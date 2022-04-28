Opinion: Utah Sen. Mike Lee stayed true to his beliefs

Sen. Mike Lee should be applauded for his support of former President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the election. We all want a politician to be true to his beliefs and statements. Anyone who states that Donald Trump is like a modern-day Captain Moroni should do all that he or she can to see that such a noble, wise leader stay in power. The senator was only being true to his apparent convictions with his efforts to find a way to keep the former president in power.

While some may not agree with the senator’s characterization, we can appreciate that Lee effectively put his money where his mouth was.

Now that the senator seems to be dialing back his effort based on his explanations of his texts to the former president’s team, his shiny image might tarnish some.

Greg Last

Salt Lake City

