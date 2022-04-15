Opinion: Salt Lake County was right to stop quarry

We take pride in our beautiful Salt Lake Valley. We spend a great deal of money inviting the world to come and see it. There are four ways to enter Salt Lake Valley that give travelers their first impression. From the west, one passes a smelter, a dying lake, a probably soon-to-be huge cluster of warehouses and trains and big trucks, and a blighted section of North section from the airport that has been partially rehabilitated.

From the south one passes a quarry on the right, and from the north, a quarry on the left and several refineries. From the east, one drives through a mostly gorgeous gorge, Parleys Canyon, although there is a small quarry on the right.

Now a businessman wants to make our only attractive entrance to wonderful Salt Lake Valley pass an eventually enormous quarry on the left. Welcome to our fair city, your entry surrounded by an industrial lane and four quarries. We would have gravel in our heads to let that be our welcome to the world. Cheers for members of the Salt Lake County Council, who did their part unanimously recently to try to protect us from such folly. Let us go and do likewise.

Louis A. Moench

Millcreek, Utah