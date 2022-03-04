Experts say the chances of a major earthquake along the Wasatch Front within 50 years is a coin toss. Here’s what lawmakers can do today to prepare
Does this contagious variant finish our two-year COVID-19 nightmare like the grand finale of some awful fireworks show.
Everyone is tired. Being tired, though, does not give us license to be cruel
The delta variant and daily case counts will determine whether pandemic politics dominate yet another election cycle.
The senator’s work in crafting an infrastructure compromise addressed important needs.
A proposed modular nuclear plant in Idaho is a financial risk best borne by the private sector.
Entrepreneur Ben Perkins has made a dress shirt that feels as comfy as his soccer jersey. And it’s all comprised of recycled plastic.
During the pandemic’s run through Davis County, Wendy Garcia and her health department team have seen people trembling from fear — and now trembling from joy
We should treat offenders as humans, with different stories and different needs, instead of casting them all into the same pit of despair.
Let’s take a moment to recall the sordid 15-year history of Democratic miscalculations that brought them to this point.
To understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.
Passions will boil over as the Supreme Court nomination battle commences this week. We try to make sense of all the atmospherics.
What is socialism? And what might a socialist American government do?
In tax debt? Don’t be fooled by the promise of an easy fix. Yes, Uncle Sam’s collection powers are no joke. But don’t pay for services you can get for free by dealing directly with the IRS.
Here are some political cartoons on recent news events.
The challenge is to ameliorate meritocracy’s severity by, among other things, nuanced admissions policies at colleges and universities that seek students whose meager family advantages can be supplemented by the schools.
Our lives are now in the hands of a Congress whose extreme bipartisanship could threaten our livelihood if a permanent solution is not reached soon.
I stop short of saying I’m grateful for the 1918 pandemic that made my life possible. If scientists believe it’s possible to eradicate the flu, creating a vaccine ought to be a national priority.
For President Trump, a lot is riding on the economy in 2018. If it continues to do well, it should bolster his popularity and his claim that he understands it better than his critics.
Here are what Utahns feel are the most important issues to address in 2018.
Let’s not squabble about whether a regulation is more stringent than mandated, or whether a minimum federal standard is protective enough. Let’s do discuss whether an activity promotes economic growth, conservation efforts, or both.
The federal government system Cliven Bundy and his supporters portray as the enemy just protected their rights from abuses of power, precisely as it was designed to do.
There may be valid reasons to dispute the theory that man is responsible for climate change. And to demonstrate why the issue isn’t so clearcut, here’s a basic climate question to ponder.
It may seem inappropriate, if not obscene, to mention President Donald Trump in the same column with Thomas S. Monson. Their characters are as unlike as can be imagined.
Republican hopes for holding control of Congress in the midterm elections hinge on the success of Reagan-style tax cuts and deregulation.
What if neither private nor public schools offer what a student needs?
Decades from now, Hatch’s legacy of a freer, stronger and kinder America will continue to bless the lives of Utahns and countless Americans.
As we begin a new year, it’s worth reflecting on the paradoxical and frustrating nature of progress.
The Iranian government’s problem is no longer a matter of performance but of legitimacy. Routine corruption, vicious oppression and economic mismanagement are increasingly seen as essential to the regime itself.
While they occasionally travel to their home states to visit family or friends and attend conferences in places like Ohio or Texas, the Washington national security community spends a lot of time talking to itself. This needs to change.
Similar to the Bush and Obama years, America has seen periods of lethargy before, but each time, new technologies and entrepreneurship rescued the America dream.
Let’s be clear, members and nonmembers of the LDS faith benefit when the LDS Church has great leadership.
I’m predicting that Mitt Romney will get along better with Trump than many people expect. They will agree on many policy issues. Romney understands that you don’t solve the nation’s problems by being a marginalized bomb-thrower.
Consider that it really isn’t how other people treat us that determine our emotions and attitudes toward them. Rather, it is how we are treating them that reveals the quality of our hearts.
The United States Supreme Court is composed of politically appointed justices who at best have only legal expertise. They do not have the education, experience or capacity to be this nation’s architects.
For the emotionally reactive, undeveloped-reasoning, pleasure-seeking brain of an adolescent, a smartphone means even more to grapple with.
We must give President Trump credit for trying some new things in Asia. In part, I do admire his effective use of tweets. They are a modern form of communication.
Anonymous shell companies incorporated in the United States have financed human trafficking, weapons trafficking, terrorism, predatory financial crimes and more.
While we should ask if Americans still qualify as a moral people, a more practical question is whether and how we are training moral citizens, especially the rising generations.
Our negative outlook on our county can be cured if we just become more mindful of what we consume and how much we take in.
After almost 40 years of promising the Iranian people nothing short of an Islamic utopia, the Iranian people are harvesting the bitter fruits of the ayatollah’s “economic jihad.”