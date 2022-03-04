Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video collaboration.
Faith
See the music video featuring a medley of spirituals by Condoleezza Rice and Jenny Oaks Baker
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video featuring a medley of spirituals called “Free at Last.”
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 4:01 p.m. MST
Matthew Hydzik plays the Renaissance rock star Shakespeare.
Arts
Pioneer Theatre Company’s ‘Something Rotten!’ is something that reminds us of the magic of theater
A comedic ode to musicals that even The Bard would be proud of.
By KellieAnn Halvorsen
March 1, 2022 9:44 a.m. MST
Kanye West appears in California.
Music
Where to find Kanye West’s new album, ‘Donda 2’
Kanye West announced where people can stream ‘Donda 2.’
By Herb Scribner
Feb 20, 2022 8 p.m. MST
Composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute.
Television
Yes, John Williams is coming back for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’
Expect to hear some familiar ‘Star Wars’ sounds in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 18, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Olivia Rodrigo in “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)”
Music
Olivia Rodrigo’s new film is coming to Disney+. It features Salt Lake City
The new film will show her writing her debut album “SOUR.”
By Herb Scribner
Feb 17, 2022 12:30 p.m. MST
R. Kelly appears during a hearing.
Music
R. Kelly hires Bill Cosby’s attorney
The R&B singer R. Kelly has hired a new attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, who also represented Bill Cosby.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 16, 2022 2:38 p.m. MST
AP21140697926740.jpg
Entertainment
‘American Song Contest’: Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to host the new competition series
Get ready for a brand new show that combines the art of live performances with the art of songwriting.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 14, 2022 12:58 p.m. MST
Eminem kneels at the NFL Super Bowl game.
Entertainment
Eminem took a knee during the Super Bowl. The NFL knew about it
Eminem joined Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and others in the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 14, 2022 10:02 a.m. MST
Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020.
Entertainment
Kanye West won’t play Coachella if Billie Eilish doesn’t apologize to Travis Scott. Here’s why
Kanye West, who is headlining Coachella, said he won’t perform until Billie Eilish apologises to Travis Scott for ‘dissing’ him.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 11, 2022 11:04 a.m. MST
Dolly Parton standing performing on stage.
Music
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced. The list includes several first-time nominees
This year, 17 artists were nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, with many first-timers including Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Lionel Richie.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 3, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Josh Groban attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York. Groban will perform in Utah this summer.
Music
Josh Groban is coming to Utah this summer
Josh Groban’s new tour will hit Salt Lake City in the summer.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 1, 2022 11:23 a.m. MST
Kimberly Teitter, front center, sings with the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir.
Faith
The heartfelt message this diverse Utah choir is sharing through gospel music
Debra Bonner discovered her passion for gospel music as a young woman. Decades later, she continues to share her love and faith with others through her diverse Unity Gospel Choir.
By Trent Toone
Feb 1, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
Photo from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto.”
Music
This song from Disney’s ‘Encanto’ reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100
The song from ‘Encanto’ has reached a peak that ‘Let It Go’ never did.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 1, 2022 10:49 a.m. MST
Rihanna in Los Angeles.
Music
Billionaire fashion mogul Rihanna is pregnant
Rihanna has been photographed with a baby bump.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 31, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Kanye West posing on the red carpet.
Entertainment
When will Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ be released? Here’s what we know
Kanye West announced the release date of the ‘Donda 2.’
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 28, 2022 12 p.m. MST
Post Malone
Music
Post Malone, who lives in Utah, is on the cover of Billboard magazine
Is Post Malone releasing a new album?
By Herb Scribner
Jan 27, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Dolly Parton arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year in her honor.
Entertainment
Dolly Parton is releasing a line of cake mixes and frostings
Inspired by family recipes, Dolly Parton is releasing a line of Southern style cake mixes.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 26, 2022 10:24 a.m. MST
Side by side photo of Neil Young and Joe Rogan.
Entertainment
Neil Young wants to remove his music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s comments about vaccines
Neil Young wants to remove all his music from Spotify because of misinformation.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 25, 2022 2:43 p.m. MST
Taylor Swift performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Entertainment
Celebrities defend Taylor Swift after Damon Albarn said she ‘doesn’t write her own songs’
Musicians like the Anchoress, Maisie Peters, the Subways as well as the future president of Chile defended Taylor Swift.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 25, 2022 1:47 p.m. MST
Meat Loaf performs at a concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Wednesday.
Music
Watch: Meat Loaf and Mitt Romney once sang a song together
Meat Loaf and Mitt Romney once performed a song together onstage.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 21, 2022 9:20 a.m. MST
Singer Meat Loaf performs in Defiance, Ohio.
Music
Legendary rock star Meat Loaf has died. Here’s what we know
How did Meat Loaf die?
By Herb Scribner
Jan 21, 2022 7 a.m. MST
Adele at the red carpet for the 59th annual Grammy Awards.
Entertainment
‘It’s been impossible to finish the show’: Adele postpones Las Vegas residency
Adele took to Instagram in tears, breaking the news about her Las Vegas residency.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 20, 2022 5:14 p.m. MST
Photo from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto.”
Music
This song from ‘Encanto’ is bigger than ‘Let It Go’
We don’t talk about ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ enough.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 20, 2022 12:30 p.m. MST
Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs in New Orleans.
Entertainment
When We Were Young festival headliners are My Chemical Romance and Avril Lavigne
The 2000s fueled festival is back with another promising lineup.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 19, 2022 4 p.m. MST
A decorative grammy at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
Entertainment
2022 Grammys Awards have a new date and a new location
CBS and the Recording Academy released details about the changes to the award show.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 19, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Bono, Edge and U2 perform at the Delta Center in 2001.
Music
Why Bono isn’t a fan of U2, too
Bono recently reflected on his band, U2, by criticizing its name and style.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 19, 2022 11 a.m. MST
Britney Spears leaves with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
Entertainment
Sisters Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn reach a ceasefire on social media feud
Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears have been going back and forth on social media.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 18, 2022 11:32 a.m. MST
Nirvana band members, from left, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain pose after receiving an award for best alternative video at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, Calif., on Sept. 2, 1993.
Entertainment
Man in Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album cover files new complaint in child pornography lawsuit
A lawsuit alleges that one of Nirvana’s albums constitutes child pornography.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 14, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Megan Fox in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”
Entertainment
How much does Megan Fox’s engagement ring cost? Here’s what we know
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged under the banyan tree.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 14, 2022 12 p.m. MST
A picture from the Nickelodeon show “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”
Entertainment
‘Baby Shark’ reaches 10 billion views on YouTube, a new record
The ‘Baby Shark Dance’ song that had the world by a storm had broken the record for most viewed Youtube video.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 14, 2022 10:35 a.m. MST
Ronnie Spector appears in New York.
Obituaries
‘Be My Baby’ singer Ronnie Spector dies at 78
Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes, a 60s pop group, gave the world great hits like ‘Be My Baby’ and ‘Baby I love You.”
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 13, 2022 10:53 a.m. MST
The sun sets over the Coachella Music &amp; Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
Entertainment
Coachella 2022 lineup is here with Harry Styles, Ye and Billie Eilish as headliners
Harry Styles, Ye, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia are all expected to perform in April.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 13, 2022 10:35 a.m. MST
’Nightline’’ co-anchor Juju Chang sits with Jamie Lynn Spears.
Entertainment
Jamie Lynn speaks out about relationship with sister Britney Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about her strained relationship with Britney Spears.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 12, 2022 4 p.m. MST
A decorative Grammy at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
Entertainment
Awards shows 2022: Postponed, canceled and online
The Grammys, Sundance, the Critics Choice and the Golden Globes are changing their formats this year.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 6, 2022 10:36 a.m. MST
A view of the red carpet appears prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Music
Grammys postponed for second year in a row
The Grammys will be postponed again this year amid a nationwide COVID-19 surge.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 6, 2022 9:41 a.m. MST
“American Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
Music
Katy Perry kicks off Las Vegas residency, Adele ready to begin in January
Singer Katy Perry gives fans a sneak peek of her setlist and the theme for her shows.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 29, 2021 3 p.m. MST
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square and the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble perform in the Conference Center.
Faith
This year’s ‘Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir’ featured a Celtic theme. Here are 4 highlights
Here are four highlights from this year’s “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir,” which featured music and holiday traditions from Ireland.
By Trent Toone
Dec 17, 2021 11:14 p.m. MST
Michael Leavitt, president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, gives an interview.
Faith
The Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert came together in two months
Here’s how The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square planned and carried out the annual Christmas concert in two months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Trent Toone
Dec 17, 2021 7:17 p.m. MST
Bruce Springsteen performs in New York on Nov. 4, 2019.
Entertainment
Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $500 million
Bruce Springsteen sold the rights to his music in a $500 million deal.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 16, 2021 4 p.m. MST
Billie Eilish in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
Billie Eilish: ‘Porn is a disgrace’
Billie Eilish spoke out about her early experiences with pornography, calling it a ‘disgrace.’
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 15, 2021 11:45 a.m. MST
Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton are pictured on “The Voice.”
Music
‘The Voice’: What happened on the season finale?
Five contestants are left. Who is going to win Season 21?
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 14, 2021 3:20 p.m. MST
Avril Lavigne arrives at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles.
Music
Avril Lavigne adapting ‘Sk8er Boi’ song into a movie
Avril Lavigne released ‘Sk8er Boi’ almost 20 years also and now she’s turning the song into a movie.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 14, 2021 3 p.m. MST
Rapper Logic performs live.
Music
Rapper Logic’s ‘1-800-273-8255’ song associated with lower suicides
The song with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number helped decrease suicides.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 14, 2021 2 p.m. MST
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021.
Entertainment
Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy
Rapper claims he didn’t know what was going on until much after the concert.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 10, 2021 6 p.m. MST
Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Music
Drake withdraws himself from the 2022 Grammy Awards
The chart-topping rapper, who has received 49 nominations in his career, withdrew his nominations this year
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 7, 2021 4 p.m. MST
merlin_1111999.jpg
Entertainment
Taylor Swift sent flowers to Don McLean after ‘All Too Well’ beat his record for longest song
Taylor Swift’s 10-minute song “All Too Well” breaks record.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 6, 2021 6 p.m. MST
The Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Entertainment
Spotify Wrapped: How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2021 playlists
Spotify Wrapped comes out in the next few weeks. Read what you need to know.
By Herb Scribner
Dec 1, 2021 7:46 a.m. MST
