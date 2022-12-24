Opinion: In the season of stillness, I remember Mary

“Still, still, still

One can hear the falling snow

For all is hushed

The world is sleeping

Holy star, its vigil keeping

Still, still, still

One can hear the falling snow.”

I love this Austrian carol about baby Jesus and his mother, Mary. It doesn’t matter to me that he was most likely born in the spring — the Christian world has celebrated Christmas in December for centuries. What is meaningful to me is that I have held, rocked and nursed a newborn baby while snow fell. I learned to love the hush of late night feedings. There’s something special — almost magical — there.

Don’t get me wrong — I (mostly) enjoy the hustle and bustle, fun, family, friends and food that is Christmas today. But let’s be honest — it can be chaotic and stressful sometimes. The real meaning for me is found in the stillness. Staring out the window at falling snow is mesmerizing and even soothing. In the stillness, I find the time and space to slow not only my breathing but my thoughts as well. “Still, still, still …” It’s in those quiet moments that I can focus on the first gift of Christmas, a tiny baby who became the Savior of the world.

As a mother who has given birth, I have my own experiences as a lens with which to view Mary’s experience of pregnancy, labor and birth. As a midwife who has attended many, many births, I have a more complete lens. Women are amazing and powerful. The birth process is amazing and powerful. It’s also hard, sweaty, primal work. Mary did hard, sweaty, primal work to bring forth her firstborn son. Labor is exhausting and exhilarating — why would it be different for Mary? The wrapping in swaddling clothes would have come after the first nursing, the placenta delivery, getting mom and baby cleaned up and settled — maybe even a nap.

Mary, like every mother, would have experienced the soreness that comes after birth, the tenderness that accompanies early nursing experiences, the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes and most likely, the uncertainty of being a new mom. It’s scary enough to raise a “normal” child. How on earth do you raise the literal Son of God?

When I had a baby during the Christmas season of 1989, I thought of Mary. My baby was and is a joy to me. Losing him would undo me, as would losing any of my children. Sadly, I speak from experience. When I had a miscarriage of a much-beloved baby girl on my son’s third birthday in 1992, I thought of the anguish all mothers must surely go through when they lose a child, including Mary, the mother of Jesus. I thought the grief might kill me. When I buried my 17 year-old daughter a week before Christmas in 2005, I thought of — and wept with — Mary who saw her son brutally crucified. How do parents bear the grief of losing a child?

Because of the baby that Mary bore, the “Word made flesh” in a tiny boy, I have learned that my griefs can be borne and my sorrows carried. Grief has flattened me, but somehow, almost incomprehensibly, my faith has grown because of that baby who is now my Savior and Comforter. I’ve visualized myself kneeling at his feet and sobbing in his lap in absolute anguish. And I’ve felt his love wash over me. My load was lightened, just enough to make it another minute, another hour, another day. I’ve been blessed by others who have shared his light and his love with me, in my sorrows and my joys.

I still cry over the babies and children I have lost. I rejoice in my children and grandchildren who will come to celebrate Christmas with us, whether physically present or virtually present. I am eternally grateful for the baby in the manger who became the man on the cross and ultimately the Resurrected God of Eternal Life.

This season, in the stillness, I remember him. I honor him. And I reach out across the centuries to Mary, his mother, with my mama’s heart full of gratitude for bearing and raising the Son of God.

Holly Richardson is the editor of Utah Policy and is grateful for the moments of stillness she is able to carve out. She needs it.

