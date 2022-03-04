‘The Batman’ ticket costs more at some theaters. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg predicted this would happen
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg knew movie theater ticket prices would rise eventually.
What you should know about ‘The Batman’ post-credits scene
Rumors about the Joker in ‘The Batman’ have existed since production began. So is the Joker in the new movie?
‘The Batman’ costs more at AMC theaters right now.
“Waterman,” the true story of Olympic swimmer and surfing pioneer Duke Kahanamoku, will be the featured opening film at this year’s LDS Film Festival.
What to know about Disney’s release schedule in Ukraine.
Somehow, Palpatine could return again
‘The Bad Guys’ shows bad guys turning into good guys
Who will cameo in the new ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ movie?
Simon Leviev, also known as ‘The Tinder Swindler’ from the Netflix documentary, said that he did not con any women.
Robert Pattison will play Bruce Wayne in the new movie, ‘The Batman.’
Paramount+ announced a slew of new movies and TV shows coming soon. Here’s what to expect.
The ‘Chip ‘N Dale’ reboot has a mix of cartoons, CGI and live-action. It stars Andy Samberg and John Mulaney.
“I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies. The beauty and power of the land in Utah is something I will never forget,” Costner says. But his decision to film in the Beehive State hinges on a change by lawmakers.
Could we see Rey, Finn and Poe return in a new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy?
Three female actresses have reportedly been picked to host the Academy Awards for 2022.
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ dropped a new trailer during the Super Bowl.
Gina Carano — after her exit from ‘The Mandalorian’ — is back.
MoviePass — yes, MoviePass — is coming back. Here’s what to expect.
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ trailer spoils what could be best parts of the new movie.
‘Book of Boba Fett’ finished its run Wednesday. What is the next series to expect?
The full list of Academy Award nominations debuted Tuesday morning.
‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
John Krasinski is directing a new movie with the perfect cast.
Dwayne Johnson revealed that he is working on adapting a video game into a movie. Many are already guessing what video game it could be.
Peter Robbins, who brought the Charlie Brown character to life, has died.
Disney responded to Peter Dinklage, who criticized Disney’s new adaptation of ‘Snow White.’
‘The Force Awakens’ concept art revealed a specific planet might have been blown up.
French actor Gaspard Ulliel died following a ski accident in the French Alps.
“The financial success thing, that’s done. So just do things that make you happy,” says Radcliffe.
After some delays for COVID-19, here is a list of 17 blockbuster films that could make millions at the theaters this year.
‘The Santa Clause’ is coming back to Disney with a new Disney+ series.
‘Scream’ is a horror film filled with blood, gore and murder. So why does it still work?
A reportedly leaked ‘Knights of Ren’ trailer has ‘Star Wars’ fans talking.
‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ is getting a makeover that will turn the 1990s sitcom into a contemporary drama.
What Utah’s favorite ‘Harry Potter’ character tells us about Utah’s love for the franchise.
“West Side Story,” “The Power of the Dog,” “King Richard” were some of the big winners.
He was the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor and was given honorary knighthood.
The Grammys, Sundance, the Critics Choice and the Golden Globes are changing their formats this year.
The 2022 Sundance Film festival will move online due to omicron.
DC superhero pets, minions, Sonic the Hedgehog are all hitting the big screen this year. Here’s what to expect.
Indian cinema evolved to showcase love and romance without kissing scenes.
Betty White, a veteran actress who won eight Emmys, is dead at 99.
Did Emma Watson almost leave the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise?
‘American Underdog’ was among the nation’s top grossing films last weekend. Here’s what critics are saying about it
Here’s what some critics are saying about “American Underdog,” the inspiration true story of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner.