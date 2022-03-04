Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Faith
Picturing history: Pioneer trails in the Sweetwater Valley
By Kenneth Mays
Aug 14, 2019 6:12 a.m. MDT
"Temples Rising: A Heritage of Sacrifice" is by Richard E. Bennett.
Faith
Book review: ‘Temples Rising: A Heritage of Sacrifice’ is a wonderful compilation of temple-building church history
Church history is fascinatingly recounted by focusing on the circumstances surrounding the building of early Latter-day Saint temples.
By Deseret News
Aug 12, 2019 7:12 a.m. MDT
0812016992.jpg
Faith
‘Comic Diaries Volume 1' shares in a graphic novel what happens after a Latter-day Saint mission
Brittany Long Olsen uses Sunday to draw comics about her life, and this practice has now turned into two published graphic novels. The latest is titled “Comic Diaries Volume 1.”
By Tori Ackerman
Aug 11, 2019 9:11 a.m. MDT
“New Testament History, Culture, and Society: A Background to Texts of the New Testament” is edited by Lincoln H. Blumell.
Faith
Book review: ‘New Testament History, Culture and Society’ helps in understanding the Bible
“New Testament History, Culture, and Society” in an enlightening collection of research based on the times and customs of the New Testament can greatly help readers understand the times of Jesus Christ.
By Deseret News
Aug 11, 2019 7:11 a.m. MDT
e94f873461.jpg
Faith
Book review: ’75 Questions & Answers About Preparing for the Temple’ helps temple patrons better prepare for their temple experiences
Alonzo L. Gaskill’s latest book helps prepare temple patrons of all ages to improve their temple experience through the use of an easy to read question and answer format in “75 Questions & Answers about Preparing for the Temple.”
By Deseret News
Aug 10, 2019 9:10 a.m. MDT
6a41f56192.jpg
Faith
Picturing history: Nauvoo — progressive efforts to preserve the past
The tasks of maintaining and improving Nauvoo, Illinois, as a historic site and destination are ongoing and challenging. To do this successfully requires planning and significant effort.
By Kenneth Mays
Aug 7, 2019 7:07 a.m. MDT
ad02631729.jpg
Faith
Susan Evans McCloud: English pioneer convert’s works will follow her
Jennetta RIchards, the first convert confirmed in Great Britain, gave her life to the Lord, leaving the home and family she loved, suffering loss and hardship, but giving and serving and, in her short life, leaving a gentle and powerful legacy.
By Susan Evans McCloud
Aug 6, 2019 7:07 a.m. MDT
This “Work Hard and Be Nice” sign hangs in Kristine Frederickson’s home.
Faith
Kristine Frederickson: Why we need to teach children to ‘work hard and be nice’
We do our children a disservice when we don’t teach them the value of, and how to work. Meaningful work provides personal satisfaction, helps children gain confidence, self-esteem, how to persevere and be creative and resourceful.
By Kristine Frederickson
Aug 1, 2019 7:01 a.m. MDT
image.jpg
Faith
Picturing history: Zion’s Camp burial site at Rush Creek, Missouri
In June 1834, 13 members of the Camp of Israel or Zion’s Camp died from the effects of cholera. Their deaths occurred at Rush Creek, Clay County, Missouri, near the home of Algernon Sidney Gilbert.
By Kenneth Mays
July 31, 2019 6:31 a.m. MDT
025a9c6726.jpg
Faith
What 3 BYU church history professors learned as they wrote ‘Dreams as Revelation’
A trio of BYU professors of church history and doctrine have teamed up to write a book about “Dreams as Revelation.”
By Trent Toone
July 26, 2019 6:11 a.m. MDT
dd46c85025.jpg
Faith
Daniel Peterson: An opportunity to learn ‘by study and also by faith’
The annual FairMormon conference offers a rich smorgasbord of information, insight, and inspiration. The upcoming edition will be no exception.
By Daniel Peterson
July 25, 2019 7:25 a.m. MDT
53e0c90546.jpg
Faith
Picturing history: The Hill Cumorah Pageant
For decades the Hill Cumorah Pageant has presented stories from the Book of Mormon and church history utilizing drama, music and spoken word. The pageant will be discontinued following the 2020 season.
By Kenneth Mays
July 24, 2019 5:33 a.m. MDT
75c8199148.jpg
Faith
More than Latter-day Saints feel a sacred tie to Nauvoo, BYU professor explains
The city of Nauvoo, Illinois, is bustling during the month of July with tourists who come looking for religious nostalgia and a bit of good fudge.
By Deseret News
July 23, 2019 7:25 a.m. MDT
Jesus washes Peter's feet while at the Last Supper with the Apostles in this image from the Bible Videos series.
Faith
Kristine Frederickson: Show, don’t just say, you love others
Many mothers, and women with mothers’ hearts serve others and do good in the world — as did Jesus Christ. Make sure you not only tell them often how much you love them but show them you love them as well.
By Kristine Frederickson
July 18, 2019 6 a.m. MDT
c921a74878.jpg
Faith
Picturing history: Robert Smith and Kirton, Lincolnshire, England
Robert Smith of Kirton, Lincolnshire, England, is an ancestor on the paternal line of the Prophet Joseph Smith. However, any further understanding of the line stops with him as nothing is known of his parents or siblings.
By Kenneth Mays
July 17, 2019 6:30 a.m. MDT
0c28543711.jpg
Faith
‘Called to Laugh: the Lighter Side of Missionary Life’ tells real funny stories about Latter-day Saint missions
“Called to Laugh: The Lighter Side of Missionary Life” includes funny stories and comics about Latter-day Saint missionaries.
By Tori Ackerman
July 14, 2019 7:14 a.m. MDT
c8b31f3031.jpg
Faith
Book review: Jack and Damon have a new case as husband and wife in ‘Undercover Honeymoon’
Jack and Damon are married, but not even the 24-hour sundae bar can save their honeymoon when Jack discovers their cruise is an undercover FBI mission to catch a smuggling ring in “Undercover Honeymoon.”
By Deseret News
July 13, 2019 7:13 a.m. MDT
The Pool of Siloam in Jerusalem.
Faith
Daniel Peterson: How a sewer leak led to another important archaeological discovery in Jerusalem
Very solid evidence of the world Jesus knew continues to be found in the Holy Land
By Daniel Peterson
July 11, 2019 7:11 a.m. MDT
1199b32693.jpg
Faith
Picturing history: Devil’s Gate, Natrona County, Wyoming
Along with being a natural wonder, Devil’s Gate, the gorge cut by the Sweetwater River in southern Natrona County, Wyoming, was a well noted landmark on the Oregon, Mormon and California trails.
By Kenneth Mays
July 10, 2019 6:10 a.m. MDT
cda2108929.jpg
Faith
BYU professor George Handley reflects on his faith in new book ‘If Truth Were a Child’
BYU professor George Handley uses King Solomon’s judgment as a metaphor for his latest book, ‘If Truth Were a Child’ (Maxwell Institute, 2019).
By Deseret News
July 7, 2019 7:07 a.m. MDT
"The Missing Lesson: Helping Our Children Manage Their Emotions" is by Douglas Dobberfuhl.
Faith
Book review: Achieving emotional resiliency for both children, adults is taught in ‘The Missing Lesson: Helping Our Children Manage Their Emotions’
Parents can learn how to help their children regulate their emotions by first strengthening their own emotions and identifying if they have been using unhealthy emotional parenting tactics in “The Missing Lesson.”
By Deseret News
July 6, 2019 7:06 a.m. MDT
ef88515326.jpg
Faith
Taylor Halverson: Where did the New Testament stories happen and why does that matter?
Now you can explore the New Testament, as well as Old Testament and Doctrine and Covenants, chapter by chapter with every location mapped to Google maps at https://scriptures.byu.edu/mapscrip/.
By Taylor Halverson
July 4, 2019 7:04 a.m. MDT
6b9e602664.jpg
Faith
Kristine Frederickson: The 2 practices from the Founding Fathers to ensure freedom
The Founding Fathers of the U.S. realized that two practices were essential to maintaining freedom and liberty. The first was operating under the rule of law, or upholding the Constitution. The second was encouraging and defending religious liberty.
By Kristine Frederickson
July 3, 2019 8:33 a.m. MDT
1935bb3911.jpg
Faith
Picturing history: President Gordon B. Hinckley sites — Innovative sites, structures and spaces
The ministry of President Gordon B. Hinckley produced new generations of temples as well as a number of new and innovative sites and structures open to the general public.
By Kenneth Mays
July 3, 2019 6:03 a.m. MDT
38c0894283.jpg
Faith
Book review: ‘Plague’ combines science with history to create an engrossing thriller
When a professor’s research captures the attention of a reclusive billionaire, he becomes an unwilling participant in a journey for truth in “Plague” by Gregg Luke.
By Deseret News
June 30, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
ac07829721.jpg
Faith
Book review: When a vacation becomes a nightmare in ‘Wrong Place, Wrong Time’
Greg and Marena Walker planned to treat themselves to an adventure in the Caribbean Islands in “Wrong Place, Wrong Time” by James Harrison. The adventures turn into a murder, smuggling and world-changing crimes in this page-turner.
By Deseret News
June 30, 2019 6:30 a.m. MDT
"The Earth Will Appear as the Garden of Eden: Essays on Mormon Environmental History" edited by Jedediah S. Rogers and Matthew C. Godfrey.
Faith
Nathan Waite: Of souls and soil
President Spencer W. Kimball tapped into the Latter-day Saints’ long agricultural tradition, including his own growing-up years on a farm in Arizona, and he told the Saints it was time to start growing their own food again.
By Deseret News
June 28, 2019 8:28 a.m. MDT
Jesus Christ approaches Thomas after Thomas declares that he will not believe unless he sees him in this image from the Bible Videos series.
Faith
Taylor Halverson: What does John 20 reveal about why John wrote his Gospel?
After recording the glorious episodes of Jesus’s post-resurrection interactions with his disciples, John reveals why he wrote his Gospel: that we too might believe.
By Taylor Halverson
June 27, 2019 7:27 a.m. MDT
Cane of Stephen Markham and the watch carried by Elder John Taylor that were in the Carthage Jail June 27, 1844.
Faith
Picturing history: The martyrdom of the Prophet and the patriarch
Along with the Carthage Jail itself, several documents and artifacts from the events of June 27, 1844, are still extant.
By Kenneth Mays
June 26, 2019 6:26 a.m. MDT
"A Christlike Heart: A Study of the Heart in the Book of Mormon" is written by Derek Squire and Ryan Squire
Faith
Book review: ‘A Christlike Heart’ invites Book of Mormon study
“A Christlike Heart: A Study of the Heart in the Book of Mormon,” by Derek and Ryan Squire, is an invitation to contemplate and implement ways the heart can be turned to Christ.
By Deseret News
June 23, 2019 7:23 a.m. MDT
Christie Gardiner is the author of "Holy as You Are."
Faith
Book review: Christie Gardiner reimagines holiness in ‘Holy As You Are’
Christie Gardiner, author of “You are the Mother Your Children Need,” encourages women to see the holiness in everyday life and themselves in “Holy As You Are.”
By Deseret News
June 22, 2019 7:22 a.m. MDT
Faith
Taylor Halverson: Who is Jesus?
Jesus was named and called many things. People claimed many things about who Jesus was. But what did Jesus say about himself?
By Taylor Halverson
June 20, 2019 7:20 a.m. MDT
Jesus Christ reaches down to pull Peter out of the water after Peter doubts and begins to sink in this scene from the Bible Video series.
Faith
Kristine Frederickson: As we reach for the Savior, he is there
The horrors of and one individual’s rescue from addiction highlights the mercy and love Jesus Christ has for each of us. It teaches of the power of redemption, every soul precious to Christ and no one sunk so low they cannot be rescued.
By Kristine Frederickson
June 19, 2019 8:49 a.m. MDT
Cove Fort, Millard County, Utah. This historic structure was constructed by President Hinckley's grandfather.
Faith
Picturing history: President Gordon B. Hinckley sites — preserving historic sites in the U.S. & England
President Gordon B. Hinckley had a strong interest in the historic sites associated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He did much to identify and preserve the history and historic sites of the church.
By Kenneth Mays
June 19, 2019 6:19 a.m. MDT
Nathan Pacheco walks off stage after performing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for a Pioneer Day concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 19, 2013.
Faith
Latter-day Saint tenor Nathan Pacheco finds peace in new Christian album
Although Nathan Pacheco has performed a variety of projects throughout his vocal career, his latest album released this year, “My Prayer,” has brought him “a little closer to heaven” than he was before.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
June 18, 2019 7:18 a.m. MDT
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann attend the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London.
Faith
What’s new: The Romneys share the principles necessary for success inside and outside the home in ‘Simple Truths’
With the authors’ characteristic grace and class, “Simple Truths” by Ann and Mitt Romney is a simply eloquent book on the principles integral to an abundant life.
By Deseret News
June 17, 2019 7:17 a.m. MDT
Ganel-Lyn Condie
Faith
Book review: ‘I Can Choose Joy With God’ is Ganel-Lyn Condie’s newest collection of stories of hope for women embarking on a journey toward joy
“I Can Choose Joy With God” is Ganel-Lyn Condie’s newest compilation of stories by and for women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It inspires readers to embark on a journey toward greater joy, especially amid challenges.
By Deseret News
June 16, 2019 7:16 a.m. MDT
Faith
Book review: ‘Born to Change the World: Your Part in Gathering Israel’ is a small book with a powerful punch
In his latest book, popular speaker and author, Brad Wilcox, explains the importance and responsibilities associated with belonging to the house of Israel.
By Deseret News
June 15, 2019 7:15 p.m. MDT
Faith
Daniel Peterson: What does it mean that ‘only he who now letteth will let’?
“The past is a different country,” it has been said. “They do things differently there.” They certainly speak and write differently. Occasionally, the beautiful language of the King James Bible requires some clarification.
By Daniel Peterson
June 13, 2019 7:13 a.m. MDT
Faith
Taylor Halverson: Why did Jesus suffer in an olive garden called Gethsemane?
Each of the four Gospels records that Jesus suffered excruciating pain in the Garden of Gethsemane. Why did He suffer so in that location? What can we learn about Jesus and His love for us by His choice in where He suffered?
By Taylor Halverson
June 12, 2019 9:12 a.m. MDT
Young Elder Gordon B. Hinckley preaches in London's Hyde Park.
Faith
Picturing history: President Gordon B. Hinckley sites — childhood in Utah and mission in England
There are numerous sites and structures associated with the full and eventful life of President Gordon B. Hinckley that are still extant today.
By Kenneth Mays
June 12, 2019 6:12 a.m. MDT
Faith
Streaming Christmas music online
On MormonTimes.com: Christmas music from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Cherie Call, Hilary Weeks, Michael McLean, Ryan Shupe and other LDS artists is playing on the yourLDSradio.com Christmas Stream 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
By Deseret News
June 10, 2019 3:11 p.m. MDT
Emily Belle Freeman is the author of "Closer to Christ."
Faith
What’s new: ‘Closer to Christ’ is 2 books in 1
“Closer to Christ” includes Emily Belle Freeman’s companion books “21 Days Closer to Christ” and “Becoming His: A Daily Journey Toward Discipleship.”
By Christine Rappleye
June 9, 2019 7:09 a.m. MDT
Nichole Van is the author of "Seeing Miss Heartstone."
Faith
Book review: Whitney Award winning romance ‘Seeing Miss Heartstone’ an entertaining romance of hidden identity
Arabelle “Belle” Heartstone, who has a small fortune, decided to take marriage matters into her own hands. Rather than wait for a proposal, she selects and proposes to the Marquess of Blake, Colin Radcliffe, as “Seeing Miss Heartstone&rd
By Christine Rappleye
June 8, 2019 7:08 a.m. MDT
Josi S. Kilpack is the author of "As Wide as the Sky," under the pen name Jessica Pack.
Faith
Book review: Whitney Award winner ‘As Wide as the Sky’ explores grieving, choices
When “As Wide as the Sky” opens, it’s the day Amanda Mallorie’s son dies and she is packing up to move to another state to be closer to her married daughter and her family in hopes of rebuilding her life and relationships.
By Christine Rappleye
June 7, 2019 6:07 a.m. MDT
Faith
Taylor Halverson: The surprising meaning of 30 shekels of silver
What does the 30 shekels of silver mean about Jesus? His life had no apparent value to those who rejected him. Yet what a contrast when we realize that he who lost everything, gained all and then turned to give us everything.
By Taylor Halverson
June 5, 2019 9:35 a.m. MDT
Julie M. Smith is the author of “The Gospel according to Mark,” which is part of the New Testament Commentary series.
Faith
What’s new: New Testament Commentary delves into ‘The Gospel According to Mark’
In focusing on the Gospel According to St. Mark, Julie M. Smith is looking to answer the question: “What would Mark’s story of Jesus have meant for its first audiences?”
By Christine Rappleye
June 5, 2019 7:35 a.m. MDT
