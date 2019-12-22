In our opinion: The lights of Christmas bring hope to a darkened world

In the darkest days of the year, the light of a candle is a striking and powerful symbol of hope and good things to come. Light and darkness cannot exist in the same place at the same time, making the moment that light pierces the darkness both stirring and breathtaking. Every light in a dark place can dispel despair, illuminate hope and provide needed perspective of things as they really are.

The tradition of colored electric lights on Christmas trees was the brainchild of Edward Hibberd Johnson. It began on a tree in his office and ultimately extended to his house and then on to trees and houses around the country.

Johnson was the faithful and loyal friend and partner to Thomas Edison for many years. He was the man who would market and move Edison’s many inventions into businesses and, ultimately, into cash. Two years after Edison patented the light bulb, Johnson hand-wired 80 red, white and blue light bulbs together and placed them on the Christmas tree in the window of the Edison shop. The multicolored lights were an instant hit and the rest, of course, is history.

Today, more than 150 million light sets are sold in America each year. Lights of every color brighten trees, run along banisters and illuminate the outline of homes.

Beyond ringing in the season, Christmas lights hold lessons of hope. President George H.W. Bush called upon the people of the America to become, as it were, “A thousand points of light.”

Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush, once shared on social media an illuminating note from her grandfather. It read, “I have pursued life itself over many years now and with varying degrees of happiness. Some of my happiness still comes from trying to be in my own small way a true ‘point of light.’”

A phrase that began as a campaign slogan about civil society, charity and service had been transformed into a lifetime mission of making a difference.

The letter concluded, “I believe I was right when I said, as President, there can be no definition of a successful life that does not include service to others. So I do that now, and I gain happiness.”

The light of the former president had been transferred to another generation as Hager concluded her post by saying: “(A) point of light was a vision about serving others, one that lit up our country, one I hope our country hasn’t lost.”

Countless people of every creed, color and culture shine as such lights of service every day. The lights of Christmas shine bright in Utah — outside on city streets, on homes and on trees — but they are most illuminating in the countless acts of service that continually take place in this community.

As the Christian world celebrates a sacred holiday this week, the lights of Christmas will radiate with warmth, love and an increased inclination toward kindness for all.

We acknowledge that the reason for the season is to celebrate the birth of Him who is the Light of the world, even Jesus Christ. He is the light that shineth in the darkness and brings hope and healing to all.

In our often dark and divisive world, we hope each citizen will shine their unique light in ways that can make a difference for someone else. The multicolored points of lights — the lights of Christmas that are the good deeds of good people everywhere — are the lights that will dispel the darkness and illuminate the path to more hopeful days to come.