Nathan Drake in Columbia Pictures’ “Uncharted.”
Movie Review
‘Uncharted’ review: If you don’t take it seriously, it’s one of most exciting movies in years
‘Uncharted’ brings Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg together for a fun adventure story.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 15, 2022 10:59 a.m. MST
Joaquin Phoenix appears as Arthur Fleck in “Joker.”
Entertainment
If you’ve seen ‘Taxi Driver,’ Todd Phillips’ dark, violent ‘Joker’ will make a lot more sense
‘Joker’ is a portrait of a man toppling from a state of exasperated fragility to a state of unhinged violence, set against a backdrop of our own worst tendencies.
By Josh Terry
Oct 3, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Oscar-nominated doc shorts are heartbreaking, fascinating and inspiring — sometimes all at once
If you appreciate good (and often inspiring) stories, these Oscar-nominated documentary shorts are well worth a look.
By Josh Terry
Feb 16, 2018 7 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Violent ‘Hostiles’ is a portrait of the end of the Old West
There’s a lot of death in “Hostiles,” and it isn’t just people that are doing the dying. The tricky part is pulling the meaning from all of it.
By Josh Terry
Jan 19, 2018 7 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Explosive ’12 Strong’ puts Hollywood sheen on early U.S. war effort in Afghanistan
Based on the book “Horse Soldiers” by Doug Stanton, “12 Strong” tells the story of the first American troops to fight in Afghanistan after 9/11.
By Josh Terry
Jan 19, 2018 12:15 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Mopey ‘Forever My Girl’ wastes its rom-com potential with predictable cliche
There are enough things to like about “Forever My Girl” to make you disappointed that the final product comes out so bland.
By Josh Terry
Jan 19, 2018 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Hammy action undermines ‘The Commuter’s’ suspenseful story
“The Commuter” might provide a couple of warm, Liam Neeson-filled hours away from the January cold, but like your favorite go-to fast food, you know it’s a temporary fix at best.
By Josh Terry
Jan 12, 2018 5 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Creative ‘Paddington 2' is a clever piece of family-friendly British wit
“Paddington 2” is a welcome gift for families at the dawn of 2018, especially at a time when good movie options start to feel a little thin.
By Josh Terry
Jan 12, 2018 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Spielberg’s ‘The Post’ is a suspenseful, endearing tribute to the freedom of the press
“The Post” is based on the fascinating true story of the Pentagon Papers, a revealing and extensive series of documents that exposed backroom U.S. involvement in Vietnam stretching back to the Truman administration.
By Josh Terry
Jan 12, 2018 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: ‘I, Tonya’ is a dark, comic take on life of skater Tonya Harding
Craig Gillespie’s “I, Tonya” is a bizarre and stylish mix of black humor, social commentary, mockery and vindication.
By Josh Terry
Jan 5, 2018 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Prequel sequel ‘Last Key’ keeps the Insidious franchise nice and creepy
“Insidious: The Last Key” is the fourth film in James Wan’s horror franchise and technically the sequel to a prequel, but for a horror release in January, it packs enough fun and scary moments to keep audiences engaged.
By Josh Terry
Jan 5, 2018 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Chastain, Elba go all-in for ‘Molly’s Game’
Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game” is a portrait of ambition and intelligence, and a warning about keeping both in check.
By Josh Terry
Dec 25, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Oldman’s Churchill shines in WWII drama ‘Darkest Hour’
Fans of Winston Churchill should be feeling spoiled this year. In addition to the usual yearly run of World War II-themed films such as “Their Finest” and Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” 2017 has offered a pair of Churchill biopics.
By Josh Terry
Dec 22, 2017 12:15 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Nothing small about ‘Downsizing’s’ social commentary
Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing” is a quirky love story that gets lost in a wandering sea of social commentary.
By Josh Terry
Dec 22, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: ‘Pitch Perfect 3' is heavy on music, but falls flat on story
If you think of “Pitch Perfect 3” as a 90-minute farewell concert, it makes a lot more sense. That’s the best way to explain a film that is jam-packed with musical numbers but only mildly interested in resolving its myriad plot threads.
By Josh Terry
Dec 21, 2017 12:30 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: ‘Greatest Showman’ is a decent musical, but a conflicted biopic
It makes perfect sense to turn the life story of P.T. Barnum into a lavish musical. At the same time, the genre has a way of leaving Barnum’s complex and conflicted story feeling oversimplified.
By Josh Terry
Dec 20, 2017 12:15 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: ‘Jumanji’ sequel scores with strong cast, exciting action, witty humor
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” feels like a mashup of “The Breakfast Club,” “Tron” and an old Tarzan movie. It’s a fun and exciting adventure that isn’t quite perfect for the whole family, but should be entertaining for adults and teens.
By Josh Terry
Dec 20, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Winslet’s performance highlights vivid but troubled ‘Wonder Wheel’
Next to all the other “Wonder” movies of 2017 — the groundbreaking “Wonder Woman,” the nostalgic musing “Wonderstruck” and the adorable and heartwarming “Wonder” — Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” is
By Josh Terry
Dec 15, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Family-friendly ‘Ferdinand’ provides some midlevel animated entertainment
It should be fun for fans of the book to see their favorite characters on screen, but “Ferdinand” may struggle to get attention this weekend when so many kids’ minds are on a galaxy far, far away.
By Josh Terry
Dec 15, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Shelton’s veteran cast can’t offset ‘Just Getting Started’s’ dud ending
With the kind of raw materials he was working with, it’s an ironic shame Ron Shelton didn’t put a little more thought into “Just Getting Started’s” finish.
By Josh Terry
Dec 11, 2017 11 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Franco’s heartfelt ‘Disaster Artist’ tells the wacky story behind 2003 cult hit ‘The Room’
By the end of James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist,” you may wonder if a spectacular failure is ultimately preferable to forgettable mediocrity.
By Josh Terry
Dec 11, 2017 10:45 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Suspenseful ‘Aida’s Secrets’ is a heartwarming exploration of a family’s mysterious history
Alon and Shaul Schwarz’s documentary “Aida’s Secrets” traces the journey of two long-separated brothers who unite to solve the mystery of their past.
By Josh Terry
Dec 8, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Low-key ‘Fencer’ goes behind the Iron Curtain in postwar Estonia
Klaus HÄrÖ’s “The Fencer” tells the moving true story of a fencing teacher who is forced to choose between his students and his freedom.
By Josh Terry
Dec 8, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Macabre ‘Indivisible’ tells the story of a pair of exploited conjoined twins
It isn’t often that a new release will remind you of an obscure cult film from the 1930s, but Edoardo De Angelis’ “Indivisible” does exactly that.
By Josh Terry
Dec 1, 2017 12:20 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Animated ‘The Breadwinner’ is a creative tale of life under Taliban occupation
Nora Twomey’s “The Breadwinner” is a creative and critical piece of animation that traces the story of a young woman in Afghanistan who has to disguise her gender in order to save her family.
By Josh Terry
Dec 1, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Talk-heavy ‘Last Flag Flying’ searches for the complex meaning of military service
“Last Flag Flying,” which follows three Vietnam vets as they transport the body of a fallen soldier, serves as a bittersweet tribute to armed-service veterans.
By Josh Terry
Nov 22, 2017 7:50 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Chris Hicks: Movie spoilers are everywhere in the age of social media
Spoilers, those unwanted revelations about a movie’s twists and turns, are nigh impossible to avoid in the age of social media.
By Deseret News
Nov 22, 2017 7:45 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Frances McDormand goes mama bear in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’
As “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” churns through its final act, you may find yourself thinking — on multiple occasions — “If this movie ends now, I will hate it for the rest of my life.”
By Josh Terry
Nov 22, 2017 7 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Ronan’s pitch-perfect performance guides quirky coming-of-age story ‘Lady Bird’
Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” isn’t a story about learning to love where you come from so much as realizing that you’ve loved it all along.
By Josh Terry
Nov 22, 2017 5:30 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Charming new film says Dickens is ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’
As we pass through Thanksgiving and prepare for the Christmas season, Bharat Nalluri’s “The Man Who Invented Christmas” goes behind the scenes of Charles Dickens’ celebrated holiday favorite “A Christmas Carol.”
By Josh Terry
Nov 22, 2017 12:20 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Pixar’s ‘Coco’ will turn the hearts of the children to their fathers
Pixar’s “Coco” isn’t just family friendly — it’s family-centric.
By Josh Terry
Nov 22, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Jane Goodall interacts with chimpanzees in Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park in "Jane."
Entertainment
Movie review: Documentary ‘Jane’ celebrates Goodall’s life and work with newly discovered footage
Brett Morgen’s “Jane” is an insightful and thoughtful documentary that fans of wildlife and nature productions like BBC’s “Planet Earth” should enjoy.
By Josh Terry
Nov 17, 2017 5:15 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Routine ‘Daddy’s Home 2' is good for a few laughs, but not much else
“Daddy’s Home 2” is fine. It’s got a few laughs and a good heart (even if that heart wants to leapfrog Thanksgiving and go straight to Christmas), but it lacks originality and focus. In other words, it’s a typical sequel.
By Josh Terry
Nov 10, 2017 2:30 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Charming documentary ‘Faces Places’ follows 88-year-old photographer across France
“Faces Places” showcases a unique artistic friendship, following a pair of photographers as they set out to discover and celebrate the residents of villages throughout their native France.
By Josh Terry
Nov 10, 2017 5:45 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Time-toggling ‘Wonderstruck’ explores a world where sound is compromised
Based on the book by Brian Selznick (who also wrote the screenplay), Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” is the charming story of two kids who are drawn to the same Brooklyn natural history museum five decades apart.
By Josh Terry
Nov 10, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: Great cast can’t rescue Branagh’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’
It’s too easy to say, “The book is always better,” but in this case, audiences have a book and another “Murder On the Orient Express” movie to make that case.
By Josh Terry
Nov 10, 2017 12:05 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Movie review: ‘On Wings of Eagles’ gives ‘Chariots of Fire’ runner a World War II-themed sequel
“On Wings of Eagles” is a sequel of sorts to 1981’s “Chariots of Fire,” which chronicled the story of champion runner Eric Liddell. But here, the inspiring Vangelis soundtrack has been replaced by the drums of war.
By Josh Terry
Nov 3, 2017 5:30 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Movie review: ‘Princess Bride’ director paints compelling portrait of former president in ‘LBJ’
Rob Reiner’s “LBJ” is a unique portrait of Lyndon Johnson, the man who led the United States through the heart of the 1960s, bridging the administrations of John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon.
By Josh Terry
Nov 3, 2017 12:05 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Movie review: Waititi puts a humorous deadpan stamp on fantastic ‘Thor: Ragnarok’
“Thor: Ragnarok” is one of the most unique films of Marvel’s now extensive lineup. It may be an unexpected combination, but this blend of star, director, and style is a big winner.
By Josh Terry
Nov 3, 2017 12:05 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Movie review: Dark, incoherent ‘Suburbicon’ fails to make its critical point
Set in a fictional tract of 1950s suburban housing, director George Clooney’s dark and satirical “Suburbicon” tries to wrestle two narrative threads into a single point. But whatever point that is, “Suburbicon” doesn’t get there.
By Josh Terry
Oct 27, 2017 4:05 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Movie review: Gorgeous, creative ‘Loving Vincent’ celebrates impressionist master Vincent Van Gogh
“Loving Vincent” is one of the more remarkable movies you will see in theaters this year, with a particular emphasis on the word “see.”
By Josh Terry
Oct 27, 2017 5:30 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Movie review: ‘Thank You for Your Service’ paints vivid portrait of struggling veterans
Based on the book by David Finkel, director Jason Hall’s emotional “Thank You for Your Service” follows a group of Iraq War veterans as they return from duty and cope with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.
By Josh Terry
Oct 27, 2017 12:35 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Movie review: ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ highlights father-and-son relationship
Framed around the strained and complicated relationship between a father and his son, Simon Curtis’ “Goodbye Christopher Robin” shares the story behind the creation of A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books.
By Josh Terry
Oct 27, 2017 12:05 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Movie review: ‘Marie Curie’ prioritizes famous physicist’s personal life over public achievements
Audiences interested in a biopic about Nobel Prize-winning physicist Marie Curie may be surprised by director Marie Noelle’s film, which seems more interested in the famous scientist’s personal life than the substance of her work.
By Josh Terry
Oct 20, 2017 5:30 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Movie review: Thoughtful ‘Breathe’ stumbles over its clumsy first act
There are a lot of movies that start strong, only to taper off and finish flat. “Breathe” struggles with the opposite problem.
By Josh Terry
Oct 20, 2017 5 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Movie review: Haunting ‘Human Flow’ offers compassionate look at refugees around the world
“Human Flow” is another example of how visionary filmmaking can make the bleak beautiful.
By Josh Terry
Oct 20, 2017 1:30 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Movie review: ‘Mark Felt’ offers the Deep Throat perspective on Watergate scandal
Peter Landesman’s “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House” feels a little like a companion piece to 1976’s “All the President’s Men.”
By Josh Terry
Oct 20, 2017 12:30 a.m. MDT
