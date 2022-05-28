Opinion: Utah has the No. 1 economy — but at what cost?

I really appreciated a recent letter by Steven Jones, “Utah needs to stop prioritizing economic growth over its own people.”

For years our state leaders have encouraged new businesses to locate in our desert state, creating the best economy in the nation — but our developers can’t keep up with the housing needs. And our desert state’s limited water supply is threatened. It was obvious that the rate of business growth would eventually cause our current problems. But the solution is simple: Our Legislature needs to stop giving financial incentives to new businesses so they can grow more naturally.

In a Deseret News article “Rent control? Leave the free market be? What Utahns want done about wild housing prices,” Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, a member of a real estate and construction firm, about the complex housing problem said, “The reason we have so many different answers is because it is such a difficult and complex issue, and there doesn’t seem to be one obvious solution. If there were we probably would have done it a long time ago.”

This morning, I was listening to a radio interview with Gov. Spencer Cox where he expressed his pride in Utah, the fastest-growing state with the No. 1 economy in the nation.

It is too late to reverse what has already been done, but it is not too late for our Legislature to quit incentivizing new businesses to come here.

Fred Ash

Sandy

