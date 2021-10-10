Perspective: What does testosterone have to do with culture, love and marriage? (+video)

Editor’s note: This video includes a discussion of sexual assault. If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit RAINN.org for more resources.

On Family Matters, we tackle the most important questions related to our most important social institution: the family. For today’s webinar, the Deseret News moderated a discussion with Professor Carole Hooven from Harvard University on her new book, “T: the Story of Testosterone, the Hormone that Dominates and Divides Us.” Professor Hooven’s book offers an incisive and engaging journey that helps us understand the role that this powerful hormone plays in the animal kingdom and in our own social world. In this discussion, we focus on the part that testosterone plays in the relationship between the sexes.

Brad Wilcox is director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, senior fellow of the Institute for Family Studies and a Deseret News contributor.