Opinion: Five reasons why I endorse Tina Cannon for my former seat

There are many candidates for the 1st Congressional District seat for whom I have great respect. Some are new to the political field and have demonstrated promise. However, after reviewing the candidates, I am compelled to support Tina Cannon for the Republican nomination. Here are the five reasons why I choose Tina.

1. She is a reliable conservative.

I have no doubt that every vote Tina will cast in Washington will reflect a solid, conservative position that will well represent the position of the overwhelming majority of the 1st District in Northern Utah.

2. She has local government experience.

Too often, members whose first political job is in the House or Senate approach the job as if the manner and methodology of legislating in Washington is how it should be done. I have found those who have local experience realize there are other, better ways to conduct business. Those are usually the members who are most committed to procedural reforms that improve the process and thus result in better policy. It is important to have proven experience of how to listen to different voices and help reach consensus before entering the halls of Congress.

3. She has a unique background and understanding of tax policy and implications.

Her background will make her stand out from the run-of-the-mill members. Tina’s factual knowledge of tax policy and rhetorical skills will make her an immediate rock star among her colleagues.

4. She knows Northern Utah.

Tina was born, raised, graduated college, lives and works in Northern Utah. She understands us and knows how to represent our values and positions in Washington.

5. I know her family.

Tina grew up in Brigham City.I met her family when I first moved to Brigham. They are all solid, active Republicans. Though I never had the opportunity to teach Tina in high school, I taught most of her siblings. They are a great family who have supported me throughout my political career, and taught Tina to understand sound Constitutional principles of government.

I wholeheartedly endorse Tina Cannon. She is well equipped to represent Utah’s 1st Congressional District in Congress.

Rob Bishop is a former congressman who represented Utah’s 1st District from 2003 to 2021.

