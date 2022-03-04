‘Uncharted’ brings Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg together for a fun adventure story.
‘Joker’ is a portrait of a man toppling from a state of exasperated fragility to a state of unhinged violence, set against a backdrop of our own worst tendencies.
If you appreciate good (and often inspiring) stories, these Oscar-nominated documentary shorts are well worth a look.
There’s a lot of death in “Hostiles,” and it isn’t just people that are doing the dying. The tricky part is pulling the meaning from all of it.
Based on the book “Horse Soldiers” by Doug Stanton, “12 Strong” tells the story of the first American troops to fight in Afghanistan after 9/11.
There are enough things to like about “Forever My Girl” to make you disappointed that the final product comes out so bland.
“The Commuter” might provide a couple of warm, Liam Neeson-filled hours away from the January cold, but like your favorite go-to fast food, you know it’s a temporary fix at best.
“Paddington 2” is a welcome gift for families at the dawn of 2018, especially at a time when good movie options start to feel a little thin.
Movie review: Spielberg’s ‘The Post’ is a suspenseful, endearing tribute to the freedom of the press
“The Post” is based on the fascinating true story of the Pentagon Papers, a revealing and extensive series of documents that exposed backroom U.S. involvement in Vietnam stretching back to the Truman administration.
Craig Gillespie’s “I, Tonya” is a bizarre and stylish mix of black humor, social commentary, mockery and vindication.
“Insidious: The Last Key” is the fourth film in James Wan’s horror franchise and technically the sequel to a prequel, but for a horror release in January, it packs enough fun and scary moments to keep audiences engaged.
Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game” is a portrait of ambition and intelligence, and a warning about keeping both in check.
Fans of Winston Churchill should be feeling spoiled this year. In addition to the usual yearly run of World War II-themed films such as “Their Finest” and Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” 2017 has offered a pair of Churchill biopics.
Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing” is a quirky love story that gets lost in a wandering sea of social commentary.
If you think of “Pitch Perfect 3” as a 90-minute farewell concert, it makes a lot more sense. That’s the best way to explain a film that is jam-packed with musical numbers but only mildly interested in resolving its myriad plot threads.
It makes perfect sense to turn the life story of P.T. Barnum into a lavish musical. At the same time, the genre has a way of leaving Barnum’s complex and conflicted story feeling oversimplified.
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” feels like a mashup of “The Breakfast Club,” “Tron” and an old Tarzan movie. It’s a fun and exciting adventure that isn’t quite perfect for the whole family, but should be entertaining for adults and teens.
Next to all the other “Wonder” movies of 2017 — the groundbreaking “Wonder Woman,” the nostalgic musing “Wonderstruck” and the adorable and heartwarming “Wonder” — Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” is
It should be fun for fans of the book to see their favorite characters on screen, but “Ferdinand” may struggle to get attention this weekend when so many kids’ minds are on a galaxy far, far away.
With the kind of raw materials he was working with, it’s an ironic shame Ron Shelton didn’t put a little more thought into “Just Getting Started’s” finish.
Movie review: Franco’s heartfelt ‘Disaster Artist’ tells the wacky story behind 2003 cult hit ‘The Room’
By the end of James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist,” you may wonder if a spectacular failure is ultimately preferable to forgettable mediocrity.
Movie review: Suspenseful ‘Aida’s Secrets’ is a heartwarming exploration of a family’s mysterious history
Alon and Shaul Schwarz’s documentary “Aida’s Secrets” traces the journey of two long-separated brothers who unite to solve the mystery of their past.
Klaus HÄrÖ’s “The Fencer” tells the moving true story of a fencing teacher who is forced to choose between his students and his freedom.
It isn’t often that a new release will remind you of an obscure cult film from the 1930s, but Edoardo De Angelis’ “Indivisible” does exactly that.
Nora Twomey’s “The Breadwinner” is a creative and critical piece of animation that traces the story of a young woman in Afghanistan who has to disguise her gender in order to save her family.
“Last Flag Flying,” which follows three Vietnam vets as they transport the body of a fallen soldier, serves as a bittersweet tribute to armed-service veterans.
Spoilers, those unwanted revelations about a movie’s twists and turns, are nigh impossible to avoid in the age of social media.
As “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” churns through its final act, you may find yourself thinking — on multiple occasions — “If this movie ends now, I will hate it for the rest of my life.”
Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” isn’t a story about learning to love where you come from so much as realizing that you’ve loved it all along.
As we pass through Thanksgiving and prepare for the Christmas season, Bharat Nalluri’s “The Man Who Invented Christmas” goes behind the scenes of Charles Dickens’ celebrated holiday favorite “A Christmas Carol.”
Pixar’s “Coco” isn’t just family friendly — it’s family-centric.
Brett Morgen’s “Jane” is an insightful and thoughtful documentary that fans of wildlife and nature productions like BBC’s “Planet Earth” should enjoy.
“Daddy’s Home 2” is fine. It’s got a few laughs and a good heart (even if that heart wants to leapfrog Thanksgiving and go straight to Christmas), but it lacks originality and focus. In other words, it’s a typical sequel.
“Faces Places” showcases a unique artistic friendship, following a pair of photographers as they set out to discover and celebrate the residents of villages throughout their native France.
Based on the book by Brian Selznick (who also wrote the screenplay), Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” is the charming story of two kids who are drawn to the same Brooklyn natural history museum five decades apart.
It’s too easy to say, “The book is always better,” but in this case, audiences have a book and another “Murder On the Orient Express” movie to make that case.
“On Wings of Eagles” is a sequel of sorts to 1981’s “Chariots of Fire,” which chronicled the story of champion runner Eric Liddell. But here, the inspiring Vangelis soundtrack has been replaced by the drums of war.
Rob Reiner’s “LBJ” is a unique portrait of Lyndon Johnson, the man who led the United States through the heart of the 1960s, bridging the administrations of John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon.
“Thor: Ragnarok” is one of the most unique films of Marvel’s now extensive lineup. It may be an unexpected combination, but this blend of star, director, and style is a big winner.
Set in a fictional tract of 1950s suburban housing, director George Clooney’s dark and satirical “Suburbicon” tries to wrestle two narrative threads into a single point. But whatever point that is, “Suburbicon” doesn’t get there.
“Loving Vincent” is one of the more remarkable movies you will see in theaters this year, with a particular emphasis on the word “see.”
Based on the book by David Finkel, director Jason Hall’s emotional “Thank You for Your Service” follows a group of Iraq War veterans as they return from duty and cope with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Framed around the strained and complicated relationship between a father and his son, Simon Curtis’ “Goodbye Christopher Robin” shares the story behind the creation of A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books.
Audiences interested in a biopic about Nobel Prize-winning physicist Marie Curie may be surprised by director Marie Noelle’s film, which seems more interested in the famous scientist’s personal life than the substance of her work.
There are a lot of movies that start strong, only to taper off and finish flat. “Breathe” struggles with the opposite problem.
“Human Flow” is another example of how visionary filmmaking can make the bleak beautiful.
Peter Landesman’s “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House” feels a little like a companion piece to 1976’s “All the President’s Men.”