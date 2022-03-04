Global stocks saw a sharp drop as Russia invaded Ukraine.
Here is a quick guide to report your cryptocurrency activity on your taxes
Wondering when to ask for a raise? Now is the time. Here are three tips to help you get started.
Three tips to save money as price of gas, insurance and cars continue to rise.
Here are four tips to teach your children about budgeting, saving and spending.
James Howells claims that the drive had 7,500 bitcoins, worth more than $280 million today. To retrieve it, he needs permission from his local council to search the landfill.
Plan on tapping into your home equity to make a springtime splurge?
Michelle Singletary clears up some common misunderstandings about debt collection.
Resist the urge to become a banker to grown children
By law, taxpayers have just three years to claim a refund. So, this April 17 is the last chance to get your money for the 2014 tax year. But like the lottery, where you have to play to win, you have to file to collect a refund.
Tiffany Haddish — who grew up in foster care and is now socializing with such big-time uber wealthy actors and actresses as Will and Jada Smith — is holding on to her frugal roots.
It’s not fun to do a “paycheck checkup” — but do it anyway. With the tax changes taking effect this year, you need to do this. And no, you can’t wait and do it later.
Because many more people have become aware of the telephone tax-payment trick and learned to ignore the threats, the schemers had to evolve. And the latest twist on this swindle is just pure evil.
With a new tax law in the land, you might need to do some calculations to see if your withholdings are correct.
There’s a lot that couples can learn from the turbulence we’re seeing in the stock market. Investors, like couples in love, can get lulled into such a blissful state that they forget that the honeymoon doesn’t last forever.
I don’t mean any harm, but I am not paying to attend your parties anymore. I want to commemorate your life moments — your birthday, engagement, bridal shower, baby shower, anniversary or retirement. But if you can’t afford to host, stop charging me.
If you are interested in saving money this year, Michelle Singletary proposes three types of financial fasts to help you on your journey to financial freedom -- a food fast, a clothing fast, or the 21-day financial fast.
Businesses that are suddenly into the “no cash” thing lose out on a lot of transactions.
Do you have a guideline ratio for mortgage debt to income? Do you recommend having gold and silver as part of your investment portfolio?
Start the new year looking at your taxes, not one deduction at a time, but from a comprehensive perspective.
Michelle Singletary “Color of Money” column: Don’t be fooled by the word “sale.”
If you have a regular job, a mortgage, kids to put through college, and a lackluster retirement account, don’t even think about buying bitcoin. The currency may be virtual, but the investment risk is very real
Giving gifts is a rewarding practice but being debt-free of the holidays is a feeling you can’t buy in a store.
In the seasonal hullabaloo, it’s easy to forget one very important activity that must be on your to-do list: an end-of-year financial check-in.
Dave Ramsey advises how to plan for spending for Christmas.
There are many factors that keep a woman quiet. But chief among them is money. They fear losing their ability to make a living. And we shouldn’t judge them for this decision.
Dave Ramsey answers a question about saving to buy a home and about life insurance.
Don’t be embarrassed if you can’t afford a holiday visit.
Dave Ramsey answers questions from a parent asking if they can ask their son to pay off his student loan and also a question about used cars.
Dave Ramsey answers questions about tips for singles staying on track with a budget and about used car warranties.
One of the financial tips I’ve passed on to my children is the concept that “it never hurts to ask.”
Dave Ramsey answers a question about teaching preteens the value of giving versus getting and one from a woman who feels uncomfortable having her financial information on file with a medical specialist.
If you have a 401(k) or similar workplace retirement plan, you need to be up in arms. Simply put, one of the best investment vehicles out there is under attack — and it could cost you a secure retirement.
Dave Ramsey answers questions about handling rental property in a debt snowball and budgeting for taxes in a small business.
This month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released its annual Student Loan Ombudsman Report. The consumer watchdog agency said it has handled 20,600 federal and private student loan complaints from September 2016 through August 2017.
Dave Ramsey answers questions about the difference between a bank and a credit union and how to tell when to leave the day job for the more enjoyable side jobs.
With every data breach comes an increased need for fraud sentinels for seniors. And by that I mean if you are a caregiver for a senior, you should become familiar with schemes targeting the elderly.
Dave Ramsey answers questions about buying a vacation home and renting it out when when the homeowner isn’t using it and about pausing a debt snowball for in vitro fertilization.
The irony is not lost on me — nor should it be on you — that National Cyber Security Awareness Month falls at the same time we celebrate Halloween.
Dave Ramsey answers questions from a mom for advice for her son as he goes off to college and about leasing a cellphone.
Michelle Singletary shares readers’ questions about the Equifax data breach.
Dave Ramsey answers two questions, one about a savings account for a child and the reasoning behind a debt snowball.
If nothing else, the massive Equifax data breach should broaden our knowledge of how the credit bureau world works.