After the Equifax massive data breach, so many questions
Michelle Singletary shares readers’ questions about the Equifax data breach.
By Deseret News
Oct 3, 2017 7:45 p.m. MDT
A mother asks about a savings account for her child.
Family
Where do I put the money?
Dave Ramsey answers two questions, one about a savings account for a child and the reasoning behind a debt snowball.
By Dave Ramsey
Oct 3, 2017 6:45 p.m. MDT
This Saturday, July 21, 2012, photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. A Wall Street Journal report says that hackers broke into Equifax's computer systems in March 2017, giving them time to probe vulnerabilities and e
Family
Michelle Singletary: Equifax breach gives us a deeper look into credit bureaus
If nothing else, the massive Equifax data breach should broaden our knowledge of how the credit bureau world works.
By Deseret News
Sept 26, 2017 7:35 p.m. MDT
