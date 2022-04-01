Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 1, 2022 | 
Opinion: Utah, consider helping refugees of all kinds

If you did not have room in your home, would you consider adopting a family on a foster-type basis?

By Readers' Forum
 April 1, 2022 5:20 p.m. MDT
Ukrainian refugees cross the border into Poland.

Ukrainian refugees walk after fleeing the war from that country at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Friday, April 1, 2022.

Sergei Grits, Associated Press

More than 3 million women and children have fled the horrible war in Ukraine. Would you consider putting up a family in your home for up to a year until they got their feet on the ground in the U.S.? If you did not have room in your home, would you consider adopting a family on a foster-type basis? Maybe you could not offer financial help, but friendship and guidance could be critical to them. I think many Utahns would do this.

What about a Syrian, Afghan, Central American family? What about adopting a poor family from Utah? So many people need help. 

If you are religious, is not helping others the Christian/moral thing to do? This does not require a large government bureaucracy, except for a foster-type agency to ensure that the adoption process is not abused or people are not abused. Please consider being a good Samaritan, even if what you can do is limited.

You might make lasting friendships with people you never thought you would.

Mark Rothacher

Salt Lake City

