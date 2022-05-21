Opinion: What can we do to combat the rising suicide rates among veterans?

The Deseret News published a harrowing story, “The life you save may be your own,” on the challenges that confront military veterans, which are all too often connected to suicide. The rate of suicide in this population — nearly double the non-veteran population at 31.6 per 100,000 and the Department of Veterans Affairs’ “top priority” — continues to visit tragedy on families.

One major reason for the breadth of suicides in the military and among vets is isolation. Service members and veterans are all too often disconnected from peers, friends, family and support systems. This is why our nation’s leaders like Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney of Utah should support the National Warrior Call Day initiative, a project of the Troops First Foundation, which is designed to create greater connectivity through simple yet meaningful action.

The campaign calls on all Americans, but especially those who have worn or are wearing the uniform, to make a call to a warrior and, if needed, point this individual to resources.

Utah Sens. Lee and Romney should throw their weight behind National Warrior Call Day and help get vets connected.

Frank Larkin

Annapolis, Maryland

