Opinion: California should use desalination to replace Colorado River water

After reading the Deseret Magazine article concerning the drying up of our desert areas, it was painfully obvious that in the allocation of use of Colorado River water, California came out looking like a water thief in using 52% of the water while contributing little or nothing to the system.

The state of California has one of the greatest sources of water on the planet Earth in the Pacific Ocean. Plans should be made for California to develop a desalination system to replace that 52% of Colorado River water and give it back to the Colorado River states. Arab cities such as Dubai have desalination systems that they use where they have little or no rainfall. Dubai is a thriving and very modern city. California should do the same.

Halvor M. Olsen

West Bountiful