Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 
Opinion Utah Letters

Opinion: Utah Sen. Mike Lee stayed true to his beliefs

Before we criticize Lee, we should acknowledge that he didn’t compromise his convictions when he sent those texts about the 2020 election investigation

By Readers' Forum
   
SHARE Opinion: Utah Sen. Mike Lee stayed true to his beliefs
Sen. Mike Lee speaks in front of an American flag.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Lee’s recent leaked text messages about Donald Trump’s 2020 election investigation to Mark Meadows reveal details about his character.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Sen. Mike Lee should be applauded for his support of former President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the election. We all want a politician to be true to his beliefs and statements. Anyone who states that Donald Trump is like a modern-day Captain Moroni should do all that he or she can to see that such a noble, wise leader stay in power. The senator was only being true to his apparent convictions with his efforts to find a way to keep the former president in power.

While some may not agree with the senator’s characterization, we can appreciate that Lee effectively put his money where his mouth was.

Now that the senator seems to be dialing back his effort based on his explanations of his texts to the former president’s team, his shiny image might tarnish some.

Greg Last

Salt Lake City

Next Up In Opinion
Utah schools aren’t ranking well, and Biden’s war on charter schools won’t help
Opinion: Climate change and a greener Earth — What’s the connection?
Opinion: The governor got it wrong on carbon emissions
Perspective: Dubai brings the East and the West into conversation in new and imaginative ways
How a GOP plan to help families fails stay-at-home parents
Opinion: Why I think the texts and Sen. Lee’s actions exonerate him