Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 18, 2022 | 
Opinion Letters

Opinion: The U.S. must intervene militarily in Ukraine

I think it is obscene to withhold our military help from the Ukrainian people because it is not strategically important to America. Innocent women and children are being brutally murdered on a vast scale.

By Readers' Forum
 March 18, 2022 2:30 p.m. MDT
SHARE Opinion: The U.S. must intervene militarily in Ukraine
People mourn the death of a police sergeant killed in Ukraine.

Relatives and friends mourn senior police Sgt. Roman Rushchyshyn in the village of Soposhyn, outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Bernat Armangue, Associated Press

I’ve watched news pundits expand on why the U.S. does not immediately intervene to stop Vladimir Putin from murdering innocent men, women and children in Ukraine. The reasons: 1) Ukraine is not strategically important enough to warrant our help; 2) If we help, Putin will get angry; 3) He has his finger on the nuclear button and will press it if America or NATO interferes.  

The parallels between Adolf Hitler during World War II and Vladimir Putin are there for us to see. Putin is heartless and murderous in the tactics he is using to crush the Ukrainian people. He is bombing hospitals, orphanages and residential areas to break the spirit of the Ukrainians. This while we sit idly by, watching and wringing our hands.

The threat of nuclear war is real enough. But if we do not stop him now, does anyone think he will be satisfied with Ukraine? In the future, he will be able to take any additional country he wants. All he has to do is threaten to use the nuclear button and he will have little or no resistance.

I think it is obscene to withhold our military help from the Ukrainian people because it is not strategically important to America. Innocent women and children are being brutally murdered on a vast scale. Is that not enough to do everything we can do? Otherwise, we should immediately begin teaching Russian to our schoolchildren.

Vernon Moulton  

Eagle Mountain

Next Up In Opinion
What Utah lawmakers did to help nurses
We sued the Legislature. Here’s why
Will Trump help or hurt Republicans in 2022?
Is Vladimir Putin the new Constantine?
Opinion: Why the House should act quick to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Can Jordan Peterson make you a better Christian?