Saturday, December 31, 2022 | 
Opinion Environment Utah

Opinion: Republicans have the change to lead out on climate action

Rep. John Curtis’s Conservative Climate Caucus is the place to start

By Readers’ Forum
The mouth of Rock Canyon is pictured on Aug. 29, 2012.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

This semester, I was privileged to join other BYU students on a hike with Rep. John Curtis in Rock Canyon. Recreating with Curtis is always enjoyable, especially since he has worked with young constituents to address the climate challenge.

Young voters are set to outnumber older generations by the next presidential election, and climate is a big issue for them. Students who lean conservative believe the climate is changing, and Republicans need to prove to them that it’s a priority for the party. The Conservative Climate Caucus that Curtis founded is an opportunity to do that. 

When President Ronald Reagan took on a struggling economy in 1980, he rebuilt America’s trust in the Republican Party by passing tax reform in a time of divided government. This solved an important issue for voters and left a lasting impact on tax policy. Republicans have a chance with the Conservative Climate Caucus to lead on climate, and if they succeed, their efforts will have a lasting impact on the next generation of conservatives.

Joseph Flake

Mona

