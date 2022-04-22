Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 22, 2022 | 
Opinion Utah Letters

Opinion: California should use desalination to replace Colorado River water

The state of California has one of the greatest sources of water on the planet Earth in the Pacific Ocean.

By Readers' Forum
   
SHARE Opinion: California should use desalination to replace Colorado River water
Groundbreaking desalination technology was unveiled recently in Dubai.

Groundbreaking desalination technology was unveiled recently in Dubai.

Business Wire

After reading the Deseret Magazine article concerning the drying up of our desert areas, it was painfully obvious that in the allocation of use of Colorado River water, California came out looking like a water thief in using 52% of the water while contributing little or nothing to the system.

The state of California has one of the greatest sources of water on the planet Earth in the Pacific Ocean. Plans should be made for California to develop a desalination system to replace that 52% of Colorado River water and give it back to the Colorado River states. Arab cities such as Dubai have desalination systems that they use where they have little or no rainfall. Dubai is a thriving and very modern city. California should do the same.

Halvor M. Olsen

West Bountiful

Next Up In Opinion
The fight against concentrated power is not new
Will Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation affect Utah politics?
A controversial tweet led this Latter-day Saint gay man down an unexpected path
Why Utah’s economic outlook keeps ranking as tops in the nation
The story that’s not being told about the ‘Libs of TikTok’
The trick to spring skiing