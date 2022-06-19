Opinion: Why do some say that large families are an environmental threat?

As a person of faith who cares deeply about our planet, I appreciate efforts to take better care of the Earth. It’s important to me — and I think to most Utahns — that we leave the Earth better than we found it for our children and grandchildren. But it has become hard to ignore the increasingly disturbing sentiment among some on the environmental left that having large families is a threat to the environment.

Foreign emissions are growing at record rates. Meanwhile, the U.S. has been the global leader in carbon emissions reductions for years. Why, then, are some leaders on the left still stoking the same discredited notion that overpopulation is to blame?

Those of us who value life have an obligation to speak up in support of pro-growth alternatives to anti-family environmentalism. Otherwise, we risk letting policy be written by those who do not value families, and that will invariably make life harder for people who want to raise children.

Isaac Grow

Provo

