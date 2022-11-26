Opinion: What Utah is doing to promote clean air initiatives

Innovation and industriousness are ingrained in Utah’s culture. Just look at all the Utah-based businesses along the I-15 tech corridor through Utah County, the Silicone Slopes and our highly respected research-focused universities. All these entities are improving lives, creating efficiencies, uplifting industries and doing good across the country and the world. Utah also has an abundance of natural resources which bolster the economy and provide traditional fuel sources for the state and the nation. We have much to be proud of.

November is Alternative Fuels Month, and air quality is one of those persistent issues on the minds of some of the smartest and boldest thinkers in Utah. Air pollution mixed with inversion is a major concern between the months of November and February every year. The fact that many of us live in a natural bowl created by our mountain ranges to the east and west is unavoidable, but we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines while pollution levels increase. This is especially true with our population expected to double over the next few decades.

We are lucky to have state and local leaders who care deeply about this issue and are willing to do something about it. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality and its Division of Air Quality regularly look at ways to monitor and address pollution across the state; The Utah Inland Port Authority encourages the adoption of alternative fuel sources for commercial and industrial industries; and we have a host of nonprofit organizations looking for ways to reduce bad air, like those in the Utah Clean Air Partnership.

While state and local leaders are doing what they can to stem the flow of gunk into our lungs, there is still more to be done. Private businesses are testing electric battery technology in their heavy-duty vehicles, public agencies are switching fleets to electric vehicles or compressed natural gas, and renewable energy storage facilities are springing up all over the place.

As part of the port authority’s new strategic business plan, one of our major goals is to provide regional economic empowerment. Objectives to help meet this goal include identifying green technologies for regional project areas; leveraging alternative fuel initiatives to promote adoption of CNG, hydrogen and electric technologies; and developing incentives to encourage use of those green technologies within the Utah supply chain.

The inland port authority is committed to creating a well-researched and well-defined master development plan for the Salt Lake jurisdictional area in the northwest quadrant of Salt Lake County. This plan will also stress the importance of supporting sustainable growth in its project areas, including attracting clean energy businesses and only offering incentives to low-water users in these industries. The port authority is looking at every available avenue for respecting the environment and natural resources in these project areas, such as backing mitigation efforts. We understand these projects require community input as well as consideration for their health, safety and quality of life.

The business community tells us adoption is the highest hurdle right now. It’s clear these emerging technologies are out there and readily available, but it’s perceived as a risk to be one of the first in an industry to give them a shot. As part of our nearly complete sustainability action plan, the port authority is looking to engage stakeholders about the adoption of zero-emission technologies, using state and federal incentive programs to encourage carbon-neutral and nearly neutral development, as well as future-proofing fueling and charging infrastructure.

As we told the Utah Clean Air Caucus this month — economic development and sustainability are not mutually exclusive concepts. The market is still reliant upon traditional fuel sources, but is inevitably heading in this new direction. So, Utah needs to continue to lead the nation. Early adoption will have bumps in the road, but innovation is needed to keep this beautiful state one of the best places to live in this incredible country.

Ben Hart is executive director for the Utah Inland Port Authority.

