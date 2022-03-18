Opinion: The U.S. must intervene militarily in Ukraine

I’ve watched news pundits expand on why the U.S. does not immediately intervene to stop Vladimir Putin from murdering innocent men, women and children in Ukraine. The reasons: 1) Ukraine is not strategically important enough to warrant our help; 2) If we help, Putin will get angry; 3) He has his finger on the nuclear button and will press it if America or NATO interferes.

The parallels between Adolf Hitler during World War II and Vladimir Putin are there for us to see. Putin is heartless and murderous in the tactics he is using to crush the Ukrainian people. He is bombing hospitals, orphanages and residential areas to break the spirit of the Ukrainians. This while we sit idly by, watching and wringing our hands.

The threat of nuclear war is real enough. But if we do not stop him now, does anyone think he will be satisfied with Ukraine? In the future, he will be able to take any additional country he wants. All he has to do is threaten to use the nuclear button and he will have little or no resistance.

I think it is obscene to withhold our military help from the Ukrainian people because it is not strategically important to America. Innocent women and children are being brutally murdered on a vast scale. Is that not enough to do everything we can do? Otherwise, we should immediately begin teaching Russian to our schoolchildren.

Vernon Moulton

Eagle Mountain