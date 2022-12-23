Facebook Twitter
Friday, December 23, 2022 | 
Opinion Environment Letters

Opinion: A carbon tax would be a boon, not a burden. Here’s why

If we make it more expensive, people won’t want it as much — and that will benefit the environment

By Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: A carbon tax would be a boon, not a burden. Here’s why
A loader moves coal at the Huntington power plant in Huntington, Utah, on Tuesday, March 24, 2015.

A loader moves coal at the Huntington power plant in Huntington, Tuesday, March 24, 2015.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Thomas Murray’s letter raised a valid concern about a carbon tax. It would raise the price of gasoline. It would raise the price of electricity from coal-fired power plants. Goods produced with fossil fuels would cost more.

But in spite of all of this, a well-designed carbon tax would be a boon, not a burden, to the economic well-being of most Americans. If the money is used for a monthly dividend that everyone shares equally, then people who use the most fossil fuels pay, while everyone else wins.

Who are the people who end up paying? The wealthy. They are the ones who use the most energy by far — between two and three times as much as someone at the bottom end of the income spectrum. In other words, a carbon tax matched with a dividend will put cash into the pockets of those with the least means.  

It is a truism that if you want less of something, you make it more expensive. We want less carbon pollution. A carbon tax paired with a dividend will ensure that we have less pollution, while also making the average American family better off.

Steve Glaser

Holladay

Next Up In Opinion
Opinion: What do conservatives seek to conserve if not the Earth?
George Washington went home on Dec. 23, 1783. Here’s why that matters
Joseph Smith was on the frontier of the fight for religious freedom
Opinion: Why the power of Christmas is real
Yes, TikTok, there is a Santa Claus
The promise of Advent