Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video featuring a medley of spirituals called “Free at Last.”
A comedic ode to musicals that even The Bard would be proud of.
Kanye West announced where people can stream ‘Donda 2.’
Expect to hear some familiar ‘Star Wars’ sounds in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series.
The new film will show her writing her debut album “SOUR.”
The R&B singer R. Kelly has hired a new attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, who also represented Bill Cosby.
Get ready for a brand new show that combines the art of live performances with the art of songwriting.
Eminem joined Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and others in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.
Kanye West, who is headlining Coachella, said he won’t perform until Billie Eilish apologises to Travis Scott for ‘dissing’ him.
This year, 17 artists were nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, with many first-timers including Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Lionel Richie.
Josh Groban’s new tour will hit Salt Lake City in the summer.
Debra Bonner discovered her passion for gospel music as a young woman. Decades later, she continues to share her love and faith with others through her diverse Unity Gospel Choir.
The song from ‘Encanto’ has reached a peak that ‘Let It Go’ never did.
Kanye West announced the release date of the ‘Donda 2.’
Is Post Malone releasing a new album?
Inspired by family recipes, Dolly Parton is releasing a line of Southern style cake mixes.
Neil Young wants to remove all his music from Spotify because of misinformation.
Musicians like the Anchoress, Maisie Peters, the Subways as well as the future president of Chile defended Taylor Swift.
Meat Loaf and Mitt Romney once performed a song together onstage.
Adele took to Instagram in tears, breaking the news about her Las Vegas residency.
We don’t talk about ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ enough.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
The 2000s fueled festival is back with another promising lineup.
CBS and the Recording Academy released details about the changes to the award show.
Bono recently reflected on his band, U2, by criticizing its name and style.
Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears have been going back and forth on social media.
A lawsuit alleges that one of Nirvana’s albums constitutes child pornography.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged under the banyan tree.
The ‘Baby Shark Dance’ song that had the world by a storm had broken the record for most viewed Youtube video.
Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes, a 60s pop group, gave the world great hits like ‘Be My Baby’ and ‘Baby I love You.”
Harry Styles, Ye, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia are all expected to perform in April.
Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about her strained relationship with Britney Spears.
The Grammys, Sundance, the Critics Choice and the Golden Globes are changing their formats this year.
The Grammys will be postponed again this year amid a nationwide COVID-19 surge.
Singer Katy Perry gives fans a sneak peek of her setlist and the theme for her shows.
Here are four highlights from this year’s “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir,” which featured music and holiday traditions from Ireland.
Here’s how The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square planned and carried out the annual Christmas concert in two months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bruce Springsteen sold the rights to his music in a $500 million deal.
Billie Eilish spoke out about her early experiences with pornography, calling it a ‘disgrace.’
Five contestants are left. Who is going to win Season 21?
Avril Lavigne released ‘Sk8er Boi’ almost 20 years also and now she’s turning the song into a movie.
The song with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number helped decrease suicides.
Rapper claims he didn’t know what was going on until much after the concert.
The chart-topping rapper, who has received 49 nominations in his career, withdrew his nominations this year
Taylor Swift’s 10-minute song “All Too Well” breaks record.
Spotify Wrapped comes out in the next few weeks. Read what you need to know.