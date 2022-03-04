This is something that I am reminded of every time a drive past a favorite, now closed, restaurant in Sandy
How could Gov. Spencer Cox possibly think that not mandating masks in, of all places, government offices, wouldn’t be the reasonable thing to do considering the health crisis we are experiencing?
Technology is not a threat but a leading tool for businesses and our continued economic growth
If humanity can’t come together and defend itself against a rather simple danger, what are our chances against future, larger threats?
As someone working full time in environmental advocacy, I’ve witnessed how some fringes of the left are leading young people to believe (incorrectly) that having children is bad for the planet
Had I known, this 88-year-old would have given several second thoughts to landing there
I suspect many people are unwilling to work because they would rather gratify their passion for sports, just like investors do by placing bets on the stock market.
It will allow other industries to build in that area to provide permanent jobs besides the oil and gas industry
Our individual freedoms are more important than the health of our neighbors or ourselves. We pretend that the pandemic is over. But the virus doesn’t care what we think.
Our Mother Earth is posting signs about a dire future if we do not reduce polluting carbon emissions quickly and drastically
The negative impact this project will have today and on future generations is essential to consider for the health of our state and our planet
I encourage Sen. Mike Lee to stay true to his beliefs and protect the Utah tech industry by not allowing anti-American tech legislation to leave the Judiciary Committee
Climate-related disasters this year and last have been the most costly in 10 years for insurance companies
If Jesus were born today in Bethlehem and his parents wanted to take him to Jerusalem to visit a holy site, they would likely be barred from doing so
As an immigrant to the United States, education has been the biggest, life-changing opportunity for me
On Day 1, our manufacturers would gain an edge over their high-polluting foreign competition
President Joe Biden passed a less huge, more modest infrastructure bill, and Trump and his supporters are fighting it tooth and claw
The act includes supply chain reinforcement. It funds mental health and suicide prevention, which is a huge issue here in Utah
America’s dilapidated infrastructure acts as a tax, with outdated transportation and crumbling roads and bridges endangering our safety
Lincoln confidently asserted that this nation was “dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal”
Utah is leading the nation in hypocrisy, given that our legislative leaders promised us the state would lead the nation out of the pandemic
If this is not included in the current reconciliation package, we ask Romney to work with both Republicans and Democrats to enact such legislation.
It illustrates the very reasons that Utah needed such a commission in the first place
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Please provide the residents of the Salt Lake Valley with the information we have been seeking for the last 2 1⁄2 years, including projected impacts to human health, traffic, noise and the environment
As we turn back our clocks this weekend, it’s time to salute all the workers who will put in an extra hour
Recent history shows there aren’t any developers champing at the bit trying to get in and plunder the region
A warming climate is not a partisan issue; all Americans, Republicans or Democrats, are impacted by a damaged climate
His opportunity lies in rejecting not just the Republican Party, but conservatism itself, and progressivism, and ideology altogether
We need to demand that any such mandates be reviewed and passed by Congress
The expansions were a much needed correction to the abuse of executive power that President Trump wielded upon our state during his term
Wouldn’t it make the view up the canyon spectacular and more relaxing?
Instead of engaging with the process, Utah’s Republican leaders are throwing a tantrum.
Some members of our community have the idea that providing fewer resources to people experiencing homelessness would alleviate the problem. I believe the opposite is true.
For real change to occur, it must be systemic. By definition that cannot and will not happen on a case-by-case basis.
I have been amazed at the willingness of Utah’s congressional delegation to make statements that claim to represent the voice of Utah citizens when my observation has been that they do not.
Where were our representatives when Donald Trump was about to destroy two of our national monuments?
Those who consume more pay more; those who consume less pay less, and society benefits. Price signals work better than restrictive regulations.
Utah’s Congressional Delegation needs to consult with House and Senate intelligence committees and federal agencies to understand national security suggestions before voting on these bills.
My fear is that the continued and growing politicization of this tragic pandemic is numbing our country’s sensitivities.
I strongly suggest that the justice system and the penal code need to be corrected and improved. Establish uncompromising criteria for heinous crimes where the death penalty is justified
Talking about climate and deciding what your family can do to stop polluting helps our children feel safe and gives them hope
Do you know how your members of Congress vote, and are you engaged in “befriending” the Constitution and electing good and wise men and women to Congress?
Perhaps we would be better off by removing federal agencies that speak platitudes of goodness and care and yet are deaf to the cries of those citizens they were created to protect and serve.
The real foe is not mandates for masks or vaccines, but the delta variant and its more virulent successors
The best argument for keeping it is that it can be used to entice defendants to plead guilty to a lesser charge, saving taxpayers time and money
It’s one thing we can do to minimize fire, smoke and drought.
We simply cannot expect our dedicated school teachers to bear the load of bringing these children back up to grade level. Contact your local school principal or district and volunteer.