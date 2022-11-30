Opinion: How a 14-year-old Hispanic immigrant became an entrepreneur in the U.S.

As I reflected on Hispanic Heritage Month this past fall, I’ve felt the urge to speak out about the opportunity we have not only to honor our cultures and traditions as a part of the Latinx community, but to celebrate the places and people we are now.

I am the fourth born of a single mother. My first view of America was at a store in a dusty border town in Arizona. I had just completed a dangerous border crossing through a desert infested with poisonous snakes, scorpions and spiders — and even more dangerous criminals who routinely robbed, killed or sexually assaulted vulnerable immigrant females. I was only 14. I had avoided the wildlife, and firmly rejected the repeated and unsavory attempts of our guides. My mouth was dry, my stomach in knots, my pockets empty and my mind uneasy. Behind us lay abject poverty, hunger and abuse, and only the future knew what lay ahead.

Over the years, undocumented and unable to work or go to school, I started my residential cleaning business with two employees — my mom and sister — with a constant fear I would be forced to return to Mexico. Instead, my entrepreneurship paved the way for every major success I have experienced as a permanent resident of the United States.

Through my 23-year odyssey in America, I’ve progressed from cleaning hotel rooms, to owning several businesses, flipping houses, selling millions in real estate, and becoming an investor. These business pursuits have not only allowed me to be financially independent, but to employ others, create growth and help others succeed. A career that feeds my mind, heart and spirit. I’ve had opportunities to serve and bless others here in Utah and across the world — including my native Mexico. I treasure the life I lead and long to share it with others.

As we navigate this balance of honoring our heritage and celebrating who we’ve become, I’ve found social media to be a platform for expression. Facebook not only connects me with my future — hundreds of thousands of people who need my business services — but also people from my past in Mexico where they can see my businesses grow and be inspired. But more than that, I’ve become part of an integrated community, where my Instagram stories are about more than just any entrepreneur. They are also about that scared 14 year old who began blending two worlds together. Where else could I, as an undocumented resident, rise from a frightened girl, equipped with only the clothes on my back and a determination to create a better life, expect to see the fulfillment of so many cherished dreams?

So, as grateful and enthusiastic as I am to celebrate our genetic and cultural heritage, we should also celebrate America, a country of unparalleled opportunity for change and progress. We can do this by dedicating ourselves to helping build opportunities and expand possibilities for others.

The United States allows everyone to celebrate their heritage, and it’s important to celebrate together. No matter where you are from: America has a place for you.

Elizabeth Cordero is a permanent resident of the U.S. and has built her businesses in Utah County. She received Congressional Recognition from Utah Congressmen Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens in September for Hispanic Heritage Month.

