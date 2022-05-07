Opinion: Biden isn’t to blame for our high gas prices

Gas prices are at an all-time high due to the slow production of oil after the pandemic and problems within the global oil market. The gas market is constantly fluctuating with changes throughout the world, like when the economy crashed in 2008 causing a spike in gas prices, but the sudden increase in prices today is mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic most people cut their driving time in half; instead of driving to work and driving their kids to school every day, they only left when necessary to keep up with social distancing. This caused gas companies to shut down the production of oil, and the cost of gas plummeted to just under $2. But with the pandemic coming to a close and people getting out more often, gas is in high demand once again. But oil companies are struggling to keep up with the demand.

Some people are blaming President Joe Biden for the high gas prices, but this was a problem before Biden was put into office.

Emily Conlin

Layton

