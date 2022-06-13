Facebook Twitter
Monday, June 13, 2022 | 
Opinion Utah Politics

Opinion: What I can tell you as a friend of David Leavitt

The race for Utah County Attorney has conflicting stories on all sides. But as a friend of David Leavitt, I can say with confidence that he is the man we need

By  Readers’ Forum
   
SHARE Opinion: What I can tell you as a friend of David Leavitt
David Leavitt wears a blue suit and red tie while speaking at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt&nbsp;is photographed at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I once tried to take a photograph of the skyline of Chicago through a plane window from a few seats away. Poor lighting caused the view out the window to be entirely whited out, but what my camera did catch was intriguing: The passenger seated right next to that window was taking a photo at the same time, and I got a picture of his picture of the Chicago skyline which was perfectly clear.

You may feel that your own view of this year’s election for Utah County Attorney is whited out by all the noise. As the man with the “window seat,” I can detail for you my “photo” of the competence, integrity and goodness of my close friend, David Leavitt.

The extraordinary degree of mutual trust between David and myself has allowed me to conclude, based on extensive experience, that David Leavitt is a man for all seasons, the man we most certainly want to reelect as our Utah County Attorney.

Those voters who know enough about the issues and candidates in this election can choose according to their love of America, love of freedom and love of justice, mercy and right. 

Those who have not sat in the window seat should do their duty and learn what they can to make the best choice. 

The “photo of a photo” I offer you is this: If you or a family member is ever in a difficult, sensitive situation either as a victim or potentially as the accused, I can assure you now that David Leavitt is without question the man you will want as your county attorney.

Gary R. Lawlor

Orem

Next Up In Opinion
Opinion: Becky Edwards — the voice women need in the U.S. Senate
Opinion: Ally Isom is the stateswoman we need in the Senate
Opinion: Evan McMullin — a man who will fight for our democracy
Opinion: Employees are leaving in droves. What do they want from a workplace?
The pandemic response was a formula for disaster for babies
Opinion: How can we save a declining $3 billion industry?