Opinion: Men can change diapers too — so where are their restroom changing tables?

With four kids under the age of 6, divide and conquer is the name of the game.

That’s exactly what my husband and I did at the dentist recently. As I was getting my teeth cleaned, my husband stepped out for diaper duty. Unfortunately for him, this dirty job became a more embarrassing trip to the restroom than he’d anticipated. And not because of a nasty blowout. When my husband asked where he could find a changing table, he was directed to prop a door open while using a small women’s restroom.

Why?

Because of a simple but very common problem. Many places of business have a baby changing station in just one restroom — and it’s not the men’s.

We can do better for all parents. Men are very capable and willing and sometimes the only ones available to change a diaper. Diaper duty is not exclusive to women.

If you’re a business owner, please consider installing a baby changing station in every restroom. If you’re a customer or patron somewhere and notice a missing changing table, mention it to the owner. Together we can help fill that missing gap in the men’s room decor.

Bethany Bartholomew

Spanish Fork