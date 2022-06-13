Opinion: What I can tell you as a friend of David Leavitt

I once tried to take a photograph of the skyline of Chicago through a plane window from a few seats away. Poor lighting caused the view out the window to be entirely whited out, but what my camera did catch was intriguing: The passenger seated right next to that window was taking a photo at the same time, and I got a picture of his picture of the Chicago skyline which was perfectly clear.

You may feel that your own view of this year’s election for Utah County Attorney is whited out by all the noise. As the man with the “window seat,” I can detail for you my “photo” of the competence, integrity and goodness of my close friend, David Leavitt.

The extraordinary degree of mutual trust between David and myself has allowed me to conclude, based on extensive experience, that David Leavitt is a man for all seasons, the man we most certainly want to reelect as our Utah County Attorney.

Those voters who know enough about the issues and candidates in this election can choose according to their love of America, love of freedom and love of justice, mercy and right.

Those who have not sat in the window seat should do their duty and learn what they can to make the best choice.

The “photo of a photo” I offer you is this: If you or a family member is ever in a difficult, sensitive situation either as a victim or potentially as the accused, I can assure you now that David Leavitt is without question the man you will want as your county attorney.

Gary R. Lawlor

Orem

