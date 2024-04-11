Ted Wilson at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah on Aug. 28, 2003. Wilson, former three-term mayor of Salt Lake City, died Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Ted Wilson, former three-term mayor of Salt Lake City and former longtime director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, died Thursday, April 11, due to congestive heart failure and Parkinson’s disease. He was 84.

His family issued a statement to media early Thursday morning: “Ted Wilson passed today surrounded by family. As the eternal optimist, he loved people and they loved him back. We are honored that his memory will live on in the legacy he built as Salt Lake City Mayor, through the countless people he has taught and mentored, his decades of humanitarian service, and his mountaineering accomplishments. Ted’s lifetime priorities were his family and public service. He built and nurtured many deep and meaningful friendships and would remind us all to ‘never sweat the small stuff.’”

Politics played a large role for Wilson, a Democrat who wore many hats in his lifetime.

He served as mayor from 1976 to 1985, then left to begin what would be an 18-year stint as director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, from which he retired in 2003. He also taught in the political science department during that time. In 1982, he challenged Orrin Hatch in a high-profile Senate race.

In 1988, Wilson ran for governor of Utah, losing by fewer than 12,000 votes to Republican Norm Bangerter. He also co-wrote a political column for the Deseret News for a while. And he passed that love of politics to at least one of his children, Jenny Wilson, now the mayor of Salt Lake County.

His tenure as mayor included the flooding of 1983, when a massive sandbagging operation diverted City Creek, turning State Street into a temporary river. He was also mayor during reconstruction of the Salt Lake airport and a significant change to the structure of the Salt Lake City Council.

In June of 1979, Wilson was one of 13 mayors selected for an official visit to the People’s Republic of China.

Prior to his own political forays, Wilson served as chief of staff to U.S. Congressman Wayne Owens, D-Utah. He also directed the Department of Social Services in Salt Lake County.

In a written statement, the Hinckley Institute of Politics called Wilson a “transformative leader who dedicated his life to serving his community, state and country.” The institute reported that Wilson’s tenure there came “during a period of critical growth and left a legacy that will continue to impact generations of students. A gifted educator, he taught and inspired thousands of students in courses on American government, presidential politics and the U.S. Constitution. Ted embodied the Hinckley Institute’s mission of encouraging students to be civically engaged, and practiced what he preached by running for office and becoming an effective, service-oriented leader. Under Ted’s leadership, the Hinckley Institute expanded in every way. Internship opportunities in Utah and Washington, DC increased significantly and Ted laid the groundwork for the Hinckley global internship program by leading dozens of students on civic learning expeditions to India.”

The statement added that Wilson prioritized students and their development, helping them secure academic scholarships and founding the student-run Hinckley Journal of Politics.

According to Hinckley Institute Director Jason Perry, “Ted Wilson was an inspiration to generations of students and Utahns. He exemplified the importance of civic engagement and proved you can have tough debates with those on the other side of the aisle and do it in a way that garners respect instead of contempt.”

But politics was just one passion for Wilson, father of seven including two stepchildren from his marriage to Holly Mullen, who survives him.

Wilson was born May 18, 1939, in Salt Lake City. He attended South High School, and received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Utah. He later earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Washington. Among his many awards and honors were an honorary Doctorate of Laws from Westminster College, a fellowship from the John F. Kennedy Institute of Politics at Harvard University and numerous education awards including Merit of Honor from the University of Utah Emeritus Alumni Board.

