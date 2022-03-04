Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
People sit in a meeting to protest President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses.
Opinion
Vaccine mandate may be gone, but the risk to businesses isn’t
This is something that I am reminded of every time a drive past a favorite, now closed, restaurant in Sandy
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 21, 2022 9:59 a.m. MST
The Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Opinion
Cox’s failure to impose a mask mandate at government buildings was wrong
How could Gov. Spencer Cox possibly think that not mandating masks in, of all places, government offices, wouldn’t be the reasonable thing to do considering the health crisis we are experiencing?
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 21, 2022 9:56 a.m. MST
People walk outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Opinion
Congress should let startups innovate and grow
Technology is not a threat but a leading tool for businesses and our continued economic growth
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 21, 2022 9:43 a.m. MST
Micah Goldstein, 18, left, and his sister, Liana Pruyn Goldstein, 17, wear masks in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Senseless opposition has been like a virus of its own
If humanity can’t come together and defend itself against a rather simple danger, what are our chances against future, larger threats?
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 18, 2022 10:05 a.m. MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing.
Opinion
Attacks on Mitt Romney’s family size were outrageous
As someone working full time in environmental advocacy, I’ve witnessed how some fringes of the left are leading young people to believe (incorrectly) that having children is bad for the planet
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 13, 2022 2:43 p.m. MST
Siblings Robert Olson, of Farmington, and Carole Larson, of Logan, walk through Terminal 1 at Salt Lake City International Airport.
Opinion
Salt Lake’s new airport isn’t good for the elderly
Had I known, this 88-year-old would have given several second thoughts to landing there
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 13, 2022 2:33 p.m. MST
Men watch horse racing on an array of screen at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J.
Opinion
Legalized sports gambling hurts the workforce
I suspect many people are unwilling to work because they would rather gratify their passion for sports, just like investors do by placing bets on the stock market.
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 7, 2022 11:56 a.m. MST
John Beaslin, an attorney in Vernal, displays a photo of his late father, also named John, who was a conductor on the Uintah Railroad.
Opinion
Railway will be a boost to the Uinta Basin economy
It will allow other industries to build in that area to provide permanent jobs besides the oil and gas industry
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 7, 2022 11:49 a.m. MST
Spc. Kalani Bedell, a parachute rigger from the 19th Special Forces Group, sews together two layers of fabric to make masks to protect Utah National Guard soldiers.
Opinion
Why won’t Utahns wear masks?
Our individual freedoms are more important than the health of our neighbors or ourselves. We pretend that the pandemic is over. But the virus doesn’t care what we think.
By Readers’ Forum
Jan 7, 2022 11:35 a.m. MST
Dale Pine, owner of Crystal River Christmas Trees, prepares a tree for sale at his lot in California.
Opinion
Carbon fee and dividend can save the environment
Our Mother Earth is posting signs about a dire future if we do not reduce polluting carbon emissions quickly and drastically
By Readers’ Forum
Dec 30, 2021 6:53 p.m. MST
An oil refinery pumps out production in North Salt Lake.
Opinion
Oppose the Uinta Basin Railway Project
The negative impact this project will have today and on future generations is essential to consider for the health of our state and our planet
By Readers’ Forum
Dec 30, 2021 4:16 p.m. MST
A banner for Utah tech company Weave hangs outside of the New York Stock Exchange.
Opinion
Stand up for Utah’s tech companies
I encourage Sen. Mike Lee to stay true to his beliefs and protect the Utah tech industry by not allowing anti-American tech legislation to leave the Judiciary Committee
By Readers’ Forum
Dec 30, 2021 2:06 p.m. MST
A car sits amid debris from a house destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky.
Opinion
Tornadoes argue in favor of a carbon fee and dividend
Climate-related disasters this year and last have been the most costly in 10 years for insurance companies
By Readers’ Forum
Dec 23, 2021 4:25 p.m. MST
Fireworks light the sky over the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem on Dec. 4.
Opinion
Why are Christians abandoning Bethlehem?
If Jesus were born today in Bethlehem and his parents wanted to take him to Jerusalem to visit a holy site, they would likely be barred from doing so
By Readers’ Forum
Dec 23, 2021 2:24 p.m. MST
Western Governors University is pictured in Millcreek on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
Opinion
Take a moment to reflect on your blessings
As an immigrant to the United States, education has been the biggest, life-changing opportunity for me
By Readers’ Forum
Dec 23, 2021 1:11 p.m. MST
Pollution shrouds high-rise buildings in Beijing, China, on Nov. 18, 2021,
Opinion
A carbon tax would curb pollution from China
On Day 1, our manufacturers would gain an edge over their high-polluting foreign competition
By Readers’ Forum
Nov 20, 2021 3:21 p.m. MST
President Donald Trump speaks with lawmakers on Dec. 13, 2017.
Opinion
Infrastructure bill was Trump’s idea
President Joe Biden passed a less huge, more modest infrastructure bill, and Trump and his supporters are fighting it tooth and claw
By Readers’ Forum
Nov 20, 2021 2:48 p.m. MST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.
Opinion
Utahns should support the ‘Build Back Better Act’
The act includes supply chain reinforcement. It funds mental health and suicide prevention, which is a huge issue here in Utah
By Readers’ Forum
Nov 19, 2021 2:43 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.
Opinion
Utah needs the new infrastructure bill
America’s dilapidated infrastructure acts as a tax, with outdated transportation and crumbling roads and bridges endangering our safety
By Readers’ Forum
Nov 19, 2021 1:17 p.m. MST
Abraham Lincoln’s iconic stovepipe hat is photographed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill.
Opinion
Remember Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address
Lincoln confidently asserted that this nation was “dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal”
By Readers’ Forum
Nov 19, 2021 1:09 p.m. MST
A man gets a COVID-19 test at Pleasant Grove Recreation Center.
Opinion
Don’t believe the hype about how ‘awesome’ we are
Utah is leading the nation in hypocrisy, given that our legislative leaders promised us the state would lead the nation out of the pandemic
By Readers’ Forum
Nov 19, 2021 12:58 p.m. MST
A refinery in Washington state.
Opinion
Thanks to Romney for support of carbon fee and dividend
If this is not included in the current reconciliation package, we ask Romney to work with both Republicans and Democrats to enact such legislation.
By Readers’ Forum
Nov 5, 2021 5:38 p.m. MDT
Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, talks with the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Bishop’s resignation from districting commission was wrong
It illustrates the very reasons that Utah needed such a commission in the first place
By Readers’ Forum
Nov 5, 2021 4:14 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach.
Opinion
Questions about the Utah Inland Port
Please provide the residents of the Salt Lake Valley with the information we have been seeking for the last 2 1⁄2 years, including projected impacts to human health, traffic, noise and the environment
By Readers’ Forum
Nov 4, 2021 10:20 p.m. MDT
Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore puts a clock hand onto a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam.
Opinion
Thanks to all the night-shift workers enduring the time change
As we turn back our clocks this weekend, it’s time to salute all the workers who will put in an extra hour
By Readers’ Forum
Nov 4, 2021 2:57 p.m. MDT
“Protect Wild Utah” signs are picture at a party in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Critics of Trump’s national monument stance are wrong
Recent history shows there aren’t any developers champing at the bit trying to get in and plunder the region
By Readers’ Forum
Oct 29, 2021 6:51 p.m. MDT
The U.S. Capitol dome is seen past fall foliage.
Opinion
Utah’s senators should vote to save the climate
A warming climate is not a partisan issue; all Americans, Republicans or Democrats, are impacted by a damaged climate
By Readers’ Forum
Oct 29, 2021 2:53 p.m. MDT
Evan McMullin talks about his campaign to challenge Mike Lee for the Senate.
Opinion
Evan McMullin should target the disillusioned majority
His opportunity lies in rejecting not just the Republican Party, but conservatism itself, and progressivism, and ideology altogether
By Readers’ Forum
Oct 29, 2021 12:27 p.m. MDT
People protest President Biden’s vaccine mandate at the Utah State Capitol.
Opinion
Biden’s vaccine mandate sets a dangerous precedent
We need to demand that any such mandates be reviewed and passed by Congress
By Readers’ Forum
Oct 29, 2021 11:37 a.m. MDT
A sign at entrance of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
Opinion
Why would Biden deal with GOP regarding monuments?
The expansions were a much needed correction to the abuse of executive power that President Trump wielded upon our state during his term
By Readers’ Forum
Oct 22, 2021 6:42 a.m. MDT
Gondola Works released an animated video that depicts what a gondola system would look like in Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Opinion
Build the Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola
Wouldn’t it make the view up the canyon spectacular and more relaxing?
By Readers’ Forum
Oct 22, 2021 6:23 a.m. MDT
Ancient ruins in the Bears Ears National Monument.
Opinion
GOP should stop complaining and work to manage monuments
Instead of engaging with the process, Utah’s Republican leaders are throwing a tantrum.
By Readers’ Forum
Oct 22, 2021 6:21 a.m. MDT
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall&nbsp;speaks about the need for emergency shelter beds.
Opinion
Homeless people need more help, not less
Some members of our community have the idea that providing fewer resources to people experiencing homelessness would alleviate the problem. I believe the opposite is true.
By Readers’ Forum
Oct 14, 2021 5:24 p.m. MDT
Tourists don’t have much of a view from Hidden Peak at Snowbird due to smoke on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Opinion
Climate is changing, whether we like it or not
For real change to occur, it must be systemic. By definition that cannot and will not happen on a case-by-case basis.
By Readers’ Forum
Oct 14, 2021 5:06 p.m. MDT
A sign at entrance of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
Opinion
Utahns want national monuments expanded
I have been amazed at the willingness of Utah’s congressional delegation to make statements that claim to represent the voice of Utah citizens when my observation has been that they do not.
By Readers’ Forum
Oct 14, 2021 4:55 p.m. MDT
Ruins are pictured in Bears Ears National Monument
Opinion
Biden was right to restore two Utah monuments
Where were our representatives when Donald Trump was about to destroy two of our national monuments?
By Readers’ Forum
Oct 13, 2021 4:41 p.m. MDT
A boat is parked on a trailer on the dried-up shore of Echo Reservoir.
Opinion
Attack climate change with market-based solutions
Those who consume more pay more; those who consume less pay less, and society benefits. Price signals work better than restrictive regulations.
By Readers’ Forum
Sept 30, 2021 5:19 p.m. MDT
Utah Sen. Mike Lee speaks during a Judiciary Subcommittee hearing.
Opinion
Antitrust legislation would hurt U.S. competitiveness
Utah’s Congressional Delegation needs to consult with House and Senate intelligence committees and federal agencies to understand national security suggestions before voting on these bills.
By Readers’ Forum
Sept 30, 2021 5:02 p.m. MDT
Flags fly at half-staff at the Utah Capitol to recognize those who died from COVID-19.
Opinion
Don’t just give us COVID-19 numbers; give us names
My fear is that the continued and growing politicization of this tragic pandemic is numbing our country’s sensitivities.
By Readers’ Forum
Sept 30, 2021 4:48 p.m. MDT
Some Utah lawmakers want to end the death penalty in Utah.
Opinion
Do not end the death penalty in Utah
I strongly suggest that the justice system and the penal code need to be corrected and improved. Establish uncompromising criteria for heinous crimes where the death penalty is justified
By Readers’ Forum
Sept 30, 2021 2:52 p.m. MDT
The Great Salt Lake barely reaches the marina on Antelope Island.
Opinion
Tell your children there is hope for ending pollution
Talking about climate and deciding what your family can do to stop polluting helps our children feel safe and gives them hope
By Readers’ Forum
Sept 30, 2021 2:33 p.m. MDT
A copy of the U.S. Constitution is in a display case.
Opinion
The most important political article the paper has published
Do you know how your members of Congress vote, and are you engaged in “befriending” the Constitution and electing good and wise men and women to Congress?
By Readers’ Forum
Sept 30, 2021 2:28 p.m. MDT
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Opinion
Too many government agencies are a law unto themselves
Perhaps we would be better off by removing federal agencies that speak platitudes of goodness and care and yet are deaf to the cries of those citizens they were created to protect and serve.
By Readers’ Forum
Sept 30, 2021 2:15 p.m. MDT
A Utah National Guardsman gives a woman a COVID-19 test.
Opinion
My rights end if the virus kills me
The real foe is not mandates for masks or vaccines, but the delta variant and its more virulent successors
By Readers’ Forum
Sept 23, 2021 2 p.m. MDT
The Scott M. Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Do not abolish the death penalty
The best argument for keeping it is that it can be used to entice defendants to plead guilty to a lesser charge, saving taxpayers time and money
By Readers’ Forum
Sept 23, 2021 1:58 p.m. MDT
California’s Dixie Fire burns.
Opinion
Opinion: Trust the market, support a carbon tax
It’s one thing we can do to minimize fire, smoke and drought.
By Readers’ Forum
Sept 23, 2021 12:38 p.m. MDT
A school bus delivering food and homework during the pandemic.
Opinion
Children are falling behind because of the pandemic
We simply cannot expect our dedicated school teachers to bear the load of bringing these children back up to grade level. Contact your local school principal or district and volunteer.
By Readers’ Forum
Sept 16, 2021 12:13 p.m. MDT
Load More