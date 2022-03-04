Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Workers walk back into Silver Crest Elementary School in Herriman after check the damage from a 5.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Magna.
Opinion
Opinion: What Utah could do now to help your house survive a 7.0 earthquake
Experts say the chances of a major earthquake along the Wasatch Front within 50 years is a coin toss. Here’s what lawmakers can do today to prepare
By Jay Evensen
Jan 26, 2022 6:20 p.m. MST
A person is tested by Nomi Health for COVID-19 at Cottonwood Heights City Hall parking lot on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Opinion
Do we dare hope omicron signals the end is near?
Does this contagious variant finish our two-year COVID-19 nightmare like the grand finale of some awful fireworks show.
By Jay Evensen
Jan 14, 2022 1:01 p.m. MST
People receive COVID-19 vaccines at a pop-up vaccination event.
Opinion
The lessons we need to learn from this pandemic
Everyone is tired. Being tired, though, does not give us license to be cruel
By Holly Richardson
Jan 13, 2022 1:33 p.m. MST
David Phillips holds a sign in support of school mask mandates.
Opinion
Will COVID-19 dominate politics yet again in 2022?
The delta variant and daily case counts will determine whether pandemic politics dominate yet another election cycle.
By Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb
Aug 20, 2021 5 a.m. MDT
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney talks to reporters as he works on a bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Opinion
Romney shows Washington can find middle ground
The senator’s work in crafting an infrastructure compromise addressed important needs.
By Ray Ward
Aug 13, 2021 9:30 a.m. MDT
A drawing of what would be the first-ever modular nuclear power plant.
Opinion
Don’t gamble taxpayer funds on unproven nuclear power concepts
A proposed modular nuclear plant in Idaho is a financial risk best borne by the private sector.
By Rusty Cannon
Aug 11, 2021 3:29 p.m. MDT
merlin_2864221.jpg
Business
An innovative dress shirt company from a man who hates dress shirts
Entrepreneur Ben Perkins has made a dress shirt that feels as comfy as his soccer jersey. And it’s all comprised of recycled plastic.
By Lee Benson
April 25, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2859648.jpg
Utah
Now they’re trembling in a good way
During the pandemic’s run through Davis County, Wendy Garcia and her health department team have seen people trembling from fear — and now trembling from joy
By Lee Benson
March 26, 2021 9:41 p.m. MDT
The Capitol in Salt Lake City is pictured on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.
Utah
The time shouldn’t be a states’ rights issue
By Jay Evensen
Feb 10, 2020 5:18 p.m. MST
Electric cars are parked at charging stations as Packsize International in Salt Lake City becomes the largest electric vehicle charger installation in Utah on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Utah
What would it take to get you to buy an electric car?
By Jay Evensen
Nov 20, 2019 9 a.m. MST
Millions of relatively non-dangerous people have been swept up into a justice system that puts them in intimate contact with dangerous offenders, exposes them to rape and violence, deprives their families of emotional and financial support, and sends them
Opinion
Offenders should still be treated with humanity
We should treat offenders as humans, with different stories and different needs, instead of casting them all into the same pit of despair.
By Michael Gerson
July 8, 2018 3:15 p.m. MDT
In this June 19, 2018 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Schumer tried Monday to rally public opposition to any Supreme Court pick by President Donald Trump who'd oppose
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Democrats are powerless to block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
Let’s take a moment to recall the sordid 15-year history of Democratic miscalculations that brought them to this point.
By Deseret News
July 8, 2018 1:45 p.m. MDT
700589434.jpg
Opinion
Charles Krauthammer: The central axiom of partisan politics
To understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.
By Charles Krauthammer
July 8, 2018 11:05 a.m. MDT
This March 30, 2017, file photo shows the Capitol Dome at dawn in Washington.
Opinion
In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump stands with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, at the Utah State Capitol, after Trump traveled to Salt Lake City to announce plans to shrink two sprawling national monuments in Utah. Lee says he's talke
Opinion
Lee is an unlikely court pick, but we speculate anyway
Passions will boil over as the Supreme Court nomination battle commences this week. We try to make sense of all the atmospherics.
By Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb
July 8, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
700589431.jpg
Opinion
George F. Will: What might a socialist American government do?
What is socialism? And what might a socialist American government do?
By George F. Will
July 7, 2018 8:10 p.m. MDT
This is a political cartoon.
Opinion
11 political cartoons on Oprah running for president and more
Here are some political cartoons on recent news events.
By Brittany Binowski
Jan 13, 2018 1:35 p.m. MST
Aerial of the Harvard Business School campus
Opinion
George Will: How merit-based college admissions became so unfair
The challenge is to ameliorate meritocracy’s severity by, among other things, nuanced admissions policies at colleges and universities that seek students whose meager family advantages can be supplemented by the schools.
By Deseret News
Jan 11, 2018 5:15 p.m. MST
Tania Ruiz joins a small group gathered inside the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City as part of the Our Dream campaign on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.
Opinion
Op-ed: It’s time for permanent solutions to protect ‘Dreamers’
Our lives are now in the hands of a Congress whose extreme bipartisanship could threaten our livelihood if a permanent solution is not reached soon.
By Deseret News
Jan 11, 2018 3:07 p.m. MST
A Fluzone influenza vaccine is shown at Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Flu-related deaths in California are higher than usual so far this season and most victims were not vaccinated, state health officials said Tues
Opinion
Jay Evensen: 100 years later, we’re still not prepared for a flu pandemic
I stop short of saying I’m grateful for the 1918 pandemic that made my life possible. If scientists believe it’s possible to eradicate the flu, creating a vaccine ought to be a national priority.
By Jay Evensen
Jan 11, 2018 9:05 a.m. MST
In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the American Farm Bureau Federation's Annual Convention in Nashville, Tenn. Dozens of companies have announced they are giving their employees bonuses, following the passage of the
Opinion
Will the economy save Trump?
For President Trump, a lot is riding on the economy in 2018. If it continues to do well, it should bolster his popularity and his claim that he understands it better than his critics.
By Robert J. Samuelson
Jan 10, 2018 8:45 p.m. MST
Janelle Baker hands out papers while her eighth-grade U.S. history class takes a quiz at Valley Junior High in West Valley City. With our emphasis on family and our love for children, Utah ought to aspire to be the No. 1 education state in the country.
Opinion
Utah’s education, air quality among the most important issues to tackle in 2018
Here are what Utahns feel are the most important issues to address in 2018.
By A. Scott Anderson
Jan 10, 2018 7:10 p.m. MST
A smoggy view of the Salt Lake valley.
Opinion
Op-ed: Effective, simple rules to clean up Utah’s air
Let’s not squabble about whether a regulation is more stringent than mandated, or whether a minimum federal standard is protective enough. Let’s do discuss whether an activity promotes economic growth, conservation efforts, or both.
By Deseret News
Jan 10, 2018 4:56 p.m. MST
Opinion
Jay Evensen: The irony of the Cliven Bundy case
The federal government system Cliven Bundy and his supporters portray as the enemy just protected their rights from abuses of power, precisely as it was designed to do.
By Jay Evensen
Jan 10, 2018 9:05 a.m. MST
Al Gore in Greenland as seen in “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”
Opinion
Op-ed: Climate skeptics have valid reasons to question manmade warming
There may be valid reasons to dispute the theory that man is responsible for climate change. And to demonstrate why the issue isn’t so clearcut, here’s a basic climate question to ponder.
By Deseret News
Jan 9, 2018 8:30 p.m. MST
President Donald Trump speaks with Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Opinion
Donald Trump, President Monson and the times we live in
It may seem inappropriate, if not obscene, to mention President Donald Trump in the same column with Thomas S. Monson. Their characters are as unlike as can be imagined.
By Ralph Hancock
Jan 9, 2018 7:05 p.m. MST
700524453.jpg
Opinion
Op-ed: Reaganomics may not save the Republicans
Republican hopes for holding control of Congress in the midterm elections hinge on the success of Reagan-style tax cuts and deregulation.
By Deseret News
Jan 9, 2018 4:48 p.m. MST
Utah should be the leader in providing students with special needs a meaningful education.
Opinion
Op-ed: Utah’s special-needs students deserve more choices
What if neither private nor public schools offer what a student needs?
By Deseret News
Jan 9, 2018 2:05 p.m. MST
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, talks to journalists in the combined Deseret News and KSL newsroom in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Opinion
Gary Herbert: Thank you, Sen. Hatch
Decades from now, Hatch’s legacy of a freer, stronger and kinder America will continue to bless the lives of Utahns and countless Americans.
By Deseret News
Jan 8, 2018 11:12 a.m. MST
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, talks to journalists in the combined Deseret News and KSL newsroom in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Opinion
Jay’s Jokes: How much the world has changed since Orrin Hatch first was elected
A lighthearted look at news of the day.
By Jay Evensen
Jan 8, 2018 9:05 a.m. MST
In 2013, according to Department of Justice statistics, racial and ethnic minorities — mostly African-Americans and Hispanics — constituted 27 percent of local police officers, up from 15 percent in 1987.
Opinion
The paradoxical and frustrating nature of progress
As we begin a new year, it’s worth reflecting on the paradoxical and frustrating nature of progress.
By Robert J. Samuelson
Jan 7, 2018 5:10 p.m. MST
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Opinion
In the Iran struggle, information is ammunition
The Iranian government’s problem is no longer a matter of performance but of legitimacy. Routine corruption, vicious oppression and economic mismanagement are increasingly seen as essential to the regime itself.
By Michael Gerson
Jan 7, 2018 3:05 p.m. MST
People listen as President Donald Trump speaks on national security Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Washington. Trump says his new national security strategy puts "America First." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Opinion
Op-ed: Bringing the national security debate beyond Washington
While they occasionally travel to their home states to visit family or friends and attend conferences in places like Ohio or Texas, the Washington national security community spends a lot of time talking to itself. This needs to change.
By Deseret News
Jan 7, 2018 1:10 p.m. MST
Punitive zoning regulations and building codes imposed by liberal mayors to appease urban elites in New York, San Francisco and similarly tony locales have made new home construction too costly and big city rents unaffordable. Meanwhile, lower gas prices
Opinion
Op-ed: US economy is ready to rocket, and history shows why
Similar to the Bush and Obama years, America has seen periods of lethargy before, but each time, new technologies and entrepreneurship rescued the America dream.
By Deseret News
Jan 7, 2018 11:15 a.m. MST
Elder Robert D. Hales shakes hands with President Thomas S. Monson.
Opinion
President Monson leaves a living legacy for all of Utah
Let’s be clear, members and nonmembers of the LDS faith benefit when the LDS Church has great leadership.
By Natalie Gochnour
Jan 7, 2018 8:05 a.m. MST
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, talks to journalists in the combined Deseret News and KSL newsroom in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Opinion
Frank R. Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb: Hatch retirement adds intrigue to 2018 Utah politics
I’m predicting that Mitt Romney will get along better with Trump than many people expect. They will agree on many policy issues. Romney understands that you don’t solve the nation’s problems by being a marginalized bomb-thrower.
By Deseret News
Jan 6, 2018 3:25 p.m. MST
The compassion and respect offered by Chamberlain to the defeated South on April 12th 1865, was not an affirmation of the cause for which the South fought. But it was an invitation to return to the Union and to the principles of charity for all and malice
Opinion
Op-ed: Escaping the provocative self
Consider that it really isn’t how other people treat us that determine our emotions and attitudes toward them. Rather, it is how we are treating them that reveals the quality of our hearts.
By Deseret News
Jan 6, 2018 1:10 p.m. MST
In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 file photo, the Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington.
Opinion
Op-ed: Should the Supreme Court be writing our laws?
The United States Supreme Court is composed of politically appointed justices who at best have only legal expertise. They do not have the education, experience or capacity to be this nation’s architects.
By Deseret News
Jan 6, 2018 10:45 a.m. MST
As Jean Twenge argues, “ripping phones out of the hands of high schoolers” is not the answer. What we as parents really want is to prepare our children to regulate themselves, to have the internal wisdom and strength to appropriately use whatever technolo
Opinion
Op-ed: Teens and cellphones — timing matters
For the emotionally reactive, undeveloped-reasoning, pleasure-seeking brain of an adolescent, a smartphone means even more to grapple with.
By Deseret News
Jan 6, 2018 9:10 a.m. MST
This is a political cartoon.
Opinion
12 political cartoons on ‘nuclear buttons,’ New Year’s resolutions and more
Here are some political cartoons on recent news events.
By Brittany Binowski
Jan 5, 2018 5:25 p.m. MST
President Donald Trump shakes the hand of Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, after Hatch spoke at the Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Dec 4, 2017. Trump was in Salt Lake City to announce reductions to the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monu
Opinion
Larry Pressler: My report from Washington this week in 4 parts
We must give President Trump credit for trying some new things in Asia. In part, I do admire his effective use of tweets. They are a modern form of communication.
By Deseret News
Jan 5, 2018 3:21 p.m. MST
An academic study found that the United States is the easiest country in the world for corrupt foreign officials to open anonymous shell companies and hide stolen money.
Opinion
Op-ed: Faith leaders against anonymous shell companies
Anonymous shell companies incorporated in the United States have financed human trafficking, weapons trafficking, terrorism, predatory financial crimes and more.
By Deseret News
Jan 4, 2018 7:20 p.m. MST
Organized religion has helped set the moral tone of nations throughout most of history. Regrettably, Americans attend church less often and thereby miss critical lessons in moral standards.
Opinion
Are we paying the price for failing to honor and teach morals?
While we should ask if Americans still qualify as a moral people, a more practical question is whether and how we are training moral citizens, especially the rising generations.
By Greg Bell
Jan 4, 2018 5:05 p.m. MST
Our negative outlook on our county can be cured if we just become more mindful of what we consume and how much we take in. Life is, after, all a balance. And we need good news just as much as the bad, if not more.
Opinion
Op-ed: There are places to find ‘good’ news. We just have to look for ourselves
Our negative outlook on our county can be cured if we just become more mindful of what we consume and how much we take in.
By Deseret News
Jan 4, 2018 3:28 p.m. MST
In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, a demonstrator waves a huge Iranian flag during a pro-government rally in the northeastern city of Mashhad, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. The strength of protests shaking Iran was unclear on Thursday after a w
Opinion
Op-ed: Trump and the Iranian people
After almost 40 years of promising the Iranian people nothing short of an Islamic utopia, the Iranian people are harvesting the bitter fruits of the ayatollah’s “economic jihad.”
By Deseret News
Jan 4, 2018 1:10 p.m. MST
