Opinion: 9 things you could buy with $70 instead of paying for gas

Record-high gas prices are sweeping the nation. If you were to fill up a car that has a 14-gallon gas tank with gas costing $5 per gallon, the total would be around $70. Below are some much cooler things you could buy with $70 instead of throwing it away at the pump.

Three Dwight bobbleheads

Who doesn’t love “The Office”? For only $19.99, you can be the owner of not one, not two, but three Dwight Schrute bobbleheads. Check them out on Amazon or even get one for your dad for Father’s Day.

Baby Yoda chia pet

Ch-ch-ch-chia! If you struggle to keep plants alive, chia pets are the perfect solution. Add a little greenery to your space with this “Mandalorian”-inspired Baby Yoda chia pet. You can buy one on Amazon for $24.99. If you don’t like Baby Yoda, they also sell Ewok and regular Yoda versions at even cheaper prices.

Matching avocado onesies

With remote meetings, work and school, comfort has become an essential part of our day-to-day lives. Nothing’s comfier than an adult avocado onesie, complete with stem and leaf. Buy one for $39.99 on Amazon or spend a little more to buy one for you and your partner, so you can “avo-cuddle” together.

A ‘Top Gun’ costume

Halloween is only a few months away, and after the box office success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” we already know this will be everyone’s costume this year. Get your very own fighter pilot suit for $67.99 on Amazon with interchangeable Maverick and Rooster name patches. (Aviators and dog tags are sadly not included.)

54 McDonald’s McChickens

Yes, you read that right. With $70, you could buy 54 delicious McDonald’s McChicken sandwiches for $1.29 a piece. If you ate a McChicken for every meal, 54 sandwiches would last you for a whole 21⁄ 2 weeks.

A life-size cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito

Just like the Amazon product description says, a 4-foot-10 Danny DeVito cutout would be “perfect for parties, events, photo booth prop, and even in your room.” Danny’s a little pricy at $69, but still cheaper than a full tank of gas.

Ticket to see Imagine Dragons in concert

In my opinion, singing your heart out is a lot more fun than visiting a local 7-Eleven. The band that brought you “Thunder” and “Radioactive” is coming to Salt Lake City this August, and you could be in the crowd for only $59.50, according to Ticketmaster.

A hot air balloon ride over Disney Springs

Ever wanted to ride in a hot air balloon? For only $25 per ticket, you and a friend could soar 400 feet up in the air on an “8-minute tethered adventure in the world’s largest hand-painted helium balloon” at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida. The best part about it: hot air balloons don’t use gas!

5 day roundtrip plane ticket to L.A.

Last but not least, rather than spending $70 on gas, you could buy a roundtrip flight to Los Angeles on Spirit Airlines instead, per Google flights. Pack your bags, grab your sunglasses and fly away from all of your gas price-related problems.