Opinion: A state seal is not the same as a state flag

As a proud Utahn and vexillologist (historic flag nerd), I have always been jealous of states like Texas, Colorado and Alaska, which all boast beautiful state flags that are unique from, but complementary to, their state seals.

We in Utah have a lovely state seal rich with symbolism and historical reference. It is well-designed in comparison to other states, but good state seals do not translate to good state flags. Seals contain dates, names, and more complex designs, and are more so meant to be placed on things like stationery or alongside an elected official rather than at a distance on a pole. Even the United States of America has its own “great seal,” but also the beloved stars and stripes. As of now, Utah has only a seal, not a flag.

Some are unnecessarily worried about the addition of a new state flag: claiming that nobody wants this change. But it’s been designed from the art and opinions of thousands of citizens from every county in the state, local tribal leaders and our elected legislators. Some claim that it also removes our history, but our state seal will remain unchanged, and even the flag it’s currently emblazoned upon will continue to be used in more appropriate ceremonial displays and special settings.

The new Utah flag still features our iconic beehive and the meaning and history it represents while adding symbols to our beloved geography and a better nod to the native inhabitants of our state. It is not only a better flag than what we currently use, but I argue that it will be Utah’s first real flag — and I can’t wait to fly it!

Erik Nystul

Heber City