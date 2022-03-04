Book review: ‘Temples Rising: A Heritage of Sacrifice’ is a wonderful compilation of temple-building church history
Church history is fascinatingly recounted by focusing on the circumstances surrounding the building of early Latter-day Saint temples.
Brittany Long Olsen uses Sunday to draw comics about her life, and this practice has now turned into two published graphic novels. The latest is titled “Comic Diaries Volume 1.”
“New Testament History, Culture, and Society” in an enlightening collection of research based on the times and customs of the New Testament can greatly help readers understand the times of Jesus Christ.
Book review: ’75 Questions & Answers About Preparing for the Temple’ helps temple patrons better prepare for their temple experiences
Alonzo L. Gaskill’s latest book helps prepare temple patrons of all ages to improve their temple experience through the use of an easy to read question and answer format in “75 Questions & Answers about Preparing for the Temple.”
The tasks of maintaining and improving Nauvoo, Illinois, as a historic site and destination are ongoing and challenging. To do this successfully requires planning and significant effort.
Jennetta RIchards, the first convert confirmed in Great Britain, gave her life to the Lord, leaving the home and family she loved, suffering loss and hardship, but giving and serving and, in her short life, leaving a gentle and powerful legacy.
We do our children a disservice when we don’t teach them the value of, and how to work. Meaningful work provides personal satisfaction, helps children gain confidence, self-esteem, how to persevere and be creative and resourceful.
In June 1834, 13 members of the Camp of Israel or Zion’s Camp died from the effects of cholera. Their deaths occurred at Rush Creek, Clay County, Missouri, near the home of Algernon Sidney Gilbert.
A trio of BYU professors of church history and doctrine have teamed up to write a book about “Dreams as Revelation.”
The annual FairMormon conference offers a rich smorgasbord of information, insight, and inspiration. The upcoming edition will be no exception.
For decades the Hill Cumorah Pageant has presented stories from the Book of Mormon and church history utilizing drama, music and spoken word. The pageant will be discontinued following the 2020 season.
The city of Nauvoo, Illinois, is bustling during the month of July with tourists who come looking for religious nostalgia and a bit of good fudge.
Many mothers, and women with mothers’ hearts serve others and do good in the world — as did Jesus Christ. Make sure you not only tell them often how much you love them but show them you love them as well.
Robert Smith of Kirton, Lincolnshire, England, is an ancestor on the paternal line of the Prophet Joseph Smith. However, any further understanding of the line stops with him as nothing is known of his parents or siblings.
‘Called to Laugh: the Lighter Side of Missionary Life’ tells real funny stories about Latter-day Saint missions
“Called to Laugh: The Lighter Side of Missionary Life” includes funny stories and comics about Latter-day Saint missionaries.
Jack and Damon are married, but not even the 24-hour sundae bar can save their honeymoon when Jack discovers their cruise is an undercover FBI mission to catch a smuggling ring in “Undercover Honeymoon.”
Very solid evidence of the world Jesus knew continues to be found in the Holy Land
Along with being a natural wonder, Devil’s Gate, the gorge cut by the Sweetwater River in southern Natrona County, Wyoming, was a well noted landmark on the Oregon, Mormon and California trails.
BYU professor George Handley uses King Solomon’s judgment as a metaphor for his latest book, ‘If Truth Were a Child’ (Maxwell Institute, 2019).
Book review: Achieving emotional resiliency for both children, adults is taught in ‘The Missing Lesson: Helping Our Children Manage Their Emotions’
Parents can learn how to help their children regulate their emotions by first strengthening their own emotions and identifying if they have been using unhealthy emotional parenting tactics in “The Missing Lesson.”
Now you can explore the New Testament, as well as Old Testament and Doctrine and Covenants, chapter by chapter with every location mapped to Google maps at https://scriptures.byu.edu/mapscrip/.
The Founding Fathers of the U.S. realized that two practices were essential to maintaining freedom and liberty. The first was operating under the rule of law, or upholding the Constitution. The second was encouraging and defending religious liberty.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
The ministry of President Gordon B. Hinckley produced new generations of temples as well as a number of new and innovative sites and structures open to the general public.
When a professor’s research captures the attention of a reclusive billionaire, he becomes an unwilling participant in a journey for truth in “Plague” by Gregg Luke.
Greg and Marena Walker planned to treat themselves to an adventure in the Caribbean Islands in “Wrong Place, Wrong Time” by James Harrison. The adventures turn into a murder, smuggling and world-changing crimes in this page-turner.
President Spencer W. Kimball tapped into the Latter-day Saints’ long agricultural tradition, including his own growing-up years on a farm in Arizona, and he told the Saints it was time to start growing their own food again.
After recording the glorious episodes of Jesus’s post-resurrection interactions with his disciples, John reveals why he wrote his Gospel: that we too might believe.
Along with the Carthage Jail itself, several documents and artifacts from the events of June 27, 1844, are still extant.
“A Christlike Heart: A Study of the Heart in the Book of Mormon,” by Derek and Ryan Squire, is an invitation to contemplate and implement ways the heart can be turned to Christ.
Christie Gardiner, author of “You are the Mother Your Children Need,” encourages women to see the holiness in everyday life and themselves in “Holy As You Are.”
Jesus was named and called many things. People claimed many things about who Jesus was. But what did Jesus say about himself?
The horrors of and one individual’s rescue from addiction highlights the mercy and love Jesus Christ has for each of us. It teaches of the power of redemption, every soul precious to Christ and no one sunk so low they cannot be rescued.
Picturing history: President Gordon B. Hinckley sites — preserving historic sites in the U.S. & England
President Gordon B. Hinckley had a strong interest in the historic sites associated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He did much to identify and preserve the history and historic sites of the church.
Although Nathan Pacheco has performed a variety of projects throughout his vocal career, his latest album released this year, “My Prayer,” has brought him “a little closer to heaven” than he was before.
What’s new: The Romneys share the principles necessary for success inside and outside the home in ‘Simple Truths’
With the authors’ characteristic grace and class, “Simple Truths” by Ann and Mitt Romney is a simply eloquent book on the principles integral to an abundant life.
Book review: ‘I Can Choose Joy With God’ is Ganel-Lyn Condie’s newest collection of stories of hope for women embarking on a journey toward joy
“I Can Choose Joy With God” is Ganel-Lyn Condie’s newest compilation of stories by and for women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It inspires readers to embark on a journey toward greater joy, especially amid challenges.
Book review: ‘Born to Change the World: Your Part in Gathering Israel’ is a small book with a powerful punch
In his latest book, popular speaker and author, Brad Wilcox, explains the importance and responsibilities associated with belonging to the house of Israel.
“The past is a different country,” it has been said. “They do things differently there.” They certainly speak and write differently. Occasionally, the beautiful language of the King James Bible requires some clarification.
Each of the four Gospels records that Jesus suffered excruciating pain in the Garden of Gethsemane. Why did He suffer so in that location? What can we learn about Jesus and His love for us by His choice in where He suffered?
There are numerous sites and structures associated with the full and eventful life of President Gordon B. Hinckley that are still extant today.
On MormonTimes.com: Christmas music from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Cherie Call, Hilary Weeks, Michael McLean, Ryan Shupe and other LDS artists is playing on the yourLDSradio.com Christmas Stream 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Closer to Christ” includes Emily Belle Freeman’s companion books “21 Days Closer to Christ” and “Becoming His: A Daily Journey Toward Discipleship.”
Book review: Whitney Award winning romance ‘Seeing Miss Heartstone’ an entertaining romance of hidden identity
Arabelle “Belle” Heartstone, who has a small fortune, decided to take marriage matters into her own hands. Rather than wait for a proposal, she selects and proposes to the Marquess of Blake, Colin Radcliffe, as “Seeing Miss Heartstone&rd
When “As Wide as the Sky” opens, it’s the day Amanda Mallorie’s son dies and she is packing up to move to another state to be closer to her married daughter and her family in hopes of rebuilding her life and relationships.
What does the 30 shekels of silver mean about Jesus? His life had no apparent value to those who rejected him. Yet what a contrast when we realize that he who lost everything, gained all and then turned to give us everything.
In focusing on the Gospel According to St. Mark, Julie M. Smith is looking to answer the question: “What would Mark’s story of Jesus have meant for its first audiences?”