In our opinion: Let Utah illuminate the country

The once-frequent thrill of statehood, in all its excitement, promises, blessings and gratitude, has faded in the six decades since the United States last added a star to Old Glory. But those moments of political rebirth are worth revisiting if nothing but to awaken again the stirrings of patriotism and arouse in each person a duty toward their country.

Utah marks the anniversary of such an occasion today. In 1894, after a half-century struggle flecked with suspicion, violence and religious intolerance, Congress accepted Utah’s petition to join the union and receive the rights, protections and privileges afforded the other 44 states. Two years later, on this day in 1896, President Grover Cleveland issued the official proclamation declaring Utah a state “on an equal footing” with the rest of the country.

Our predecessors at the Deseret Evening News captured well the mood of that day: “At this grand and glorious consummation of her efforts all Utah rejoices, and each patriotic heart within the commonwealth swells with emotions of gratitude to the Giver of all good … Utah assumes the robes of State sovereignty with a courage to meet the increased responsibilities of the future.”

The author added, “What Utah desires is Americanism, plain and simple, in its broadest form; she desires tranquility, union, prosperity for all the people.”

One can hardly view the ensuing 124 years without recognizing the fulfillment of that desire. Utah’s prosperity keeps its residents high on the ladder of upward mobility. It carries on its shoulders a legacy of welfare, industry, respect and fortitude.

As a laboratory of democracy, it has shown the nation what proper money management looks like and how common ground can be found among the thorniest of policies.

Even as a territory, Utah proved its commitment to democracy when Seraph Young, a local school teacher, cast the first vote of any American woman. The state later enshrined democratic equality within its constitution.

Utah has since sent people to space, welcomed awe-inspiring national parks and invited the world into its home while hosting the Olympic Games. Without doubt, this state has captured the “Americanism” it once desired.

Yet, its work is ongoing. To mark Utah’s statehood, a committee on Inauguration Day ceremonies suggested each Utahn place a lighted lamp in their window on Jan. 6 to symbolize the “transition from the comparative darkness of Territorial conditions to the full light of Statehood,” as one writer put it in the Deseret Weekly. The article was simply headlined, “Let us illuminate!”

Let us illuminate, indeed, and attract the curious eyes of all who long for Americanism in its broadest form, and may Utahns exemplify the founding principles of this country which its territorial residents so eagerly adopted more than a century ago.