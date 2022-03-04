Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
A set photo from “The Batman.”
Movies
‘The Batman’ ticket costs more at some theaters. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg predicted this would happen
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg knew movie theater ticket prices would rise eventually.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 7 p.m. MST
A poster for “The Batman” featuring Batman and Catwoman.
Movies
‘The Batman’ post-credit moment, explained
What you should know about ‘The Batman’ post-credits scene
By Herb Scribner
March 3, 2022 9 p.m. MST
The new logo for “The Batman.”
Movies
‘The Batman’: Does the Joker show up at all?
Rumors about the Joker in ‘The Batman’ have existed since production began. So is the Joker in the new movie?
By Herb Scribner
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
A poster for “The Batman” featuring Batman and Catwoman.
Movies
‘The Batman’ tickets cost more at AMC theaters. Here’s why
‘The Batman’ costs more at AMC theaters right now.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 3 p.m. MST
People stand on the red carpet at the LDS Film Festival, which is scheduled for March 2-5 at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem, Utah.
Entertainment
The remarkable story of an Olympic swimmer and surfing pioneer headlines LDS Film Festival
“Waterman,” the true story of Olympic swimmer and surfing pioneer Duke Kahanamoku, will be the featured opening film at this year’s LDS Film Festival.
By Trent Toone
Feb 28, 2022 6:01 p.m. MST
The Walt Disney Co. logo.
Movies
Disney to delay releases in Russia over Ukraine crisis
What to know about Disney’s release schedule in Ukraine.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 28, 2022 5:30 p.m. MST
Emperor Palpatine fills Anakin Skywalker with stories of the Sith.
Movies
Palpatine could return in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series, future ‘Star Wars’ series
Somehow, Palpatine could return again
By Herb Scribner
Feb 23, 2022 7 p.m. MST
The main image for “The Bad Guys” movie.
Movies
‘The Bad Guys’ trailer is here. Here’s what to expect in this new movie
‘The Bad Guys’ shows bad guys turning into good guys
By Herb Scribner
Feb 23, 2022 12:05 p.m. MST
Doctor Stephen Strange in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange.”
Movies
A full list of all the rumored ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ cameo appearances
Who will cameo in the new ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ movie?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 22, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AAAABfwsE517Wz_KVHrTxTGwPi6XLtkKspuTrKomDKin9hHrNSe_Zrwtw_rUXBodA2B_e9jNTpn1DaPS8FvlVXHDExwbLtib5xDxHXXNQgyOxtmUe1AxYt2_oo8sySVlbw.jpg
Entertainment
Tinder Swindler says he is ‘a legit businessman’ in first interview since Netflix documentary
Simon Leviev, also known as ‘The Tinder Swindler’ from the Netflix documentary, said that he did not con any women.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 22, 2022 1:37 p.m. MST
A set photo from “The Batman.”
Movies
‘The Batman’ star Robert Pattinson explains how he found his own Batman voice
Robert Pattison will play Bruce Wayne in the new movie, ‘The Batman.’
By Herb Scribner
Feb 17, 2022 2:29 p.m. MST
John Krasinski as Lee Abbott in “A Quiet Place.”
Movies
Paramount+ reveals new ‘A Quiet Place’ movie and much more coming soon
Paramount+ announced a slew of new movies and TV shows coming soon. Here’s what to expect.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 16, 2022 12:30 p.m. MST
1920_CnDRR_Teaser_27x40_Master_v3_small_820x1024.jpeg
Entertainment
‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ trailer is bizarre and totally meta
The ‘Chip ‘N Dale’ reboot has a mix of cartoons, CGI and live-action. It stars Andy Samberg and John Mulaney.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 15, 2022 5 p.m. MST
merlin_2853267.jpg
Entertainment
Kevin Costner wants to film 5 movies in Utah. But only if the Legislature does this first
“I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies. The beauty and power of the land in Utah is something I will never forget,” Costner says. But his decision to film in the Beehive State hinges on a change by lawmakers.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 14, 2022 9:47 p.m. MST
Rey and Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Movies
Star Wars rumor: Disney developing a new trilogy after Episode IX to focus on new Jedi order
Could we see Rey, Finn and Poe return in a new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 14, 2022 7 p.m. MST
An Oscar statue in Beverly Hills, California.
Movies
We may have just learned who is hosting the Oscars this year
Three female actresses have reportedly been picked to host the Academy Awards for 2022.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 14, 2022 2:10 p.m. MST
The new ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ poster.
Movies
‘Doctor Strange’ trailer: 10 important things we noticed and our reaction
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ dropped a new trailer during the Super Bowl.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 14, 2022 10:30 a.m. MST
This Oct. 19, 2019, photo shows Gina Carano at the Disney Plus launch event promoting “The Mandalorian” at the London West Hollywood hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.
Movies
Gina Carano returns to the big screen in ‘Terror on the Prairie’ trailer
Gina Carano — after her exit from ‘The Mandalorian’ — is back.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 11, 2022 2 p.m. MST
A MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theater in Indianapolis.
Movies
MoviePass is relaunching (for real this time) this summer. Here’s what you can expect
MoviePass — yes, MoviePass — is coming back. Here’s what to expect.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 10, 2022 2:49 p.m. MST
Dinosaurs in “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
Movies
The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ trailer is here and it may have spoiled the best moment
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ trailer spoils what could be best parts of the new movie.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 10, 2022 10:48 a.m. MST
“The Bad Batch” opening episode includes Grand Admiral Tarkin.
Movies
‘Book of Boba Fett’ is over. So what’s next for the ‘Star Wars’ franchise?
‘Book of Boba Fett’ finished its run Wednesday. What is the next series to expect?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 9, 2022 11 a.m. MST
Art for “Encanto,” “Flee,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
Movies
Oscar nominations: Here are the nominations to watch
The full list of Academy Award nominations debuted Tuesday morning.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 8, 2022 9:55 a.m. MST
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda in New York.
Movies
Lin-Manuel Miranda had an ‘NDA for Toddlers’ for the new hit song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 2, 2022 5 a.m. MST
John Krasinski on the red carpet.
Entertainment
‘The Office’ favorites John Krasinski, Steve Carell team up for new movie
John Krasinski is directing a new movie with the perfect cast.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 1, 2022 10:59 a.m. MST
Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Red Notice” at L.A.
Movies
Dwayne Johnson is adapting a video game into a movie
Dwayne Johnson revealed that he is working on adapting a video game into a movie. Many are already guessing what video game it could be.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 26, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Charlie Brown and Linus from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Obituaries
Original voice of Charlie Brown, Peter Robbins, dead at 65
Peter Robbins, who brought the Charlie Brown character to life, has died.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 26, 2022 11 a.m. MST
Peter Dinklage as Cyrano in Joe Wright’s “Cyrano.”
Movies
Disney, Peter Dinklage battle over new ‘Snow White’ adaptation
Disney responded to Peter Dinklage, who criticized Disney’s new adaptation of ‘Snow White.’
By Herb Scribner
Jan 25, 2022 3:32 p.m. MST
A scene from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
Movies
A major ‘Star Wars’ planet was almost destroyed in ‘The Force Awakens’
‘The Force Awakens’ concept art revealed a specific planet might have been blown up.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 20, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash star in “Clueless” (1995).
Movies
This is Utah’s favorite romantic comedy
What romantic comedy do Utah residents love most?
By Herb Scribner
Jan 19, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Actor Gaspard Ulliel poses for photographers.
Obituaries
French actor and Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ star Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident
French actor Gaspard Ulliel died following a ski accident in the French Alps.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 19, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
Daniel Radcliffe to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic.
Entertainment
Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in new Roku biopic
“The financial success thing, that’s done. So just do things that make you happy,” says Radcliffe.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 19, 2022 11:30 a.m. MST
Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” which gives the origin story of Buzz Lightyear is one of several blockbusters set for release in 2022.
Entertainment
These 17 blockbusters are scheduled to open in theaters in 2022. They could make millions
After some delays for COVID-19, here is a list of 17 blockbuster films that could make millions at the theaters this year.
By Trent Toone
Jan 18, 2022 4 a.m. MST
Tim Allen as Santa Claus in “The Santa Clause.”
Movies
Tim Allen will return as Santa Claus in a new ‘The Santa Clause’ Disney+ series
‘The Santa Clause’ is coming back to Disney with a new Disney+ series.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 14, 2022 9:58 a.m. MST
Ghostface in a scene from “Scream.”
Movies
You might not like the ‘Scream,’ movies but they are important
‘Scream’ is a horror film filled with blood, gore and murder. So why does it still work?
By Herb Scribner
Jan 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Movies
Is this a leaked ‘Knights of Ren’ trailer? Or is it a ‘Star Wars’ fake?
A reportedly leaked ‘Knights of Ren’ trailer has ‘Star Wars’ fans talking.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 13, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Adam Sandler poses in Santa Monica, Calif.
Entertainment
No, Adam Sandler isn’t dead
Rumors about Adam Sandler’s death went viral on TikTok.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 12, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Photo of the new ‘Bel-Air’ series.
Entertainment
Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ is the reimagined version of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’
‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ is getting a makeover that will turn the 1990s sitcom into a contemporary drama.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 11, 2022 4 p.m. MST
A Diamond Art Club painting for Harry Potter.
Movies
Utah’s favorite ‘Harry Potter’ character is ...
What Utah’s favorite ‘Harry Potter’ character tells us about Utah’s love for the franchise.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 11, 2022 8 a.m. MST
Golden Globe statuettes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Entertainment
Golden Globes 2022: The winners and highlights
“West Side Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “King Richard” were some of the big winners.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 10, 2022 10:43 a.m. MST
Sidney Poitier, star of “To Sir With Love,” in Los Angeles.
Movies
A look at the career of Sir Sidney Poitier, the actor who has died at age 94
He was the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor and was given honorary knighthood.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 7, 2022 9:36 a.m. MST
A decorative Grammy at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
Entertainment
Awards shows 2022: Postponed, canceled and online
The Grammys, Sundance, the Critics Choice and the Golden Globes are changing their formats this year.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 6, 2022 10:36 a.m. MST
merlin_2902312.jpg
Entertainment
Sundance Film Festival goes online for 2022 as omicron rages through Utah
The 2022 Sundance Film festival will move online due to omicron.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 5, 2022 1:38 p.m. MST
Sonic in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG.
Movies
9 must-watch kids movies in 2022
DC superhero pets, minions, Sonic the Hedgehog are all hitting the big screen this year. Here’s what to expect.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 5, 2022 1:16 p.m. MST
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.
Movies
Why Bollywood banned kissing scenes in movies
Indian cinema evolved to showcase love and romance without kissing scenes.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White died Friday just short of her 100th birthday.
Obituaries
Betty White dead at 99, weeks before her 100th birthday
Betty White, a veteran actress who won eight Emmys, is dead at 99.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 31, 2021 12:57 p.m. MST
Actress Emma Watson at Brown University.
Movies
Emma Watson reveals she almost left ‘Harry Potter’ franchise early
Did Emma Watson almost leave the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise?
By Herb Scribner
Dec 31, 2021 5 a.m. MST
Anna Paquin as Brenda Warner and Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner in “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.”&nbsp;
Movies
‘American Underdog’ was among the nation’s top grossing films last weekend. Here’s what critics are saying about it
Here’s what some critics are saying about “American Underdog,” the inspiration true story of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner.
By Trent Toone
Dec 28, 2021 1:33 p.m. MST
